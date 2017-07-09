« previous next »
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:31:34 pm
Obviously this goes for you too Jiminy, I just couldnt be arsed to do double quotes.
Just so long as I was noticed, which is what's important these days.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:41:17 pm
California love was hammered on MTV in 1996, was always on.

Was on my playlist when I did my half marathon last week. As was Juicy. I dont take sides. :D
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:49:18 pm
Emphasis appears in the orginalJust so long as I was noticed, which is what's important these days.

You're having a bit of a 'mare in this thread Jiminy,

Highlighting your name is easier than doing double quotes, I explained that.

My post was aimed at you and Tepid
Is there an issue?

Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:47:20 pm
Maybe dont post if you don't give a fuck.
I suppose I find it weird when gangsters (even the ones who are more play-acting at being gangsters and are really just garden variety violent, murderous criminals) are revered. I had exactly the same attitude to the Kray Twins when they were still alive and revered by a subsection of white working class kids when I was young (I recall even arguing about it with a mate). So, as a white working class (one-time) kid, I think I do understand. I just reject this kind of weird hero worship.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:05 pm
Bit of an ignorant post their JC.  'I don't care/understand, so why should anyone else' - to paraphrase.

The clue is in the term 'popular culture'.  They were two of the best rappers of all time and both were killed when they were very young.

Also, If you're not of a certain age, you likely wont understand.  It could also be related to your cultural and social background, too.
It is the peculiar fixation upon the myths and fevered speculation which more than hints at reverence. Being fans of their music (which is surely questionable given the rampant (glorification of) violence and misogyny contained within the lyrics) does not really excuse the excitement of their fans. It is surely possible to be fan of the music and art of monsters, and separate out the artist from their deeds, but we do not usually rave about it public to perpetuate and elevate the myth of their crimes and other highly questionable behaviour.

I don't suppose for a moment that anyone here is consciously doing doing this. But that's the effect.

I can appreciate the art of Carlo Gesualdo, and perhaps even discuss the incongruence of his music and his murderous deeds, but without getting excited about it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fs_AgCTovik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fs_AgCTovik</a>
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:08:13 pm
You're having a bit of a 'mare in this thread Jiminy,

Highlighting your name is easier than doing double quotes, I explained that.

My post was aimed at you and Tepid
Is there an issue?
Kenny - it was just a joke about the nature of social media. :)
Re: Who Killed Tupac
LOL some of the comments that 2Pac wasn't a mainstream or global superstar  :lmao He's one of the best Rappers of all-time. Won multiple awards and was one of the biggest performers in the 90s before he got killed.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
All you're doing is highlighting your own ignorance Jiminy. I don't know why you keep bringing up the Kray Twins in relation to Biggie and Tupac, as far as I'm aware they weren't hugely influential, iconic hip/hop rap superstars with tens of millions of records sold. They're revered because of their music, which is still played by millions around the world today, not because they were "murderous criminals".
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:31:34 pm
Kobe Bryant too if I recall
My understanding is you have a dislike  for Rugby Union, understandable given where you live.

but you dont go into the RU thread to complain that peopled are discussing it

When famous people die in unnatural circumstances, people find it interesting.

Obviously this goes for you too Jiminy, I just couldnt be arsed to do double quotes.

On a happier note,  you used the term UK instead of England, this warms the cockles of my heart.

*Sending Welsh love down to Royal Windsor*

Is this a direct attack at me Kenny?  ;D
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:12 pm
Is this a direct attack at me Kenny?  ;D

Thats gone right over my head mate



Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:58 pm
Thats gone right over my head mate





I'm a League man who often goes to the shite thread to wind them fat bastards up.  ;D
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:58 pm


Samie is a big fan of wriggly worms  ;)
Re: Who Killed Tupac
My interest in Rugby starts and ends with the Welsh national team and as a by product hoping England get
beat

My old boss used to take me to Knowsley Road when Saints played on Friday night and we would abuse the company credit card

Seen saints in a few grand finals at OT too.

