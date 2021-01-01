« previous next »
Author Topic: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview  (Read 5865 times)

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 02:29:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:03:29 pm
Postecoglou told Tottenhams X/Twitter account that Brennan Johnson will miss out this weekend, although it is nothing too serious, while Maddison and Son both trained today and he will assess how they are ahead of the Liverpool game.

Hahaha, not a chance either don't play. Wasn't even anything wrong with Son was there? Pretty basic mind games but I'd expect a win even with both starting.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:55:28 pm »
Thanks SM,

I haven't seen one second of Spurs this season so I haven't got a clue about them. No idea how the game will go but really enjoying the season and I expect it will be an absolute belter of a game. 3-2 Reds ??
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:14:38 pm »
Maddison is quite good at pressing and very underrated at that aspect of that game. Provided we show enough but not too much respect to their front three then we should be fine in this game.

We have turned over the ball quite cheaply at times in deeper positions so both Mac Allister and Trent will have to be good on the ball.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:29:40 pm
Hahaha, not a chance either don't play. Wasn't even anything wrong with Son was there? Pretty basic mind games but I'd expect a win even with both starting.

Both will start, but you'd think both might not be able to last 90 minutes. I'm expecting a really tough and open game, really think it could go either way (such a cliche).

Think a large part of this will depend on how we start. I feel we have the better squad now to last with the intensity and changes. Son always scores against us and I can't see us keeping a clean sheet!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:00:58 pm »
Win here would be a huge statement. As others have pointed they have looked pretty good but are very much as work in progress and transitioning post Harry Kane

Player for player we are of course better, and if we turn up again well win probably 3-1  ;D
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:07:19 pm »
All about the midfield and keeping it compact. Cant afford to get stretched, theyve got some killer pace up front. Just win the midfield battle like we do and slowly squeeze the life out of the game.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:24:20 pm »
Gorgeous day today and having a lovely walk. Weather looks great tomorrow too.

Sparked a chain reaction of thought. I started missing the summer when there were no games and it didnt gobble my time or cause stress or tension.

Cant believe Im saying this, but Im actually thinking of jibbing the game tomorrow. I figure that jibbing a juicy game like this one will be a statement to myself. Can I do it? I wonder
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:28:53 pm »
think their stand out players so far are bissouma, maddison and son? am i right?

son's a quality player that always give our defenders or any a tough time.

lets keep things tight at the back and not concede soft goals and just tire them out later on in the game. our 2nd half game management and subs seems to be on point lately. not so much in the first half where we are slow starters.

barring any injuries, it should be the usual 11

with gakpo, jota, ryan, doak, elliot as back up should the need arise
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 04:34:21 pm »
Do Spurs play a high line? Van der Ven is pretty nippy, but you would think our forwards will get in behind, especially Nunez.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:36:22 pm »
Could be a weird game this, not quite sure what to expect except for goals

Given the form they are in and it being away from home I wouldn't be upset with a draw...a loss is not the end of the world but would be a bit of a punch to the gut given our recent record against them and the fact we have a team more than capable of beating them.

Can see it being a bit of a hectic game, they usually sit and counter vs us and the likes of city and not sure if this approach will change under this manager as havent really seen them this year.
Hope they come on to us more as we have the right kind of players to hurt them on the break...

3-1 reds
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 05:55:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:09:44 pm
I'm 72, never heard it before.  weird eh?

72,You probably just forgetting stuff, :)
 

Their office admin block is called Lilywhite House.  also on this.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 06:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:55:02 pm

72,You probably just forgetting stuff, :)
 
do what?  me?  don't be silly.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 06:02:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:00:34 pm
do what?  me?  don't be silly.
About that £100 quid you owe me, you did say this week, right?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 06:03:59 pm »
Thanks SM for the nice post.

I agree that this will be our toughest test and for me we need to keep Son quiet.

We have a very strong squad and our bench will be key. Well be able to keep the tempo and pressure up for the full 90 minutes.

