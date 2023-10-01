« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who Killed Tupac  (Read 2105 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #40 on: October 1, 2023, 02:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  1, 2023, 11:08:20 am
No.

Knight was a blood, got Tupac inducted as a blood, took him down the path which ultimately, got him killed.

Knight then arranges Biggies hit from prison as revenge, some cops are involved in arranging the hit, as they are on his payroll.  That's the very short version.

I found it interesting to watch - a bit of a blast, from the past.

2pac was never inducted as a blood. He befriended some of them as they were around death row at the time

There is about 9 months between when 2pac was released from prison to when he was murdered. In that time he recored 700 plus songs, shot 2 movies and I think 5 or 6 music videos. He also did a couple of shows and travelled to Italy. Not to mention the interviews and public appearances he made and the fact he was on parole. I highly doubt he had any time to get involved with the bloods to the point where he would be initiated. Some of them were aquaintances due to their presence on the record label.

2pac was at death row and in that situation due to desperation. He was unfairly imprisoned and was a target due to his family background.

« Last Edit: October 1, 2023, 02:34:33 pm by darragh85 »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,585
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #41 on: October 1, 2023, 02:33:21 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on October  1, 2023, 02:30:48 pm
2pac was never inducted as a blood. He befriended some of them as they were around death row at the time

There is about 9 months between when 2pac was released from prison to when he was murdered. In that time he recored 700 plus songs, shot 2 movies and I think 5 or 6 music videos. He also did a couple of shows and travelled to Italy. Not to mention the interviews and public appearances he made and the fact he was on parole. I highly doubt he had any time to get involved with the bloods to the point where he would be initiated. They were aquaintances due to their presence on the record label

If my memory is correct, the documentary I mentioned, said he was inducted.  Both him and Knight, I think.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #42 on: October 1, 2023, 03:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October  1, 2023, 02:33:21 pm
If my memory is correct, the documentary I mentioned, said he was inducted.  Both him and Knight, I think.

Which documentary was it?
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,952
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:42:47 pm »
Poochie killed Biggie.

I've just read up on the thread sorry but Poochie definitely killed Biggie.

Orlando obviously killed 2Pac and then was murdered in a shootout a couple of months later at a garage.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,541
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 12:48:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:42:47 pm
Poochie killed Biggie.

I've just read up on the thread sorry but Poochie definitely killed Biggie.

Orlando obviously killed 2Pac and then was murdered in a shootout a couple of months later at a garage.


Pity all these posturing 'gangsta' scumbags don't just get together in the middle of nowhere and all eradicate each other. Society (and music in general!  ;D) would be far better off without them.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,881
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 01:58:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:42:47 pm
Poochie killed Biggie.

I've just read up on the thread sorry but Poochie definitely killed Biggie.

Orlando obviously killed 2Pac and then was murdered in a shootout a couple of months later at a garage.

I kept thinking about Poochie from the Simpsons for the longest time
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,190
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:42:47 pm
Poochie killed Biggie.

I've just read up on the thread sorry but Poochie definitely killed Biggie.

Orlando obviously killed 2Pac and then was murdered in a shootout a couple of months later at a garage.

I dont think its that clear cut with Biggie and Poochie, as theres always been the off duty LAPD stories floating around, then you have the Nation of Islam looking guy that Gene Deal and Lil Cease saw, was that Amir Mohammed? Gene Deal claims to have seen a CCTV still of the Nation of Islam guy but its disappeared along with some evidence that doesnt make the LAPD look too good. Maybe the off duty LAPD and Poochie were working together as I dont think one person could have pulled it off on their own.

This documentary series is well worth a watch as it covers a couple of plausible theories

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt21801944/?ref_=tt_ov_inf
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:48:21 pm

Pity all these posturing 'gangsta' scumbags don't just get together in the middle of nowhere and all eradicate each other. Society (and music in general!  ;D) would be far better off without them.

Music wouldnt be better without Tupac and Biggie(at least for me).
Logged

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,681
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:32:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm
then you have the Nation of Islam looking guy that Gene Deal and Lil Cease saw, was that Amir Mohammed?
You suggestion BowTie did it. wonder if Omar was his sidekick
Logged
JFT 96
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 