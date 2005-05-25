Both Teams To Score feels the obvious bet here. This could tell us a lot whilst not trying to stress too much at the same time.



Can we win away at a decent side playing the current midfield 3 rather than having Endo or a more specialist DM in there? If we can then thats very exciting. Or will Klopp go more pragmatic I wonder and acknowledge the threat they could pose.



Hard to predict how well approach and finding it hard to predict the result too. Im surprisingly confident and hoping that wont come back to bite me. I do fancy us to win but as said above can easily see a scenario where its a bit mad and 2-2 or 3-3. Theres another world where maybe they cut through us with ease and they end up winning well but Ive seen enough evidence this season to give our boys the befit of the doubt and say theyre not going to let that happen.



Win, and were all thinking title challenge.

Draw, and were still unbeaten in months, tough away game navigated, looking good as best team not called Man City

Lose, and its a frustrating feeling and a nagging doubt that will all big away games be tough with our current set up.



Its ridiculous to put too much stock in one result in isolation and yet hard not to think the outcome will lead to one of those reactions above!