Its going to be a tough match but we should win if all our players play well.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 06:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:02:57 pm
About that £100 quid you owe me, you did say this week, right?
I thought it was 200?

oh hang on ...
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:08:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:05:07 pm
I thought it was 200?

oh hang on ...
  ;D
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:10:09 pm »
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.


So, can we punch Tottenham hard enough to make them buckle? I think we can (although not that we will).  We can hurt them in a way arsenal couldnt, get to 60 and were still in the game and we will make them suffer.

But of course go 1-0 down and then they make it 2-0, it could all look very different
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 06:11:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:10:09 pm
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.
good to see a bit of Jack Reacher philosophy on RAWK.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:10:09 pm
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.


So, can we punch Tottenham hard enough to make them buckle? I think we can (although not that we will).  We can hurt them in a way arsenal couldnt, get to 60 and were still in the game and we will make them suffer.

But of course go 1-0 down and then they make it 2-0, it could all look very different
us go down 1-0?

as if!
 :no
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 06:18:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm
us go down 1-0?

as if!
 :no
Forgotten already.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 07:24:09 pm »

At least they wont have a player immune from getting a red card.

They wont park the bus so I expect an open game which suits us. Just need to avoid the stupid early goals weve been conceding.

3-0 statement win for us.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 07:32:30 pm »
If we're tied on 70' I'd back us to go and win it.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:38:21 pm »
Think it's going to be an exciting game, two teams who want to attack. Can see their being plenty of goals, and hopefully at least one more for us than them🤞
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:51:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:09:44 pm
I'm 72, never heard it before.  weird eh?

Ah, Im only 71, see. 😉
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 08:54:35 pm »
Do we think Klopp goes Matip or Konate tomorrow

Matip playing well and deserves to start especially after completely dominating Antonio, likely to have the extra solidity and pace of Gomez on the right to help against the pace of son

Or

Konate massive pace and ability to defend 1 v 1 son and outstanding midweek or do we take into account too soon after injury especially after playing 90 mins after Wednesday.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm »
I've a feeling we'll make light work of these. Based mainly on how open they are. They're a great style matchup for us IMO. Plus, Romero is an utter liability. If they defend as they did last weekend against an underperforming Arsenal team, we'll score 4. We don't have Eddie Nketiah fucking up our attacks.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm »
Their fans are really optimistic as they have Son and Maddison playing well. We have Mo Darwin Diaz Gakpo Jota  not to mention Virgil Trent Robbo Dom Macca and Alison.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 09:26:40 pm »
Great OP Sheer.
Excited for this, Going to be good test in a big away game.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 09:35:01 pm »
Stick to Gomez starting this one or Trent goes straight back in?
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 09:49:44 pm »
Think the opening 15-25 minutes will be the most interesting. Either well have a lead from forcing turnovers as Bissouma/Sarr arent great passers, especially under pressure, or it will be an even game in which Spurs will grow in confidence.

Think a draw is probably the odds on result but I do favor us for all 3. Up the Reds!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 08:51:49 pm
Ah, Im only 71, see. 😉
:)

old farts club in here.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 10:33:35 pm »
Can't wait for this, think it's gonna be a barnburner.
Son and Maddison are a handful, I'm seeing end to end chaos where we break their hearts at the end with a 2-4 win.
Get La Fuq in..........
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 10:33:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
:)

old farts club in here.

Well, someones got to keep these young reds in check.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 10:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:55:02 pm

72,You probably just forgetting stuff, :)
 

Their office admin block is called Lilywhite House.  also on this.



Lilywhites, Spuds  Nah

Always The Drury Lane Fan Dancers who flatter to deceive 😀

Hopefully have their knickers in a twist by full time.

Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #114 on: Today at 06:08:26 am »
For them Van Den Ven has been amazing and they have two very dangerous FBs in Porro and Udogie (in addition to Bassouma and Maddison who offer real quality in the middle). Their forwards for me are their weakest link
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #115 on: Today at 07:10:30 am »
Son, Maddison, and a revitalised Bissouma are the danger men. Liverpool best plan is to stop the danger at source and prevent the Spurs defenders easily passing into the midfield.
