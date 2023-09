On the Jones sending off. No matter what you think of the decision the way in which it gets made is important. Either VAR needs to say its a red or they don't intervene.



VAR have access to all the replays, angles both in real time and slowed down. That decision needs to be made by the person who is taking that all that into context. You can't instead have these nuanced decisions that need to be looked at from a number of angles made by the on-field referee who gets to watch a single angle of sped up footage.



The person with the most information should be making the decision which is the VAR officials.