What sort of sport makes the league champions play an extra game

Anyway back on tupac

MC Hammer killed him
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:28:35 pm
I suppose I find it weird when gangsters (even the ones who are more play-acting at being gangsters and are really just garden variety violent, murderous criminals) are revered. I had exactly the same attitude to the Kray Twins when they were still alive and revered by a subsection of white working class kids when I was young (I recall even arguing about it with a mate). So, as a white working class (one-time) kid, I think I do understand. I just reject this kind of weird hero worship.It is the peculiar fixation upon the myths and fevered speculation which more than hints at reverence. Being fans of their music (which is surely questionable given the rampant (glorification of) violence and misogyny contained within the lyrics) does not really excuse the excitement of their fans. It is surely possible to be fan of the music and art of monsters, and separate out the artist from their deeds, but we do not usually rave about it public to perpetuate and elevate the myth of their crimes and other highly questionable behaviour.

I don't suppose for a moment that anyone here is consciously doing doing this. But that's the effect.

I can appreciate the art of Carlo Gesualdo, and perhaps even discuss the incongruence of his music and his murderous deeds, but without getting excited about it.

I don't suppose for a moment that anyone here is consciously doing doing this. But that's the effect.

I can appreciate the art of Carlo Gesualdo, and perhaps even discuss the incongruence of his music and his murderous deeds, but without getting excited about it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fs_AgCTovik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fs_AgCTovik</a>

I find it weird how someone posts so gleefully and nonchalantly about a war on a daily basis. That's weird to me.

As I said, if you think it's weird then don't post and you don't know much about tupac Shakur if you think he was just some ignorant gang banger wannabe.

Some of us here have an interest in this topic and are allowed to discuss it. Please do one if its weird to you  and you have no interest.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:28:35 pm


If you don't get it, you don't get it.  You don't have to understand everything.

If you were of a certain age and/or into rap music, then you will know these people.  As I've said before, they were/are icons of popular culture, especially rap music icons.

They are revered for their music talent.  And, additionally, they are also famous for being shot and killed, at a very young age.  But, without the first, the later wouldn't have made them famous, on it's own.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:32:58 pm
I find it weird how someone posts so gleefully and nonchalantly about a war on a daily basis. That's weird to me.

As I said, if you think it's weird then don't post and you don't know much about tupac Shakur if you think he was just some ignorant gang banger wannabe.

Some of us here have an interest in this topic and are allowed to discuss it. Please do one if its weird to you  and you have no interest.

Agreed.

He hasn't got a clue.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:06:08 pm
All you're doing is highlighting your own ignorance Jiminy. I don't know why you keep bringing up the Kray Twins in relation to Biggie and Tupac, as far as I'm aware they weren't hugely influential, iconic hip/hop rap superstars with tens of millions of records sold. They're revered because of their music, which is still played by millions around the world today, not because they were "murderous criminals".
Because of this post:
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:05 pm
Bit of an ignorant post their JC.  'I don't care/understand, so why should anyone else' - to paraphrase.

The clue is in the term 'popular culture'.  They were two of the best rappers of all time and both were killed when they were very young.

Also, If you're not of a certain age, you likely wont understand.  It could also be related to your cultural and social background, too.
Probably before your time. And their peak of celebrity was before my time. But they were iconic to subset of the white working class in my youth. Why the fuck anyone would celebrate the Krays, Tupac Shakur, gangsters, or 'gangster' rappers is beyond me.

My background: white, working class. And even in my youth, the Krays were quite popular amongst a segment of the white working class. And before that, before they were jailed, they were full-on celebrities, hanging around with the likes of Diana Dors, the Rat Pack, and other big name celebrities of the day. And everyone knew what they were at the time. But hey, they ran popular, 'swinging' nightclubs, so that's OK.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:58 pm
Thats gone right over my head mate


Over my head too, Kenny.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:32:58 pm
I find it weird how someone posts so gleefully and nonchalantly about a war on a daily basis. That's weird to me.

As I said, if you think it's weird then don't post and you don't know much about tupac Shakur if you think he was just some ignorant gang banger wannabe.

Some of us here have an interest in this topic and are allowed to discuss it. Please do one if its weird to you  and you have no interest.
You are going to need to explain that. I assume you've confused me with someone else.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:47:39 pm
If you don't get it, you don't get it.  You don't have to understand everything.

If you were of a certain age and/or into rap music, then you will know these people.  As I've said before, they were/are icons of popular culture, especially rap music icons.

