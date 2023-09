Overall, I really like this list but I think there are some pretty noticeable omissions in South American football.



You seem to put a lot of emphasis on Brazilian and Argentinian players, but there are some pretty big names missing that are way more important in South American football history, than the likes of de Menezes, Leônidas, Sastre, Pedernera, or Corbatta. It seems weird how you put so much emphasis on players from the 30-50s, when there were no major continental competitions at that time at the club level, so not much objective way of measuring their achievements, while completely ignoring players from the 50-80s. I know how influential River's La Maquina was to world football, but I think having Moreno and (even though he was very young) Di Steffano is enough, no need to name-drop Pedernera. I would have any of these over those five you put in there:



Héctor Scarone

Juan Alberto Schiaffino

Alberto Spencer

Pedro Rocha

Omar Sivori

Rene Houseman

Ricardo Bochini

Enzo Francescoli



A modern omission that raised an eyebrow was Andrea Pirlo. Especially when you have Tigana, Giresse, and even van Hannegam over him. I think there's no objective or subjective justification for that, but happy to be proved wrong.