PL: Spurs vs Liverpool

PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« on: Today at 04:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 28, 2023, 02:40:55 pm
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 September, 5.30pm

Referee: Simon Hooper
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long. Fourth official: Tony Harrington
VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook




It hasnt been a bad start to the season, has it? Last nights win over Leicester made it seven wins on the trot, despite five of them coming after we went a goal down. Its a sign the side isnt fully settled, with Klopp still searching for the right group in midfield while injuries and suspensions mean weve had to keep chopping and changing at the back. But Alisson looks as sharp as ever, our forwards are in lethal form and I really like the fact our midfielders generally all offer something different. I dont know if we can overhaul Man City this year, but things look the brightest they have in a while and I can see a very entertaining few months ahead.

Tottenham are also unbeaten (in normal time) this season while likeable new manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to fit his squad into a cohesive shape. James Maddison has looked excellent in the number 10 role, slotting right in next to Son Heung-min, who has five in six games in the league, while Yves Bissouma has recaptured his Brighton form and the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Pape Sarr have rejuvenated the team. The lack of European (and League Cup) football also means they can concentrate fully on the league, and I wouldnt be at all surprised to see them in the mix for top four when the weathr starts warming up again.

This has been a very rewarding tie for us over the years. It got us our sixth European Cup after all, but it also gave us a fleeting glimpse of that tantalising Sturridge/Balotelli strike partnership, a 20-year old Ronnie Whelan putting them to the sword in the 82 League Cup final, a 6-2 win under Souness that gave Rushie his 300th Liverpool goal, two thumpings in the Suarez-inspired 2013-14 season and, of course, the scintillating 7-0 in 1978 that was arguably the peak of the Paisley era, and which still ranks among the greatest performances in the clubs history. In an interesting turn of events, we also played them twice in four days in 1963, winning 5-2 at Anfield before being spanked 7-2 at theirs.

Id put predicted teams here but its a bit too early for either to say for sure. Thiago remains out while Trent is back in training, though he may stay on the bench for this one as Joe Gomez has looked bright the last few matches. On their side, Perisic is out for the season while Bentancur and Lo Celso remain sidelined. 

I went to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a match last year and its a nice place, apart from the grotesque uncanny valley player graphics. Weve scored three in each of our last five matches while Spurs have got at least two in every league game this season so far, which indicates this should be a high-scoring game. Its possibly also our biggest test so far, with neither Newcastle nor West Ham able to resist the red swarm as the match went on. The result wont determine the season ahead, but it may give a clue to where we are right now.

Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:31:37 pm »
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:36:14 pm »
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:31:45 pm »
Underway at white heart lane.

The worst ever pronunciation of Szoboszlai by the commentator
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:33:48 pm »
Weve started well. Salah especially
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:34:05 pm »
Salah already showing his magic touches.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:34:40 pm »
3 Robbo pushes the ball past their full like he wasnt there.

Mo plays it inside and Dom has a shot blocked well by Porto.


Corner, heads to the edge of the area and Macalllister hits a scruffy shot wide.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:37:01 pm »
Absolutely loved Salah and Bissouma going shoulder to shoulder just before. Salah knocked him into next week
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:37:18 pm »
We have started much better this game.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:38:13 pm »
7 nigh on insane playing out from the back by us.  Still my beating heart worked though
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:40:02 pm »
8 VVD blocks at shot by them.good defending

Mo doesnt  find the pass this time, but theres often a chance for a late arriving midfielder on the edge of their area
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:41:49 pm »
11 ball across the face of goal by Richalison .no one to meet it though, Gomez should have blocked that cross
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:42:06 pm »
Weve become a bit scruffy in possession.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:43:19 pm »
What a move
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:43:19 pm
What a move
Brilliant, Gakpo had a great chance. What a ball from Slobbo.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:43:47 pm »
13 Great diagonal to Diaz, he passes it into the area and Gakpos shot was saved, Robbo follows up and the keeper saves again
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:44:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:43:47 pm
13 Great diagonal to Diaz, he passes it into the area and Gakpos shot was saved, Robbo follows up and the keeper saves again
I was just thinking Spurs have started to settle and play better this would be the perfect time to strike
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:43:43 pm
Brilliant, Gakpo had a great chance. What a ball from Slobbo.
We are a joy to watch
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:45:05 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:43:43 pm
Brilliant, Gakpo had a great chance. What a ball from Slobbo.

It's a shame he had to take a touch of the ball and couldn't shoot first time.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:45:41 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:45:05 pm
It's a shame he had to take a touch of the ball and couldn't shoot first time.
Yeah, that was the chance to hit it.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:46:00 pm »
A few words between Klopp and a low flying Pigeon there
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:46:04 pm »
Over to Sir Bob
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:48:05 pm »
A reminder that footballers cannot remove their arms
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:48:45 pm »
16 Romero on the floor after elbow contact from Diaz. Free kick spurs on half way. Good move from Spurs and it goes out for a corner. Spurs want a hand ball against VVD but never in a million years. Corner not cleared but eventually they play a ball into the box and Ali claims.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:49:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:48:05 pm
A reminder that footballers cannot remove their arms

It's as though they have forgotten that football is a physical game....
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:50:03 pm »
19 Another decent move from us and Jones has a shot deflected for a corner. Corner taken and its cleared.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:51:25 pm »
20 Gomez plays a ball in behind but Van Der Van is much faster than Gakpo and mops it up
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:52:07 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:51:25 pm
20 Gomez plays a ball in behind but Van Der Van is much faster than Gakpo and mops it up
Rapid..!
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:52:32 pm »
22 Mo shoots over the top from the edge of the box. He wants a corner for a deflection but goal kick given.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:52:39 pm »
This is one finely poised game, first goal could be crucial.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:53:10 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:51:25 pm
20 Gomez plays a ball in behind but Van Der Van is much faster than Gakpo and mops it up
Feels like were gradually turning the screw. But they are still dangerous as things stand
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:53:33 pm »
23 Lovely cut back from Gomez across the six yard box but no one gambles and it rolls out the other side.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:53:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:52:39 pm
This is one finely poised game, first goal could be crucial.
Lets see how their legs are after 60 minutes
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:54:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:53:42 pm
Lets see how their legs are after 60 minutes

True. As usual, we are getting very little from the referee.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:55:29 pm »
Cheating c*nts
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:55:32 pm »
Oh you are joking
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:56:01 pm »
24 Jones booked for a foul. VAR getting involved but its never a red in a million years. But hes been been sent off. Absolutely ridiculous decision. Were down to ten. Even Gary Neville saying its not a red. Pathetic
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:56:18 pm »
Thats a fucking  disgrace
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:56:51 pm »
Even Neville saying that is not a red card.. Tells you everything you need to know about those controlling VAR.
Re: PL: Spurs vs Liverpool
« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:56:55 pm »
Theres no power in that at all. Hes not out of control, theres no danger to the opposition player.
