« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 3290 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,667
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:03:24 pm »
Stupid that form Jota.  But the first was the most stupid booking Ive seen since..

Fuck  knows
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:03:06 pm
Might aswell give it up

It's not in our DNA.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:03:37 pm »
Be a fuckin miracle if we get anything now
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:03:54 pm »
Surely Nunez has to come on.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:04:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:03:24 pm
Stupid that form Jota.  But the first was the most stupid booking Ive seen since..

Fuck  knows

It wasn't a bad challenge though he just caught him slightly. Would it have been better him letting it go and then lose a goal as a result?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:06:19 pm »
 72 Joel does well and its a free kick. Triple change, Endo, Trent and Ibou for Diaz, Salah and Gomez.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,667
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:06:53 pm »
440 formation now?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:07:44 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:06:19 pm
72 Joel does well and its a free kick. Triple change, Endo, Trent and Ibou for Diaz, Salah and Gomez.
Excellent play
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:07:56 pm »
Surely we bring Nunez on in the last 15 minutes and punt balls over the top for him to chase and hopefully score from. Sometimes you just have to go back and do the basics.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:08:25 pm »
75 We win a corner but VVD heads over.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
Over to Jill
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm »
Well everyone last 15 minutes still everything to play for, lets see what we can do.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:10:45 pm »
77 Spurs are adjudged off side and Alisson takes his time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:11:43 pm »
78 Jota with a shot but its straight at the goalie.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,667
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:12:35 pm »
Spurs appealed for a cheap handball, there


How much more fucking fortune do you want?


Really?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:13:44 pm »
80 We are defending narrowly at the moment. Gravenberch on for Mac Allister.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,667
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:14:27 pm »
Pack the centre, give up the wide areas

Thats the plan
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,667
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:15:31 pm »
Down to 9 men and yet they still dive.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:12:52 pm
Jota?

Okay, okay, I got that wrong.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:17:14 pm »
83 We get a free kick for a foul on Van Dijk.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:05:02 pm
Should never have brought Jota on. Never protects the ball that well at the best of times, hes always looking to make something happen.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:18:35 pm »
84 Don't want to tempt fate, but we have dealing pretty well so far. Would anyone actually take a draw at this moment?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:19:17 pm »
This refs a right c*nt
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:19:28 pm »
Another card coming out
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:20:10 pm »
Come on ref! It's a 50/50 two players jumping for the same ball. But Tottenham player goes down and gets the decision.  :no
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,667
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:20:29 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:19:28 pm
Another card coming out
I cant believe it.

Has he not done enough..


Another fucking aburd one


That booking for Bissouma is fucking nuts too :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:21:11 pm »
Absolutely brilliant from Endo and Szoboszlai
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:21:20 pm »
87 Endoe gets a hand in the face.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:21:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:21:11 pm
Absolutely brilliant from Endo and Szoboszlai
Yep, but should be a corner
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #149 on: Today at 07:21:53 pm »
88 Trent puts the free kick in but the goalie takes it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,667
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #150 on: Today at 07:22:39 pm »
We dont want advatage


Weve got 9 men.

You utter c*nt
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #151 on: Today at 07:22:46 pm »
88 We get another free kick and Romario gets a yellow card. Maddison off.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #152 on: Today at 07:22:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:39 pm
We dont want advatage


Weve got 9 men.

You utter c*nt
Nearly did it again too
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #153 on: Today at 07:23:46 pm »
90+6 Into added on time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #154 on: Today at 07:25:28 pm »
92 Spurs being roared on by the crowd, but we are still doing a fine defensive job at the moment. Everyone working their backsides off.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #155 on: Today at 07:26:25 pm »
93 Klopp encouraging his men on, but its constant attacks at the moment. Just three minutes more.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
  • Legacy fan
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #156 on: Today at 07:26:47 pm »
Bit naive when we win it back, go long.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,667
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #157 on: Today at 07:27:22 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:26:47 pm
Bit naive when we win it back, go long.
To be fair with 9 noting is an option
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #158 on: Today at 07:27:36 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:26:47 pm
Bit naive when we win it back, go long.

Such a shame we've not had the opportunity to use Nunez he would be ideal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,016
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 1 Liverpool Som 36 Gakpo 45+4
« Reply #159 on: Today at 07:28:20 pm »
94 Alisson kicks it long and it ends up in the Tottenham half, it will come back though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 2 3 [4] 5   Go Up
« previous next »
 