End of the day do we really believe that bloke has gone



'Fuck, that's a goal. Nah bollocks to that Klopp was a twat to my mate Paul Tierney, and I hate scousers aswell the queen booing bastards'



You know something, I actually started this post not believing that could be.



But it really really could be actually



yes and no, see this was the 'problem' with how people looked at the game during the implementation of the Juventus model in Italy - a fan base crying foul against their team, as tho they were out to stop that team, but that wasn't the case, what was actually going on was making sure 'another' team, Juventus, won the league. Cos a fan base crying foul play is always gonna get mocked as tin foil hat boys (including by their own), Juventus totally relied on that. I'm not going all over that shit again, but the original reports are online and easily accessed and was/is a blueprint for corruption in footy as long as someone has enough money/influence to pay for it.there is nothing in the Juventus model that couldn't be implemented today in any league if there was a will to do it by an entity of sufficient resources to do itthe only difference really is that the introduction of VAR will just make it more obvious...did you see the girl in the red dress?most don't, it's the most reliable aspect they can count on