« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview  (Read 1711 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« on: Yesterday at 02:40:55 pm »
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 September, 5.30pm

Referee: Simon Hooper
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long. Fourth official: Tony Harrington
VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook




It hasnt been a bad start to the season, has it? Last nights win over Leicester made it seven wins on the trot, despite five of them coming after we went a goal down. Its a sign the side isnt fully settled, with Klopp still searching for the right group in midfield while injuries and suspensions mean weve had to keep chopping and changing at the back. But Alisson looks as sharp as ever, our forwards are in lethal form and I really like the fact our midfielders generally all offer something different. I dont know if we can overhaul Man City this year, but things look the brightest they have in a while and I can see a very entertaining few months ahead.

Tottenham are also unbeaten (in normal time) this season while likeable new manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to fit his squad into a cohesive shape. James Maddison has looked excellent in the number 10 role, slotting right in next to Son Heung-min, who has five in six games in the league, while Yves Bissouma has recaptured his Brighton form and the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Pape Sarr have rejuvenated the team. The lack of European (and League Cup) football also means they can concentrate fully on the league, and I wouldnt be at all surprised to see them in the mix for top four when the weathr starts warming up again.

This has been a very rewarding tie for us over the years. It got us our sixth European Cup after all, but it also gave us a fleeting glimpse of that tantalising Sturridge/Balotelli strike partnership, a 20-year old Ronnie Whelan putting them to the sword in the 82 League Cup final, a 6-2 win under Souness that gave Rushie his 300th Liverpool goal, two thumpings in the Suarez-inspired 2013-14 season and, of course, the scintillating 7-0 in 1978 that was arguably the peak of the Paisley era, and which still ranks among the greatest performances in the clubs history. In an interesting turn of events, we also played them twice in four days in 1963, winning 5-2 at Anfield before being spanked 7-2 at theirs.

Id put predicted teams here but its a bit too early for either to say for sure. Thiago remains out while Trent is back in training, though he may stay on the bench for this one as Joe Gomez has looked bright the last few matches. On their side, Perisic is out for the season while Bentancur and Lo Celso remain sidelined. 

I went to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a match last year and its a nice place, apart from the grotesque uncanny valley player graphics. Weve scored three in each of our last five matches while Spurs have got at least two in every league game this season so far, which indicates this should be a high-scoring game. Its possibly also our biggest test so far, with neither Newcastle nor West Ham able to resist the red swarm as the match went on. The result wont determine the season ahead, but it may give a clue to where we are right now.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,670
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:43:34 pm »
They're riding a wave of positivity right now and will be well up for it but play a really open game and there will be space in behind for us to take advantage of.

If we could not concede first, that would be great, thanks.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:51:18 pm »
If we can start fast and press well, think well be good for 3 points here. Will be a tough test though, no doubt. Predicting 2-2 in a highly entertaining, yet stressful match.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:52:02 pm »
Thanks SM  :thumbup

I agree about it being a game that has goals written all over it.  I expect we'll have learnt a lot from the first half in the Wolves game but undoubtedly this is the best attacking team we've faced so far this season.   Johnson/Richarlison and Kulusevski will likely stay high and try to exploit the space behind our full-backs and Son has always had great movement.

Apparently their new 'keeper is decent and they've overhauled their defence, notably freezing out that loveable liability Dier.  With our forward line though I can't believe we won't create at least a handful of good chances.

Klopp and Ljinders tactical masterclass incoming, even with a bit less time to prepare than Postecoglou.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,926
  • Seis Veces
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:57:16 pm »
Over the course of the season I still expect Spurs to be quite leaky in defence. They've given away chances when I've seen them play and expect we'll want to take advantage of that on the weekend. It'll be another tough game no doubt but one you'd still be a bit disappointed not to win given how good we're looking. The new White Hart Lane has been a happy hunting ground so far so let's hope it continues before some big games in October.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,518
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:07:59 pm »
Another 3-1 win would do nicely.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,058
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:08:56 pm »
Both Teams To Score feels the obvious bet here. This could tell us a lot whilst not trying to stress too much at the same time.

Can we win away at a decent side playing the current midfield 3 rather than having Endo or a more specialist DM in there? If we can then thats very exciting. Or will Klopp go more pragmatic I wonder and acknowledge the threat they could pose.

Hard to predict how well approach and finding it hard to predict the result too. Im surprisingly confident and hoping that wont come back to bite me. I do fancy us to win but as said above can easily see a scenario where its a bit mad and 2-2 or 3-3. Theres another world where maybe they cut through us with ease and they end up winning well but Ive seen enough evidence this season to give our boys the befit of the doubt and say theyre not going to let that happen.

Win, and were all thinking title challenge.
Draw, and were still unbeaten in months, tough away game navigated, looking good as best team not called Man City
Lose, and its a frustrating feeling and a nagging doubt that will all big away games be tough with our current set up.

Its ridiculous to put too much stock in one result in isolation and yet hard not to think the outcome will lead to one of those reactions above!
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:09:54 pm »
This has got a ridiculous score line written all over it, 4-3 or something like that....

....so 0-0 it is.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 03:08:56 pm
Both Teams To Score feels the obvious bet here. This could tell us a lot whilst not trying to stress too much at the same time.

Can we win away at a decent side playing the current midfield 3 rather than having Endo or a more specialist DM in there? If we can then thats very exciting. Or will Klopp go more pragmatic I wonder and acknowledge the threat they could pose.

