« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 17623 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,953
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 10:23:57 pm »
Feel so bad for Cody.

Lad played with half a leg and scored- then had to be withdrawn, after being cut down by that c*nt...

So unfair.... but the fire in their bellies!...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:25:46 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 10:24:11 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:20:06 pm
It was hardly a clear and obvious error to only give him a yellow was it? Look at all the ex players saying it was very harsh. So I do think it's absolutely fair to have major beef with VAR being used for something so contentious. It's the opposite of what it's meant to be here for.

I find a lot of Liverpool supporters are talking themselves into accepting some terrible decisions these days. Like they feel the need to be overly impartial, hold us to some ridiculously high standard etc. I just dont get it.

I think accepting the corruption and bias against is a hard leap for many to make. Creates an footballing existential crisis for some in their head maybe? Seems clear as day to me that officiating is fundamentally a mess in this country and needs cleaning up. Until it happens, I wouldnt blame people for turning away from watching the game. It just become a waste of time and frustratingly / stressfully farcical.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online edeyj

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
  • 1-2,1-2-3,1-2-3-4...5-0
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 10:24:22 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:16:12 pm
If it was deliberate then it was a yellow. Spurs were attacking fast and the player was brought down so it was a yellow. I can understand why you dont think it was deliberate but once contact was made then I cant see the ref not giving a yellow. Maybe unfortunate but if it was the other way round then I would expect the player to get a yellow.

I would however also say that Bissouma should have got a 2nd yellow for waving an imaginary card..that was meant to be the new rule.

OK but how does anyone decide that was deliberate?

Can't read Jota's mind!!
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,367
  • Indefatigability
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 10:25:11 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 10:22:31 pm
I disagree. I thought we were immense and equal to Spurs with 9 men. We piss that game with 11 on the field.
Fair enough. But the circumstances around the game were so strange I cant imagine it would be repeated.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 10:25:52 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:23:22 pm
Sorry, I know, I'm agreeing with you against what that poster was saying  :) my bad

Ha fair. IMO it has been "re refereed" but the still of the impact being on the screen was fucking outrageous and makes the refs mind up before the footage is even shown.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,487
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 10:25:52 pm »
Thought Van Dijk was imperious. Also that was Mac Allisters best performance.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 10:26:59 pm »
your average premier league ref gets 70000 a year i believe.

you think they are going to turn down a gift of a million? the fact that they became referees in the first place gives you an idea of their character so of course they arent going to turn that down.

i knew there were going to be problems when Howard Webb came back on the scene. a narcissist of the highest order.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 10:27:20 pm »
When was the last time a player on a yellow got another yellow on his very next challenge?
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 10:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:25:52 pm
Ha fair. IMO it has been "re refereed" but the still of the impact being on the screen was fucking outrageous and makes the refs mind up before the footage is even shown.

It was so ridiculous. They should have super imposed a shotgun into Curtis Jones hand to really seal the deal 😂 just so farcical
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 10:28:07 pm »
Oh this is next level crazy

The PGMOL claim that the VAR believed the onfield decision was a goal, not offside and said "check complete" to indicate goal. IF that was the case then why the **** didn't the VAR get back on the radio and correct the mistake once he realised the ref wasn't giving the goal?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:51 pm by Wghennessy »
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 10:28:19 pm »
Englands LinkedIn is a laugh  not only is he exceptionally conscientious and methodical he demands that the people he works with match his high standards and professionalism.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,953
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:26:59 pm
your average premier league ref gets 70000 a year i believe.

you think they are going to turn down a gift of a million? the fact that they became referees in the first place gives you an idea of their character so of course they arent going to turn that down.

i knew there were going to be problems when Howard Webb came back on the scene. a narcissist of the highest order.
They are corrupt, and FUCK anyone who says otherwise!

They can say otherwise, but fuck them then! I don't give a shit.
I'm tired of remaining impartial. Fucking TIRED!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,702
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 10:28:56 pm »
Oh my god this is what happened


Incredible


Quote
Ok, here's the nuts and bolts.

This is what happened with the Luis Diaz "goal" which Liverpool had disallowed vs. Tottenham.

There will be a deeper dive in the Monday VAR thread, but in simple terms the VAR took the wrong onfield decision - it led to the goal being disallowed.

