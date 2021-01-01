think their stand out players so far are bissouma, maddison and son? am i right?
son's a quality player that always give our defenders or any a tough time.
lets keep things tight at the back and not concede soft goals and just tire them out later on in the game. our 2nd half game management and subs seems to be on point lately. not so much in the first half where we are slow starters.
barring any injuries, it should be the usual 11
with gakpo, jota, ryan, doak, elliot as back up should the need arise