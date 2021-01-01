Please
Topic:
Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
Topic: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
«
on:
Today
at 12:19:20 pm »
Give this a read from the Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri:
https://www.swfc.co.uk/news/2023/september/dejphon-chansiri-club-statement_/
Hes clearly been up all night typing that up himself on Microsoft word.
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:48:11 pm »
Al would still rather have him own us than FSG
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:54:40 pm »
I don't know what the issues are at Sheffield Wednesday to be honest, but if supporters have been harassing and insulting his family members then that's completely out of line.
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:56:58 pm »
Horrible club and fan base.