They are revered for their music talent.  And, additionally, they are also famous for being shot and killed, at a very young age.  But, without the first, the later wouldn't have made them famous, on it's own.
It is the excited tone and overindulged speculation which is weird to me. It is a type of reverence. These people where violent criminals. Why are they celebrated?
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:30:41 pm
My interest in Rugby starts and ends with the Welsh national team and as a by product hoping England get
beat

My old boss used to take me to Knowsley Road when Saints played on Friday night and we would abuse the company credit card

Seen saints in a few grand finals at OT too.

What sort of sport makes the league champions play an extra game

Anyway back on tupac

MC Hammer killed him


Professor Plum, in the Conservatory with the MC Hammer.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:51:33 pm
Because of this post:Probably before your time. And their peak of celebrity was before my time. But they were iconic to subset of the white working class in my youth. Why the fuck anyone would celebrate the Krays, Tupac Shakur, gangsters, or 'gangster' rappers is beyond me.

My background: white, working class. And even in my youth, the Krays were quite popular amongst a segment of the white working class. And before that, before they were jailed, they were full-on celebrities, hanging around with the likes of Diana Dors, the Rat Pack, and other big name celebrities of the day. And everyone knew what they were at the time. But hey, they ran popular, 'swinging' nightclubs, so that's OK.

No, The post you are referring to was made before you compared Tupac to the/ Krays

You opened with "who cares" and it wasnt till later that you made the Krays comparison.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:56:19 pm
It is the excited tone and overindulged speculation which is weird to me. It is a type of reverence. These people where violent criminals. Why are they celebrated?

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:05 pm
Bit of an ignorant post their JC.  'I don't care/understand, so why should anyone else' - to paraphrase.

The clue is in the term 'popular culture'.  They were two of the best rappers of all time and both were killed when they were very young.

Also, If you're not of a certain age, you likely wont understand.  It could also be related to your cultural and social background, too.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:59:31 pm
Professor Plum, in the Conservatory with the MC Hammer.

You can't touch this thread, Nick.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:00:07 pm
No, The post you are referring to was made before you compared Tupac to the/ Krays

You opened with "who cares" and it wasnt till later that you made the Krays comparison.
Huh? These posts followed-on from each other:
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:05 pm
Bit of an ignorant post their JC.  'I don't care/understand, so why should anyone else' - to paraphrase.

The clue is in the term 'popular culture'.  They were two of the best rappers of all time and both were killed when they were very young.

Also, If you're not of a certain age, you likely wont understand.  It could also be related to your cultural and social background, too.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:04:42 pm
They are revered (by some) in much the same way was as the Kray Twins were revered back in the day.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:12:31 pm
Huh? These posts followed-on from each other:

Red Soldiers post at 12:01 was made before   you mentioned The Krays

If your opening post had included the Krays, perhaps the responses would have been different
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:15:19 pm
Red Soldiers post at 12:01 was made before   you mentioned The Krays

How many music awards were they nominated for?  ;)
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:15:19 pm
Red Soldiers post at 12:01 was made before   you mentioned The Krays
Yes. Dench asked why I posted about the Kray twins, and I responded by pointing to a post which proposed that 'I do not understand because of my age and culture/background'. The Krays were celebrated by a subset of white, working class people (my 'culture') when I was growing up and in my youth, so I exampled them because I was dead set against them being celebrated at the time.
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:06:08 pm
All you're doing is highlighting your own ignorance Jiminy. I don't know why you keep bringing up the Kray Twins in relation to Biggie and Tupac, as far as I'm aware they weren't hugely influential, iconic hip/hop rap superstars with tens of millions of records sold. They're revered because of their music, which is still played by millions around the world today, not because they were "murderous criminals".
Dench57 has no idea about how popular the Krays were in their day. And even in the 80's (and in prison) they were icons to a subset of white working class people in the UK.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kray_twins#Celebrity_status
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:18:21 pm
How many music awards were they nominated for?  ;)
Look, it was before your day. And their peak was before my day. But the Kray's were 'cool' (but not in my book), hanging around with big British and US stars of the day. Even in the 80's (and in prison) they remained popular with many.

The Kray's comment was meant to be a bit of a throw away line. I did not realise that so many here would be totally ignorant of them and their past popularity. The Krays did not produce music, but they operated 'cool' nightclubs in swingin' 60s Britain. Even the Brat Pack hung out with them. The Krays were 'cool' (to many). Because a violent criminal has produced some very popular music (or operated some very 'cool' nightclubs) should not be a get of jail free card.

