Author Topic: Who Killed Tupac  (Read 807 times)

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:31:34 pm
Obviously this goes for you too Jiminy, I just couldnt be arsed to do double quotes.
Just so long as I was noticed, which is what's important these days.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:51:02 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:41:17 pm
California love was hammered on MTV in 1996, was always on.

Was on my playlist when I did my half marathon last week. As was Juicy. I dont take sides. :D
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:49:18 pm
Emphasis appears in the orginalJust so long as I was noticed, which is what's important these days.

You're having a bit of a 'mare in this thread Jiminy,

Highlighting your name is easier than doing double quotes, I explained that.

My post was aimed at you and Tepid
Is there an issue?

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:28:35 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:47:20 pm
Maybe dont post if you don't give a fuck.
I suppose I find it weird when gangsters (even the ones who are more play-acting at being gangsters and are really just garden variety violent, murderous criminals) are revered. I had exactly the same attitude to the Kray Twins when they were still alive and revered by a subsection of white working class kids when I was young (I recall even arguing about it with a mate). So, as a white working class (one-time) kid, I think I do understand. I just reject this kind of weird hero worship.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:05 pm
Bit of an ignorant post their JC.  'I don't care/understand, so why should anyone else' - to paraphrase.

The clue is in the term 'popular culture'.  They were two of the best rappers of all time and both were killed when they were very young.

Also, If you're not of a certain age, you likely wont understand.  It could also be related to your cultural and social background, too.
It is the peculiar fixation upon the myths and fevered speculation which more than hints at reverence. Being fans of their music (which is surely questionable given the rampant (glorification of) violence and misogyny contained within the lyrics) does not really excuse the excitement of their fans. It is surely possible to be fan of the music and art of monsters, and separate out the artist from their deeds, but we do not usually rave about it public to perpetuate and elevate the myth of their crimes and other highly questionable behaviour.

I don't suppose for a moment that anyone here is consciously doing doing this. But that's the effect.

I can appreciate the art of Carlo Gesualdo, and perhaps even discuss the incongruence of his music and his murderous deeds, but without getting excited about it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fs_AgCTovik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fs_AgCTovik</a>
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:08:13 pm
You're having a bit of a 'mare in this thread Jiminy,

Highlighting your name is easier than doing double quotes, I explained that.

My post was aimed at you and Tepid
Is there an issue?
Kenny - it was just a joke about the nature of social media. :)
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:32:02 pm »
LOL some of the comments that 2Pac wasn't a mainstream or global superstar  :lmao He's one of the best Rappers of all-time. Won multiple awards and was one of the biggest performers in the 90s before he got killed.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm »
All you're doing is highlighting your own ignorance Jiminy. I don't know why you keep bringing up the Kray Twins in relation to Biggie and Tupac, as far as I'm aware they weren't hugely influential, iconic hip/hop rap superstars with tens of millions of records sold. They're revered because of their music, which is still played by millions around the world today, not because they were "murderous criminals".
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:31:34 pm
Kobe Bryant too if I recall
My understanding is you have a dislike  for Rugby Union, understandable given where you live.

but you dont go into the RU thread to complain that peopled are discussing it

When famous people die in unnatural circumstances, people find it interesting.

Obviously this goes for you too Jiminy, I just couldnt be arsed to do double quotes.

On a happier note,  you used the term UK instead of England, this warms the cockles of my heart.

*Sending Welsh love down to Royal Windsor*

Is this a direct attack at me Kenny?  ;D
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:12 pm
Is this a direct attack at me Kenny?  ;D

Thats gone right over my head mate



Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:58 pm
Thats gone right over my head mate





I'm a League man who often goes to the shite thread to wind them fat bastards up.  ;D
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:58 pm


Samie is a big fan of wriggly worms  ;)
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:30:41 pm »
My interest in Rugby starts and ends with the Welsh national team and as a by product hoping England get
beat

My old boss used to take me to Knowsley Road when Saints played on Friday night and we would abuse the company credit card

Seen saints in a few grand finals at OT too.

