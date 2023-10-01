No.



Knight was a blood, got Tupac inducted as a blood, took him down the path which ultimately, got him killed.



Knight then arranges Biggies hit from prison as revenge, some cops are involved in arranging the hit, as they are on his payroll. That's the very short version.



I found it interesting to watch - a bit of a blast, from the past.



2pac was never inducted as a blood. He befriended some of them as they were around death row at the timeThere is about 9 months between when 2pac was released from prison to when he was murdered. In that time he recored 700 plus songs, shot 2 movies and I think 5 or 6 music videos. He also did a couple of shows and travelled to Italy. Not to mention the interviews and public appearances he made and the fact he was on parole. I highly doubt he had any time to get involved with the bloods to the point where he would be initiated. Some of them were aquaintances due to their presence on the record label.2pac was at death row and in that situation due to desperation. He was unfairly imprisoned and was a target due to his family background.