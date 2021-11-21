Theres a very good documentary on Prime called Murder Rap that tells the whole story including Keefe Ds confession from 10 years ago or so. As I said in my original post, will be interesting to see how they can prosecute him for murdering Tupac when he was given immunity for the murder which is how they got him to confess.
I'll check it out.
He may have ordered the hit, but it was Knight that got him involved in that stuff, in the first place. He was the one that got him inducted into a gang, he was the one that encouraged that lifestyle (full of anger, women as sex machines etc.). Tupac released All Eyes On Me, after he came out of prison - really different to his previous stuff. It was his weakest album, in my opinion, but it was his biggest selling.
Tupac was no angel before, but it was Knight that led him down that path, which ultimately, got him killed. Then, it was Knight that ordered the hit on Biggie, as 'revenge'.
Tupac's mother was a Black Panther, I think I remember.
Here's the programme, it's not available, at the moment:https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000zyg2Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie and Tupac
Suge Knight, the former CEO of legendary rap music label Death Row Records, was recently sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter in a long line of violent crimes not typically associated with a highly successful record executive.
This film takes a look at Death Row and how LAs street gang culture came to dominate its business workings, examining the rivalry between the Crips and the Bloods within the record industry, the alliance between Death Row and Interscope Records, Tupac Shakur's involvement with the Mob Piru gang and its relationship to his murder, and the allegations by LAPD detective Russell Poole that the killing of Biggie Smalls was a reprisal killing commissioned by Knight himself.