Please let him have the receipts for Diddy.



This.Have been a fan of 2pacs music since I was 14 and became almost obsessed as a teenager with his life and the circumstances surrounding his murder.still listen to his music regularly and it's sad that such a talented individual was taken so young. If you really read into it and analyse what went on he really was the victim. It's clear he was also a young man suffering from depression. People forget he was just gone 25 when he died.It was known from very early on that Orlando Anderson was the trigger man and southside crips orchestrated it. I hope the conspiracy behind it is unravelled. Someone ordered the hit. The theory that it was Puffy through an intermediary is plausible but I do not trust death row head of security at the time, Reggie Wright Jr. He always seemed like a shady character and it's hard to believe how bad 2pacs security detail was that night. It was because of him that they had no weapons and 2pacs bodyguards were adament that he was involved, both of whom died in mysterious circumstances after talking openly about itThe puffy, von zip, bad boy scenario is too convenient and gets the lapd off the hook too easily in relation to biggies murder which their members were absolutely involved in. However it's not too dissimilar to an early story that biggie was involved. You just have to replace biggie with von zip, puffys associate.