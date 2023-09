So your British Football league/s list is;





1.Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid CF, Portugal)

2.Bobby Charlton (Manchester United F.C., England)

3.Stanley Matthews (Blackpool F.C., England)

4.Michael Laudrup (FC Barcelona, Denmark)

5.Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona, Uruguay)

6.Ruud Gullit (A.C. Milan, Netherlands)

7.Luka Modrić (Real Madrid CF, Croatia)

8.Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal F.C., Netherlands)

9.Steven Gerrard (Liverpool F.C., England)

10.Mohamed Salah (Liverpool F.C., Egypt)

11.Tom Finney (Preston North End F.C., England)

12.Arjen Robben (FC Bayern Munich, Netherlands)

13.Thierry Henry (Arsenal F.C., France)

14.Zlatan Ibrahimović (Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Sweden)

15.Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Argentina)

16.Bryan Robson (Manchester United F.C., England)

17.Jimmy Greaves (Tottenham Hotspur F.C., England)

18.Ryan Giggs (Manchester United F.C., Wales)

19.Jimmy Johnstone (Celtic F.C., Scotland)

20.Dixie Dean (Everton F.C., England)

21.Kenny Dalglish (Liverpool F.C., Scotland)

22.Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City F.C., Belgium)





Henry feels a bit low, no alan shearer, scholes or Rush!!, I would have Barnes over robson, I see no justification for Robson over John barnes, they had a similiar career trajectory, but Barnes undoubtably hit higher heights



The other strikers above him were better. Who among the below will you swap with Henry?Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid CF, Portugal)Ronaldo (Real Madrid CF, Brazil)Eusébio (S.L. Benfica, Portugal)Gerd Müller (FC Bayern Munich, West Germany)Romário (PSV Eindhoven, Brazil)Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona, Uruguay)Marco van Basten (A.C. Milan, Netherlands)Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich, Poland)Sándor Kocsis (Budapest Honvéd FC, Hungary)Uwe Seeler (Hamburger SV, West Germany)Josef Bican (SK Slavia Prague, Austria)Shearer was in my Strikers Top 50, but you need to be in the Top 20 to be in this list. Close, but didn't make it. The same goes for Rush. Scholes, I think is over-rated and his reputation grew after his retirement. He had a good passing range but was a horrible tackler and he didn't get a single Ballon d'Or vote in his career. I'm not even talking podium, I'm talking just a vote.As for Robson and Barnes, Barnes injury was the issue here, so in terms of longevity, Robson scores. Also they were different types of players - Robson was more Box to Box, while Barnes was a winger and then later settled into a deep lying midfielder.