What sort of sport makes the league champions play an extra game

Anyway back on tupac

MC Hammer killed him
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:28:35 pm
I suppose I find it weird when gangsters (even the ones who are more play-acting at being gangsters and are really just garden variety violent, murderous criminals) are revered. I had exactly the same attitude to the Kray Twins when they were still alive and revered by a subsection of white working class kids when I was young (I recall even arguing about it with a mate). So, as a white working class (one-time) kid, I think I do understand. I just reject this kind of weird hero worship.It is the peculiar fixation upon the myths and fevered speculation which more than hints at reverence. Being fans of their music (which is surely questionable given the rampant (glorification of) violence and misogyny contained within the lyrics) does not really excuse the excitement of their fans. It is surely possible to be fan of the music and art of monsters, and separate out the artist from their deeds, but we do not usually rave about it public to perpetuate and elevate the myth of their crimes and other highly questionable behaviour.

I don't suppose for a moment that anyone here is consciously doing doing this. But that's the effect.

I can appreciate the art of Carlo Gesualdo, and perhaps even discuss the incongruence of his music and his murderous deeds, but without getting excited about it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fs_AgCTovik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fs_AgCTovik</a>

I find it weird how someone posts so gleefully and nonchalantly about a war on a daily basis. That's weird to me.

As I said, if you think it's weird then don't post and you don't know much about tupac Shakur if you think he was just some ignorant gang banger wannabe.

Some of us here have an interest in this topic and are allowed to discuss it. Please do one if its weird to you  and you have no interest.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:28:35 pm


If you don't get it, you don't get it.  You don't have to understand everything.

If you were of a certain age and/or into rap music, then you will know these people.  As I've said before, they were/are icons of popular culture, especially rap music icons.

They are revered for their music talent.  And, additionally, they are also famous for being shot and killed, at a very young age.  But, without the first, the later wouldn't have made them famous, on it's own.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:50:59 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:32:58 pm
I find it weird how someone posts so gleefully and nonchalantly about a war on a daily basis. That's weird to me.

As I said, if you think it's weird then don't post and you don't know much about tupac Shakur if you think he was just some ignorant gang banger wannabe.

Some of us here have an interest in this topic and are allowed to discuss it. Please do one if its weird to you  and you have no interest.

Agreed.

He hasn't got a clue.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:06:08 pm
All you're doing is highlighting your own ignorance Jiminy. I don't know why you keep bringing up the Kray Twins in relation to Biggie and Tupac, as far as I'm aware they weren't hugely influential, iconic hip/hop rap superstars with tens of millions of records sold. They're revered because of their music, which is still played by millions around the world today, not because they were "murderous criminals".
Because of this post:
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:01:05 pm
Bit of an ignorant post their JC.  'I don't care/understand, so why should anyone else' - to paraphrase.

The clue is in the term 'popular culture'.  They were two of the best rappers of all time and both were killed when they were very young.

Also, If you're not of a certain age, you likely wont understand.  It could also be related to your cultural and social background, too.
Probably before your time. And their peak of celebrity was before my time. But they were iconic to subset of the white working class in my youth. Why the fuck anyone would celebrate the Krays, Tupac Shakur, gangsters, or 'gangster' rappers is beyond me.

My background: white, working class. And even in my youth, the Krays were quite popular amongst a segment of the white working class. And before that, before they were jailed, they were full-on celebrities, hanging around with the likes of Diana Dors, the Rat Pack, and other big name celebrities of the day. And everyone knew what they were at the time. But hey, they ran popular, 'swinging' nightclubs, so that's OK.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:58 pm
Thats gone right over my head mate


Over my head too, Kenny.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:53:43 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:32:58 pm
I find it weird how someone posts so gleefully and nonchalantly about a war on a daily basis. That's weird to me.

As I said, if you think it's weird then don't post and you don't know much about tupac Shakur if you think he was just some ignorant gang banger wannabe.

Some of us here have an interest in this topic and are allowed to discuss it. Please do one if its weird to you  and you have no interest.
You are going to need to explain that. I assume you've confused me with someone else.
