Pretty much agree with this.
Its become very trendy to bash conspiracy theorists. Easy to bully them and call them kooks, and then hide in a corner like a coward when it turns out they maybe had a point.
Sorry, but I think the people that dont question stuff are the fools. People that blindly trust that people in authority usually have our best interests at heart are blind. Power corrupts. Money corrupts.
dont want to derail the thread, so this is my last word on it
they lied us into a war, when a cruise missile went off course and went into a school, some fuckers were going to bed that night knowing this is the direct result of lies they were responsible for, and still they slept like babies - that's the most heinous end of corruption in authority and footy is of no concern whatsoever by comparison
corruption absolutely relies on people either not knowing the truth and therefore cannont make an informed opinion, or seeing it as clear as day and excusing it as something other than corruption cos that would just be 'insane' to think that way
either way, they always win... unless they get very unlucky like the Juventus case, absolute luck was the catalyst of that whole thing being exposed, thankfully some had the stomach to see it through once the corruption had come to light and what they found was 'insane', from refs being bought to pundits on the telly being in on it (i kid you not)
we haven't learned