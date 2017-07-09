Maybe dont post if you don't give a fuck.



Bit of an ignorant post their JC. 'I don't care/understand, so why should anyone else' - to paraphrase.



The clue is in the term 'popular culture'. They were two of the best rappers of all time and both were killed when they were very young.



Also, If you're not of a certain age, you likely wont understand. It could also be related to your cultural and social background, too.



I suppose I find it weird when gangsters (even the ones who are more play-acting at being gangsters and are really just garden variety violent, murderous criminals) are revered. I had exactly the same attitude to the Kray Twins when they were still alive and revered by a subsection of white working class kids when I was young (I recall even arguing about it with a mate). So, as a white working class (one-time) kid, I think I do understand. I just reject this kind of weird hero worship.It is the peculiar fixation upon the myths and fevered speculation which more than hints at reverence. Being fans of their music (which is surely questionable given the rampant (glorification of) violence and misogyny contained within the lyrics) does not really excuse the excitement of their fans. It is surely possible to be fan of the music and art of monsters, and separate out the artist from their deeds, but we do not usually rave about it public to perpetuate and elevate the myth of their crimes and other highly questionable behaviour.I don't suppose for a moment that anyone here is consciously doing doing this. But that's the effect.I can appreciate the art of Carlo Gesualdo, and perhaps even discuss the incongruence of his music and his murderous deeds, but without getting excited about it.