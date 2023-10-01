What's the general consensus on who was behind the first time he was shot in 1994 in New York and for what reason?
Jimmy henchman and puffy was most likely aware it was going to happen. . Reason was because 2pac insulted him just prior over owed money for appearing on a track with another artists. He had also refused to join bad boy records who were partially bankrolled by henchman. Henchman was a serious gangster that you did not fuck with and his crew were known for extortion which may have been going on as well
Henchman was connected to Mike tyson. Grew up as friends and he can even be seen in his entourage when walking out to the ring for some of his fights.
2pac and Mike tyson were also friends.
Tyson warned 2pac to stay away from henchman and guys like hatian jack.
It's crazy how connected everything is
Another one of Mike tyson friends was the man who shot 50 Cent.