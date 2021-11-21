« previous next »
Topic: Who Killed Tupac

Who Killed Tupac
« on: Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm »
Looks like they have finally arrested Duane Keefe D Davis for the murder of Tupac. Not sure why it took so long to charge him (he confessed to being involved a long time ago) and how theyve managed to do it as he was supposed to have a deal with the police where if he confessed to the crime he couldnt be charged for it.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm »
Please let him have the receipts for Diddy.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm
Please let him have the receipts for Diddy.

That would be hilarious but Diddys to shrewd and too rich to ever go down for it. I also think Anderson would have done it regardless of the money Diddy was offering after the beating he took at the MGM, he wasnt the kind of guy to let something like that slide by all accounts.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm »
Tupac is in Cuba.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm
Tupac is in Cuba.

Are you Havana laugh?
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:17:59 pm »
So it wasnt Suge Knight?
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:59 pm
So it wasnt Suge Knight?

It was never Suge Knite, he was sitting next to Tupac in the car when it got shot up, and he would have to be suicidal to arrange a drive by shooting when he was sitting right next to the target.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:37:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:59 pm
So it wasnt Suge Knight?

No.  He ordered the hit on Biggie, apparently.
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm »
They're all pathetic, no-mark 'gangstas'. Little boys who have never grown up, demanding 'respec' when they deserve none.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm
They're all pathetic, no-mark 'gangstas'. Little boys who have never grown up, demanding 'respec' when they deserve none.



Some of them like Keefe D and Orlando Anderson were real gangstas in that world that they live in and certainly dangerous people, Suge Knite Im not sure how youd define him, he was running a huge record company but also a complete thug, the only fake to be honest was Tupac who wasnt really part of that world but wanted to be part of it and be identified with it and it cost him his life.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:13:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:59 pm
So it wasnt Suge Knight?

Well, you are actually right, in a way. Suge Knight killed both Tupac and Biggie.  The guy was an arsehole, wannba gangster.  There was a very good documentary about him on Iplayer, recently. 

Tupac felt he owed Knight a lot, when he came out of prison and his life went down the wrong path, from there.  It showed in his music too. 
Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:13:32 pm
Well, you are actually right, in a way. Suge Knight killed both Tupac and Biggie.  The guy was an arsehole, wannba gangster.  There was a very good documentary about him on Iplayer, recently. 

Tupac felt he owed Knight a lot, when he came out of prison and his life went down the wrong path, from there.  It showed in his music too. 

Theres a very good documentary on Prime called Murder Rap that tells the whole story including Keefe Ds confession from 10 years ago or so. As I said in my original post, will be interesting to see how they can prosecute him for murdering Tupac when he was given immunity for the murder which is how they got him to confess.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:23:44 pm
will be interesting to see how they can prosecute him for murdering Tupac when he was given immunity for the murder which is how they got him to confess.


They had their fingers crossed

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:08:00 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:03:27 pm
Please let him have the receipts for Diddy.

This.

Have been a fan of 2pacs music since I was 14 and became almost obsessed as a teenager with his life and the circumstances surrounding his murder.still listen to his music regularly and it's sad that such a talented individual was taken so young. If you really read into it and analyse what went on he really was the victim. It's clear he was also a young man suffering from depression. People forget he was just gone 25 when he died.

It was known from very early on that Orlando Anderson was the trigger man and southside crips orchestrated it. I hope the conspiracy behind it is unravelled. Someone ordered the hit. The theory that it was Puffy through an intermediary is plausible but I do not trust death row head of security at the time, Reggie Wright Jr. He always seemed like a shady character and it's hard to believe how bad 2pacs security detail was that night. It was because of him that they had no weapons and 2pacs bodyguards were adament that he was involved, both of whom died in mysterious circumstances  after talking openly about it

The puffy, von zip, bad boy scenario is too convenient and gets the lapd off the hook too easily in relation to biggies murder which their members were absolutely involved in. However it's not too dissimilar to an early story that biggie was involved. You just have to replace biggie with von zip, puffys associate.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:16:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm
Some of them like Keefe D and Orlando Anderson were real gangstas in that world that they live in and certainly dangerous people, Suge Knite Im not sure how youd define him, he was running a huge record company but also a complete thug, the only fake to be honest was Tupac who wasnt really part of that world but wanted to be part of it and be identified with it and it cost him his life.

Considering he recorded 700 plus songs and starred in 2 movies and shot about 6 music videos in the space of 9 months, I highly doubt he did much gang banging. He did involve himself in something he shouldn't have that night in Vegas but if you understand the east coast west coast beef you could see that he was kind of driven to it. Bad boy were already associating themselves with southside crips and used them as security when they did shows in Los Angeles.


Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:28:16 am »

Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:08:00 am
This.

Have been a fan of 2pacs music since I was 14 and became almost obsessed with his life and the circumstances surrounding his murder.

It was known from very early on that Orlando Anderson was the trigger man and southside crips orchestrated it. I hope the conspiracy behind it is unravelled. Someone ordered the hit. The theory that it was Puffy through an intermediary is plausible but I do not trust death row head of security at the time, Reggie Wright Jr. He always seemed like a shady character and it's hard to believe how bad 2pacs security detail was that night. It was because of him that they had no weapons and 2pacs bodyguards were adament that he was involved, both of whom died in mysterious circumstances  after talking openly about it

The puffy, von zip, bad boy scenario is too convenient and gets the lapd off the hook too easily in relation to biggies murder which their members were absolutely involved in.



Puffy putting a hit on Knite and Tupac and then the incident at the MGM do seem like huge coincidences, but like I said before even if Puffy didnt put the hit out on Knite and Tupac theres no way Anderson would have just forgotten about the beating he took, the gang banger code they live by just doesnt allow that and one way or another he would have tried to get his revenge, if not in Las Vegas then in LA.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:31:45 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:13:32 pm
Well, you are actually right, in a way. Suge Knight killed both Tupac and Biggie.  The guy was an arsehole, wannba gangster.  There was a very good documentary about him on Iplayer, recently. 

Tupac felt he owed Knight a lot, when he came out of prison and his life went down the wrong path, from there.  It showed in his music too.

I agree with suge being a terrible individual but puffy is Alot worse. He was just smarter and sneakier. It was him that pretty much kicked off the whole east coast west coast feud and poured fuel on the fire constantly.

He is also the reason biggie was murdered by bringing him out to Los Angeles so soon after 2pac was murdered when people believed that biggie was actually behind his murder. There was a story printed in the la times early on that claimed biggie went to Las Vegas on the night 2pac was shot dressed up as a woman and supplied the gun that was used to shoot 2pac.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:34:56 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:31:45 am
I agree with suge being a terrible individual but puffy is Alot worse. He was just smarter and sneakier. It was him that pretty much kicked off the whole east coast west coast feud and poured fuel on the fire constantly.

He is also the reason biggie was murdered by bringing him out to Los Angeles so soon after 2pac was murdered when people believed that biggie was actually behind his murder. There was a story printed in the la times early on that claimed biggie went to Las Vegas on the night 2pac was shot dressed up as a woman and supplied the gun that was used to shoot 2pac.



Why would biggie fly all the way from NY to Las Vegas to supply a gun to the South Side Cripps, its not like they didnt have access to guns. That one seems a bit far fetched for me.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:40:16 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:34:56 am
Why would biggie fly all the way from NY to Las Vegas to supply a gun to the South Side Cripps, its not like they didnt have access to guns. That one seems a bit far fetched for me.

I think the story was that he went there with the bounty and wanted them to use his gun.It was total bs Ofc. However people in LA believed that early on which is why biggie should never have been brought out to LA for a whole 2 months!

Biggie also went on the radio while he was there and rapped verses from long kiss goodnight which was not a very wise move either and angered people further. I bet he was put up to that by puffy too. He seemed like a young man who was very easily lead

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:50:54 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:40:16 am
It was total bs Ofc. However people in LA believed that early on which is why biggie should never have been brought out to LA for a whole 2 months!

Biggie also went on the radio while he was there and rapped verses from long kiss goodnight which was not a very wise move either and angered people further. I bet he was put up to that by puffy too. He seemed like a young man who was very easily lead



Agreed, he should have avoided LA for a long time after the Tupac murder, going there was just asking for trouble, especially when Knight was still around. Both Puffy and Knight should have looked after their artists better and kept them out of harms way.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:14:30 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm
They're all pathetic, no-mark 'gangstas'. Little boys who have never grown up, demanding 'respec' when they deserve none.



Suge Knight was definitely a Blood though. That's been well-documented
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Who Killed Tupac
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:19:59 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:40:16 am

Biggie also went on the radio while he was there and rapped verses from long kiss goodnight which was not a very wise move either and angered people further. I bet he was put up to that by puffy too. He seemed like a young man who was very easily lead



Him releasing songs that were badly timed was the whole reason Pac started hating him though. Releasing "Who shot ya" so soon after Pac actually got shot while visiting Biggie was just a bad coincidence of course, but it just made Pac more paranoid and Suge Knight took full advantage of that

"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
