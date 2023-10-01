« previous next »
Who Killed Tupac

Online darragh85

Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 1, 2023, 02:30:48 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  1, 2023, 11:08:20 am
No.

Knight was a blood, got Tupac inducted as a blood, took him down the path which ultimately, got him killed.

Knight then arranges Biggies hit from prison as revenge, some cops are involved in arranging the hit, as they are on his payroll.  That's the very short version.

I found it interesting to watch - a bit of a blast, from the past.

2pac was never inducted as a blood. He befriended some of them as they were around death row at the time

There is about 9 months between when 2pac was released from prison to when he was murdered. In that time he recored 700 plus songs, shot 2 movies and I think 5 or 6 music videos. He also did a couple of shows and travelled to Italy. Not to mention the interviews and public appearances he made and the fact he was on parole. I highly doubt he had any time to get involved with the bloods to the point where he would be initiated. Some of them were aquaintances due to their presence on the record label.

2pac was at death row and in that situation due to desperation. He was unfairly imprisoned and was a target due to his family background.

« Last Edit: October 1, 2023, 02:34:33 pm by darragh85 »
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 1, 2023, 02:33:21 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on October  1, 2023, 02:30:48 pm
2pac was never inducted as a blood. He befriended some of them as they were around death row at the time

There is about 9 months between when 2pac was released from prison to when he was murdered. In that time he recored 700 plus songs, shot 2 movies and I think 5 or 6 music videos. He also did a couple of shows and travelled to Italy. Not to mention the interviews and public appearances he made and the fact he was on parole. I highly doubt he had any time to get involved with the bloods to the point where he would be initiated. They were aquaintances due to their presence on the record label

If my memory is correct, the documentary I mentioned, said he was inducted.  Both him and Knight, I think.
Online darragh85

Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 1, 2023, 03:59:52 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  1, 2023, 02:33:21 pm
If my memory is correct, the documentary I mentioned, said he was inducted.  Both him and Knight, I think.

Which documentary was it?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 13, 2023, 12:42:47 pm
Poochie killed Biggie.

I've just read up on the thread sorry but Poochie definitely killed Biggie.

Orlando obviously killed 2Pac and then was murdered in a shootout a couple of months later at a garage.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 13, 2023, 12:48:21 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 13, 2023, 12:42:47 pm
Poochie killed Biggie.

I've just read up on the thread sorry but Poochie definitely killed Biggie.

Orlando obviously killed 2Pac and then was murdered in a shootout a couple of months later at a garage.


Pity all these posturing 'gangsta' scumbags don't just get together in the middle of nowhere and all eradicate each other. Society (and music in general!  ;D) would be far better off without them.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 13, 2023, 01:58:01 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 13, 2023, 12:42:47 pm
Poochie killed Biggie.

I've just read up on the thread sorry but Poochie definitely killed Biggie.

Orlando obviously killed 2Pac and then was murdered in a shootout a couple of months later at a garage.

I kept thinking about Poochie from the Simpsons for the longest time
Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 13, 2023, 08:22:03 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 13, 2023, 12:42:47 pm
Poochie killed Biggie.

I've just read up on the thread sorry but Poochie definitely killed Biggie.

Orlando obviously killed 2Pac and then was murdered in a shootout a couple of months later at a garage.

I dont think its that clear cut with Biggie and Poochie, as theres always been the off duty LAPD stories floating around, then you have the Nation of Islam looking guy that Gene Deal and Lil Cease saw, was that Amir Mohammed? Gene Deal claims to have seen a CCTV still of the Nation of Islam guy but its disappeared along with some evidence that doesnt make the LAPD look too good. Maybe the off duty LAPD and Poochie were working together as I dont think one person could have pulled it off on their own.

This documentary series is well worth a watch as it covers a couple of plausible theories

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21801944/?ref_=tt_ov_inf
Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 13, 2023, 09:06:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 13, 2023, 12:48:21 pm

Pity all these posturing 'gangsta' scumbags don't just get together in the middle of nowhere and all eradicate each other. Society (and music in general!  ;D) would be far better off without them.

