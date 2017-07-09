This Brighton team has just 3 players worth a total of over of £100 million, worrying they are spending so much and still getting hammered. Serious questions need to be asked.



What are you on about? This season they made a transfer profit of 90 million, the season before 80, before that 5. The four seasons before that (i.e. going back to when they got promoted) they did spend a net of 210 (mainly as they did get promoted with a championship team) but the only two players they bought in that period that are still there and playing are Gross and Veltman for a combined 5 million. Compare that to villa who spent a net 60 million this season, spent 50 million last, spent 5 million the season before (that includes the 115m sale of grealish); the two seasons prior (after they got promoted, to keep it similar to Brighton) they spent 255 million net.So over the past three seasons, they've outspent Brighton by 290 million, and outspent Brighton by 40 million in the two seasonw (Vs 4) before that looking at both teams time in the PL. Yet it's *Brighton* who you think are spending loads? Lol.Edit: oh and also, what three players cost 100 m. Their three most expensive buys (which are still at the club) are (in euros) Pedro at 34, baleba at 27 (both this season, and didn't start as they are being bedded in) and Webster for 22. So that's 83m for three players, two of whom didn't start and haven't properly bedded in. Their next highest signing? Goalie verbruggen for 20m who was at on the bench. So you'd have to add all four of them together to barely get to 100m euros.