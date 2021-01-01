« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview  (Read 1984 times)

Offline 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:15:16 am »

Good start to the season for both sides..

Although much has been made of our defensive frailties,  while theirs have been overlooked..

They were an injury time minute away from a loss to Shef United.. while their two biggest tests of the season far against Arsenal and Brentford resulted in draws..

Let's hope their new gaffer shows his love and appreciation for Liverpool and lets us score our 3 goals.. I don't mind giving them a goal..

Nunez to tear Romero a new one..

I'm expecting a clear two goal win, despite them raising their game for this..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,366
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:41:12 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks Sheer. So Hooper the ref again, interesting! Think the key is us getting past their press and creating for our front three. I think Jones gets back to his preferred position to help with being press resistant. Gini always starred against Spurs and he can too. Think we have too much firepower even though they will cause some scares. A narrow away win I reckon.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:45:03 am »
If we win this then it really sets us up for a title challenge. Diaz and Nunez have to start, but I think that for every game anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 