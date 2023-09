They look improved but I think when all is said and done they'll be about the position they were last season, maybe sneaking the conference league spot. The loss of Kane will tell eventually because his replacement is genuinely Richarlison and Maddison probably can't do it throughout the season. Sheffield United had them beaten in that game and yes they probably dominated most of the game but any other season and they lose the game. It's strange because a draw wouldn't be a terrible result or anything but you look at the difference in quality between the two sides and anything less than three points is a bit underwhelming isn't it, especially given our brilliant record against Spurs. JFW.