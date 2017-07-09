« previous next »
Online Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #120 on: Today at 02:13:42 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:08:46 pm
How many 3pm games have Man City had so far this season? Seems to be every week

They're not actually an attractive proposition for TV are they? Small fanbase compared to other top clubs, and boring to watch for the neutral.
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Brighton deserve credit when they deserve it commentators. Not when they're 4-1 down, please climb out their backside
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:16:02 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:14:55 pm
Brighton deserve credit when they deserve it commentators. Not when they're 4-1 down, please climb out their backside

As opposed to the referee favouring the opposition you mean?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm »
Gilmour's had a shocker today.
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:17:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:16:02 pm
As opposed to the referee favouring the opposition you mean?
5-1 now
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:17:32 pm »
Brighton getting hammered. Decent goal for the 5th.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:17:36 pm »
Villa having one of those days where everything goes your way
Online Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:19:00 pm »
Brighton have been battered 3 times in the past few games now, going back to the end of last season. Everton, West Ham and now Villa have all taken them to the cleaners.

There's a very soft underbelly there.
Online shank94

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:17:36 pm
Villa having one of those days where everything goes your way

Reminds of a certain match against us :-X
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:17:36 pm
Villa having one of those days where everything goes your way

Well, weve seen that before!

Good goal Ramsey, hes a good player. Hope he stays fit as enjoy watching him play. Probably not quite our level but still a good player.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #130 on: Today at 02:19:56 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:17:08 pm
5-1 now

And? I said from the start Villa have been extremely ruthless today in taking their chances. But at the start Brighton were much better than Villa, but the decisions have been crazily in Villa's favour in this game. They are the sort of team who just go down after a challenge and the ref automatically gives a free kick. It's incredibly frustrating at how people forget that football is supposed to be a physical game and not every interaction has to lead to a free kick.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 02:19:00 pm
Brighton have been battered 3 times in the past few games now, going back to the end of last season. Everton, West Ham and now Villa have all taken them to the cleaners.

There's a very soft underbelly there.

You can't keep losing your best players. Same thing happened to Southampton.

De Zerbis style is very high risk high reward though. They've been found out a bit
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #132 on: Today at 02:21:56 pm »
This Brighton team has just 3 players worth a total of over of £100 million, worrying they are spending so much and still getting hammered. Serious questions need to be asked.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online spen71

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #133 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm »
See City are away at Wolves.   Do they ever play a top 5 team?   They never seem to
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #134 on: Today at 02:23:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:19:56 pm
And? I said from the start Villa have been extremely ruthless today in taking their chances. But at the start Brighton were much better than Villa, but the decisions have been crazily in Villa's favour in this game. They are the sort of two who just go down after a challenge and the ref automatically gives a free kick. It's incredibly frustrating at how people forget that football is supposed to be a physical game and not every interaction has to lead to a free kick.
They can have some complaints against the referee for sure but Villa have found it too easy to score, and just feel getting hammered not the time to be going on how good they are. We could have be 1 down to a travesty of a pen decision and Comms would be going on about the problems in our team
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:23:32 pm »
Should probably relax the add a ridiculous amount of added time rule when a game is at 5-1.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:21:56 pm
This Brighton team has just 3 players worth a total of over of £100 million, worrying they are spending so much and still getting hammered. Serious questions need to be asked.

Well they are 3rd in the league.

They'll take getting hammered here and there if they win more than they lose. Teams are working out how to play them now though. You'd expect we won't give them the run of the pitch again.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dench57

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #137 on: Today at 02:25:40 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:23:08 pm
See City are away at Wolves.   Do they ever play a top 5 team?   They never seem to

Wolves sometimes take points off them don't they?

Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #138 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:08:46 pm
How many 3pm games have Man City had so far this season? Seems to be every week

They always seem to be playing at 3pm against rubbish opposition every single week.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:29:06 pm »
6-1
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #140 on: Today at 02:31:38 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:23:08 pm
See City are away at Wolves.   Do they ever play a top 5 team?   They never seem to

Arsenal (a), Brighton (h), Man Utd (a) back to back in October, and LFC (h), Tottenham (h) and Aston Villa (a) back to back in late November / early December ...
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #141 on: Today at 02:31:55 pm »
Back down to Earth for Brighton, they could have lost that 9-1
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #142 on: Today at 02:32:01 pm »
That prick Martinez really winds me up
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #143 on: Today at 02:32:36 pm »
When it goes wrong for Brighton it sure as hell goes wrong.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #144 on: Today at 02:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:32:01 pm
That prick Martinez really winds me up

He was paid off for that match against City in 2022 and I'll believe that till my dying breath
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #145 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm »
Every goal that went in there potentially makes a defeat next week even more annoying  ;D

Defeat not good enough there for what we want to achieve this season. Every side will have good and bad days but 1 point against Brighton wasn't good enough last season. Hopefully beat them twice but four from six not a disaster.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #146 on: Today at 02:36:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:33:26 pm
Every goal that went in there potentially makes a defeat next week even more annoying  ;D

Defeat not good enough there for what we want to achieve this season. Every side will have good and bad days but 1 point against Brighton wasn't good enough last season. Hopefully beat them twice but four from six not a disaster.

They just run us off the pitch last season and played around us in midfield.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Scottymuser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 30th September - 3rd October
« Reply #147 on: Today at 02:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:21:56 pm
This Brighton team has just 3 players worth a total of over of £100 million, worrying they are spending so much and still getting hammered. Serious questions need to be asked.

What are you on about? This season they made a transfer profit of 90 million, the season before 80, before that 5. The four seasons before that (i.e. going back to when they got promoted) they did spend a net of 210 (mainly as they did get promoted with a championship team) but the only two players they bought in that period that are still there and playing are Gross and Veltman for a combined 5 million. Compare that to villa who spent a net 60 million this season, spent 50 million last, spent 5 million the season before (that includes the 115m sale of grealish); the two seasons prior (after they got promoted, to keep it similar to Brighton) they spent 255 million net.

So over the past three seasons, they've outspent Brighton by 290 million, and outspent Brighton by 40 million in the two seasonw (Vs 4) before that looking at both teams time in the PL. Yet it's *Brighton* who you think are spending loads? Lol.

Edit: oh and also, what three players cost 100 m. Their three most expensive buys (which are still at the club) are (in euros) Pedro at 34, baleba at 27 (both this season, and didn't start as they are being bedded in) and Webster for 22.  So that's 83m for three players, two of whom didn't start and haven't properly bedded in. Their next highest signing? Goalie verbruggen for 20m who was at on the bench. So you'd have to add all four of them together to barely get to 100m euros.
