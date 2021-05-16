Might aswell give it up
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Stupid that form Jota. But the first was the most stupid booking Ive seen since
..Fuck knows
72 Joel does well and its a free kick. Triple change, Endo, Trent and Ibou for Diaz, Salah and Gomez.
Jota?
Should never have brought Jota on. Never protects the ball that well at the best of times, hes always looking to make something happen.
Another card coming out
Absolutely brilliant from Endo and Szoboszlai
We dont want advatage Weve got 9 men.You utter c*nt
Bit naive when we win it back, go long.
