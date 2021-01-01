

Good start to the season for both sides..



Although much has been made of our defensive frailties, while theirs have been overlooked..



They were an injury time minute away from a loss to Shef United.. while their two biggest tests of the season far against Arsenal and Brentford resulted in draws..



Let's hope their new gaffer shows his love and appreciation for Liverpool and lets us score our 3 goals.. I don't mind giving them a goal..



Nunez to tear Romero a new one..



I'm expecting a clear two goal win, despite them raising their game for this..