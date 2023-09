Just saw this on BBC:So what's the solution then? It's not only about added time, but fixture congestion, scheduling due to TV demands, pressure on clubs to go on ridiculous international tours during the preseason for commercial reasons, international fixture pile-ups. Liverpool dealt with player burnout last season, and we all saw how that turned out.

"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly