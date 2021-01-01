In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
It was hardly a clear and obvious error to only give him a yellow was it? Look at all the ex players saying it was very harsh. So I do think it's absolutely fair to have major beef with VAR being used for something so contentious. It's the opposite of what it's meant to be here for.
If it was deliberate then it was a yellow. Spurs were attacking fast and the player was brought down so it was a yellow. I can understand why you dont think it was deliberate but once contact was made then I cant see the ref not giving a yellow. Maybe unfortunate but if it was the other way round then I would expect the player to get a yellow.I would however also say that Bissouma should have got a 2nd yellow for waving an imaginary card
..that was meant to be the new rule.
I disagree. I thought we were immense and equal to Spurs with 9 men. We piss that game with 11 on the field.
Ha fair. IMO it has been "re refereed" but the still of the impact being on the screen was fucking outrageous and makes the refs mind up before the footage is even shown.
your average premier league ref gets 70000 a year i believe.you think they are going to turn down a gift of a million? the fact that they became referees in the first place gives you an idea of their character so of course they arent going to turn that down.i knew there were going to be problems when Howard Webb came back on the scene. a narcissist of the highest order.
Ok, here's the nuts and bolts.This is what happened with the Luis Diaz "goal" which Liverpool had disallowed vs. Tottenham.There will be a deeper dive in the Monday VAR thread, but in simple terms the VAR took the wrong onfield decision - it led to the goal being disallowed.So the VAR, Darren England, checked offside thinking the onfield decision was "goal."It was a quick offside check because it was clear Diaz was onside, so he told the referee "check complete".In telling the ref "check complete" he is saying the onfield decision was correct.So the "human error" by the VAR team is getting the onfield decision wrong. Not by failing to draw lines etc. The lines were drawn and Diaz was clearly onside. The huge, quite unbelievable error was misunderstanding the onfield decision.
Thought Van Dijk was imperious. Also that was Mac Allisters best performance.
Oh my god this is what happenedIncredible
They knew within minutes that they'd fucked up. Nothing significant had yet happened so they could have just given the goal and carried on from there, with more added time, or a reset of the clock. They still would have looked like tits, but the right outcome would have been achieved in game live.
That excuse they're putting out is laughable and a clear cover-up. Literally what's stopping D England getting back on the mic and saying, "sorry, mate, I meant onside, goal stands."
if the jones tackle is a legit red then you can also say slide tackling is banned now. sometimes when tackled fairly you get hurt and thats what happened. its part of the game.judging my the still they put up on the screen they knew it wasnt a sending off either but wanted it to be.
Why wouldnt he radio the referee when he noticed they hadnt awarded the goal or the game hadnt restarted with a Spurs kick off in the centre and say theres been some confusion? That doesnt make sense.