Music wouldnt be better without Tupac and Biggie(at least for me).
Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 14, 2023, 03:32:14 am
Quote from: west_london_red on October 13, 2023, 08:22:03 pm
then you have the Nation of Islam looking guy that Gene Deal and Lil Cease saw, was that Amir Mohammed?
You suggestion BowTie did it. wonder if Omar was his sidekick
Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 15, 2023, 07:11:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on October 13, 2023, 08:22:03 pm
I dont think its that clear cut with Biggie and Poochie, as theres always been the off duty LAPD stories floating around, then you have the Nation of Islam looking guy that Gene Deal and Lil Cease saw, was that Amir Mohammed? Gene Deal claims to have seen a CCTV still of the Nation of Islam guy but its disappeared along with some evidence that doesnt make the LAPD look too good. Maybe the off duty LAPD and Poochie were working together as I dont think one person could have pulled it off on their own.

This documentary series is well worth a watch as it covers a couple of plausible theories

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21801944/?ref_=tt_ov_inf

Its possible that Amir MUhammed was involved as a look out for the shooting and not actually the gun man. THe crooked police officers role was possibly to monitor their movements and feed back to the shooter. There were reports of walkie talkie chatter during and after the party. Gene Deal didnt id the shooter as Amir Muhammed. He said that a man meeting his description was near the scene of the shooting before it occured. He felt a man meeting his description was acting suspicious around the parking garage as the Bad Boy entourage were leaving, like he was watching them.

Poochie may well have been the gun man with Amir Muhammed and the crooked cops assisting the operation.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 15, 2023, 08:38:59 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on October 15, 2023, 07:11:20 pm
Its possible that Amir MUhammed was involved as a look out for the shooting and not actually the gun man. THe crooked police officers role was possibly to monitor their movements and feed back to the shooter. There were reports of walkie talkie chatter during and after the party. Gene Deal didnt id the shooter as Amir Muhammed. He said that a man meeting his description was near the scene of the shooting before it occured. He felt a man meeting his description was acting suspicious around the parking garage as the Bad Boy entourage were leaving, like he was watching them.

Poochie may well have been the gun man with Amir Muhammed and the crooked cops assisting the operation.



My issue with the Poochie theory is how it was obtained as it was morally dubious for me, Theresa Swann could have just told Greg Kadding and co everything they wanted to hear to get herself off the hook and it served everyone involved to blame it on someone whose already dead. Other then her testimony there is no other evidence against Poochie except that he wasnt someome to fuck about with.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
October 15, 2023, 09:09:45 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on October 15, 2023, 08:38:59 pm
My issue with the Poochie theory is how it was obtained as it was morally dubious for me, Theresa Swann could have just told Greg Kadding and co everything they wanted to hear to get herself off the hook and it served everyone involved to blame it on someone whose already dead. Other then her testimony there is no other evidence against Poochie except that he wasnt someome to fuck about with.

agree with this and not sure i trust Greg Kading.  Him and Reggie Wright Jr seem to be close

what are your thoughts on Reggie Wright jr.   seems like a very shady character to me.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Yesterday at 09:12:58 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on October 15, 2023, 09:09:45 pm
agree with this and not sure i trust Greg Kading.  Him and Reggie Wright Jr seem to be close

what are your thoughts on Reggie Wright jr.   seems like a very shady character to me.

Greg Kading is a bit of a snake for me. While I have zero sympathy for Keefe D, it was morally questionable for Kading to write a book on his investigation and make public Keefe Ds agreement with the FBI/Police without Keefe Ds consent.

Yeah, Reggie Wright Jr is as shady as they come. Would be interesting to know if he was involved in bring the likes of Mack and Perez to Death Row or if their involvement happened by some other means.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Today at 03:45:36 pm
What's the general consensus on who was behind the first time he was shot in 1994 in New York and for what reason?
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Today at 03:48:38 pm
Saw something online made me laugh, theory being Tupac engineered the killing so he didn't have to put up with Jada anymore  ;D
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Today at 06:05:37 pm
Quote from: TheRedBaron on Today at 03:45:36 pm
What's the general consensus on who was behind the first time he was shot in 1994 in New York and for what reason?

Jimmy henchman and puffy was most likely aware it was going to happen. . Reason was because 2pac insulted him just prior over owed money for appearing on a track with another artists. He had also refused to join bad boy records who were partially bankrolled by henchman. Henchman was a serious gangster that you did not fuck with and his crew were known for extortion which may have been going on as well

Henchman was connected to Mike tyson. Grew up as friends and he can even be seen in his entourage when walking out to the ring for some of his fights.

2pac and Mike tyson were also friends.

Tyson warned 2pac to stay away from henchman and guys like hatian jack.

It's crazy how connected everything is

Another one of Mike tyson friends was the man who shot 50 Cent.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:07:54 pm by darragh85 »