So the VAR, Darren England, checked offside thinking the onfield decision was "goal."

It was a quick offside check because it was clear Diaz was onside, so he told the referee "check complete".

In telling the ref "check complete" he is saying the onfield decision was correct.

So the "human error" by the VAR team is getting the onfield decision wrong. Not by failing to draw lines etc.

The lines were drawn and Diaz was clearly onside.

The huge, quite unbelievable error was misunderstanding the onfield decision.

https://twitter.com/dalejohnsonespn/status/1708230850171867230?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 10:29:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:25:52 pm
Thought Van Dijk was imperious. Also that was Mac Allisters best performance.

 :)

I thought Gomez was our best defender and Mac  Allister was too lose with the ball
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 10:29:54 pm »
That excuse they're putting out is laughable and a clear cover-up. Literally what's stopping D England getting back on the mic and saying, "sorry, mate, I meant onside, goal stands."
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 10:30:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:28:56 pm
Oh my god this is what happened


Incredible

Fucking outrageous.  Just wow...what the fuck.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,363
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 10:30:47 pm »
Just get on with the ESL and bin this shithole league off.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,753
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:05:30 pm
They knew within minutes that they'd fucked up. Nothing significant had yet happened so they could have just given the goal and carried on from there, with more added time, or a reset of the clock. They still would have looked like tits, but the right outcome would have been achieved in game live.

This is what I cant get over. Even the ref looked sheepish like he knew hed fucked it.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 10:31:08 pm »
That's bullshit. They've had hours to come up with that.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,702
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 10:31:08 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:29:54 pm
That excuse they're putting out is laughable and a clear cover-up. Literally what's stopping D England getting back on the mic and saying, "sorry, mate, I meant onside, goal stands."
Yes


Why didnt he just say err lads, youve not given the goalit was onside you know?

I think this deserves a replay this is so so bad
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,526
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 10:31:18 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:22:00 pm
if the jones tackle is a legit red then you can also say slide tackling is banned now. sometimes when tackled fairly you get hurt and thats what happened. its part of the game.

judging my the still they put up on the screen they knew it wasnt a sending off either but wanted it to be.

Thats a fair point. If a player goes in for a sliding tackle (there was at least one against Mo) then they have no or little control of the outcome. In rugby there is a rule that the tackler has a duty of care towards the other player. In other words they cannot make a tackle when there is a chance that the other player will get injured. You could say that Curtiss tackle risked him going over the ball but that applies to a lot of tackles.

The next time anyone tackles our players like that I want to see Klopp going ballistic. It appears that there are too many anomalies where we get penalised yet a week later nothing is done for similar incidents.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,699
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 10:31:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:28:56 pm
Oh my god this is what happened


Incredible

https://twitter.com/dalejohnsonespn/status/1708230850171867230?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Ridiculous and if that is the case, well need the audio in order to buy what theyre selling. Seems too ridiculous to be true.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,171
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 10:31:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:28:56 pm
Oh my god this is what happened


Incredible
Why wouldnt he radio the referee when he noticed they hadnt awarded the goal or the game hadnt restarted with a Spurs kick off in the centre and say theres been some confusion?

That doesnt make sense.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 10:31:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:25:52 pm
Thought Van Dijk was imperious. Also that was Mac Allisters best performance.
Van Dijk was solid as a rock. Everyone of that back line was excellent today.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 10:31:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:25:52 pm
Thought Van Dijk was imperious. Also that was Mac Allisters best performance.

I really want to see Mac played in his natural position. Hes the one player I really feel is being stunted in his progression. Glad that Endo is looking ready to start at 6. Bajcetic or Endo really need to be starting in that role soon to unshackle Mac.

 That being sad, even playing with shackles Mac is doing well at 6. Credit to the fella for putting the team first. Similar situation to Thiago playing as a 6 though - its not the right role if you really want to see the player shine.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 10:32:06 pm »
Why when Spurs are taking a freekick for offside are VAR not communicating? What the actual fuck.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,688
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 10:32:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:28:56 pm
Oh my god this is what happened


Incredible

https://twitter.com/dalejohnsonespn/status/1708230850171867230?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

thats ridiculous.
So why does the VAR immediately scream down that refs ear and tells him to stop the sodding game then.  :butt
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 