I expected some comments along the lines of, well, we are not celebrating Tupac (and the others). But no. The counterargument is, the Krays were not popular, which is ludicrous.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:14:00 pm
And Kenny, in case you missed it:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354943.msg19096337#msg19096337

Hi mate, yeah I seen that.

To wrap this up., if you would haver entered this thread and said you find itr weird to be concerned with
Tupacs death because he a gangster I wouldnt have included you in my reply to Tepid, but without this comparison its just another annoying comment.  Hence my Rugby comparison. Nothing to dop with you as its Footie related but weve had too much of that on here recently

Keep ya head up Jiminy  ;)

Anyway Im off to join a computer game thread to call them all basement dwelling virgins





P.S.
If there are any gamers here, its just a joke to lighten the mood, British houses rarely haver basements anyway
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
More like who killed this thread  :P
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:24:48 pm
Yes. Dench asked why I posted about the Kray twins, and I responded by pointing to a post which proposed that 'I do not understand because of my age and culture/background'. The Krays were celebrated by a subset of white, working class people (my 'culture') when I was growing up and in my youth, so I exampled them because I was dead set against them being celebrated at the time.Dench57 has no idea about how popular the Krays were in their day. And even in the 80's (and in prison) they were icons to a subset of white working class people in the UK.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kray_twins#Celebrity_status

You've completely missed my point. I'm well aware who the Kray Twins were and how popular they were. They were famous for being high profile thugs that hung around with celebrities. Tupac was/is celebrated because he was one of the best selling hip-hop artists of all time. Your comparison between the two doesn't work.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
What a weird comparison. The Krays were just gangsters. Tupac and Biggie were musicians, whatever else they got up to.

You're having a bit of a mare Jiminy.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:44:36 pm
You've completely missed my point. I'm well aware who the Kray Twins were and how popular they were. They were famous for being high profile thugs that hung around with celebrities. Tupac was/is celebrated because he was one of the best selling hip-hop artists of all time. Your comparison between the two doesn't work.
Nope. I was responding to Red-soldier's comment that I would not understand because of my age and background. I responded with an example of gangsters who were revered by a subset of people from my background when I was in my youth. The reason why actual celebrities hung around with the Krays was because they operated 'cool' nightclubs in the London in the Swingin' Sixties. The specifics of why Tupac and the Krays were celebrated is not the point. They all were violent criminals who provided popular services or products. And, for some, that's all that's important.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:05 pm
Bit of an ignorant post their JC.  'I don't care/understand, so why should anyone else' - to paraphrase.

The clue is in the term 'popular culture'.  They were two of the best rappers of all time and both were killed when they were very young.

Also, If you're not of a certain age, you likely wont understand.  It could also be related to your cultural and social background, too.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:04:42 pm
They are revered (by some) in much the same way was as the Kray Twins were revered back in the day.
Again, I do not really care if some people like the Tupac's music or not. It is not may taste, but each to their own, I guess (even if it is misogynistic and truly glorifies violence). The problem is the way people talk or write about him (and others like him), adding to the myth, to which I object.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:00:30 pm
What a weird comparison. The Krays were just gangsters. Tupac and Biggie were musicians, whatever else they got up to.

You're having a bit of a mare Jiminy.
Nope. The Krays were considered 'cool' and were 'celebrities'. For many, they weren't merely gangsters. (Though, gangsters was exactly what they were to me).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kray_twins#Celebrity_status
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:14:56 pm
Nope. The Krays were considered 'cool' and were 'celebrities'. For many, they weren't merely gangsters. (Though, gangsters was exactly what they were to me).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kray_twins#Celebrity_status

Right, but they didn't actually do anything else to merit their celebrity status, like produce music.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:11:56 pm


I suggest you stop posting JC, you're making yourself look like a huge tit!  Said in the nicest possible way, of course  ;)

For the last time, they were musicians, and that is why they were famous!  They both won multiple awards for their music and were two of the best rappers of all time.

They are both recognised by their peers and rap music fans, as two of the greatest. 
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:20:23 pm
Right, but they didn't actually do anything else to merit their celebrity status, like produce music.

Gold and True were both classics.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
Some ridiculously ignorant posts on this thread, didn't even bother to read the last 10 or so. Tupac was (and still is) the most famous rapper of all time and you're asking why anyone gives a fuck? From what I can see, no-one on here is glorifying what he did. It's just a fucking talking point, like Pablo Escobar and his life.