Hard to predict how well approach and finding it hard to predict the result too. Im surprisingly confident and hoping that wont come back to bite me. I do fancy us to win but as said above can easily see a scenario where its a bit mad and 2-2 or 3-3. Theres another world where maybe they cut through us with ease and they end up winning well but Ive seen enough evidence this season to give our boys the befit of the doubt and say theyre not going to let that happen.

Win, and were all thinking title challenge.
Draw, and were still unbeaten in months, tough away game navigated, looking good as best team not called Man City
Lose, and its a frustrating feeling and a nagging doubt that will all big away games be tough with our current set up.

Its ridiculous to put too much stock in one result in isolation and yet hard not to think the outcome will lead to one of those reactions above!
be interesting to see who the  third player in the  midfield trio is
the rest of the team picks itself ( hopefully Trent fit)
fancy us 3-1 or 2-0
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:18:29 pm »
Two big tests here for me: Destiny Udogie is going to be up against Salah, and our deepest midfielder is going to have to handle Maddison's movement and his interplay with Son. Man for man, there's no doubt we're the superior team, but that doesn't automatically translate to a win away from home.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,647
  • Believer
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:27:47 pm »
Our first really tough game this season I would say, and this will really show whether Liverpool 2.0 is primed for a title challenge. I think there is a possibility Jota starts this one - perhaps in place of Diaz on the left ?  Mo should do what Mo does and Nunez is really causing opposing teams problems.

Going for a tight 2-1 win for us. think it will be close this one.

Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
  • Belfast Red
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:39:26 pm »
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 03:12:46 pm
be interesting to see who the  third player in the  midfield trio is
the rest of the team picks itself ( hopefully Trent fit)
fancy us 3-1 or 2-0

With Joe not involved last night says to me at best Trent will be on the bench
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
  • Belfast Red
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:27:47 pm
Our first really tough game this season I would say, and this will really show whether Liverpool 2.0 is primed for a title challenge. I think there is a possibility Jota starts this one - perhaps in place of Diaz on the left ?  Mo should do what Mo does and Nunez is really causing opposing teams problems.

Going for a tight 2-1 win for us. think it will be close this one.


Diaz has to start this game
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,670
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 03:40:21 pm
Diaz has to start this game

Surely will after his midweek rest.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,209
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm »
Brenan Johnson should be out with a hamstring injury, correct?

Van den Ven has added a lot of recovery pace to their backline - so that will be interesting to watch as to how he handles Salah/Nunez.

Romero is a disaterclass - I hope we target him a lot.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 03:40:21 pm
Diaz has to start this game
Think the starting XI pretty much picks itself at the moment. We might still see Matip since Konate played yesterday, but wouldn't be surprised if Konate remains in the starting lineup.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,500
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:54:45 pm »
Go 1 down, win 3-1 is my prediction
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,670
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:56:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm
Romero is a disaterclass - I hope we target him a lot.

He's also a very niggly, snidey centre back.  He'll try and rough Nunez up and get him to bite back, need to make sure that doesn't happen.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 03:39:26 pm
With Joe not involved last night says to me at best Trent will be on the bench
joe had a slight  niggle last night also i believe
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,670
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:44:07 pm »
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 04:43:00 pm
joe had a slight  niggle last night also i believe

Yeah wasn't risked.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm »
Bit of a litmus test for Liverpool 2.0 this. A positive or negative result here will tell us whether we truly can challenge for the title, or whether the main focus should be on  regaining our top 4 status

Feels like the media recently have been hyping Spurs up in a big way, whilst simultaneously downplaying our own excellent start to the season. Would love a comprehensive win here. Hoping for a little naivety from Ange in this one; converts the waves of positivity into an attacking, aggressive performance whilst allowing themselves to be caught short defensively where we can pick them off with a degree of comfort.
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,870
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:00:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:54:45 pm
Go 1 down, win 3-1 is my prediction

Go out on a limb why don't you?  :D
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:37:26 pm »
Going to be goals in this one for sure. Spurs very easy on the eye under the Aussie, 2-4 is my guess just to change up the 1-3 narrative. Should be good game for the neutrals.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:22:23 pm »
comparing exact-same fixtures from last season we are better this year by 5 points (Villa +2, Wolves +3) so I hope we can match last year's 3 points.

don't care what the scoreline is.


Logged

Offline Larse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 03:08:56 pm
Win, and were all thinking title challenge.
Draw, and were still unbeaten in months, tough away game navigated, looking good as best team not called Man City
Lose, and its a frustrating feeling and a nagging doubt that will all big away games be tough with our current set up.

Sums it up nicely. I think 4 points from the next 2 would be a good turnout. Would mean we are on course to hit 95 and all that while having 4 tough away games out of the way.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,058
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 07:35:17 pm
Sums it up nicely. I think 4 points from the next 2 would be a good turnout. Would mean we are on course to hit 95 and all that while having 4 tough away games out of the way.

Yes would definitely take 4 points from those two I think. Given our recent records against both Ive been more worried about the Brighton game I think. Probably still am. A win on Saturday would keep everything going nicely. You never want a winning run to end.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:47:53 pm »
Hope to hear the EastEnders theme cut in over Ange's stricken features as Darwin gets his hat trick goal
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,475
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm »
They aren't all that. Ridiculously lucky to get 3 points against Sheffield United, who aren't exactly title contenders.

Other than Son, anyone in their side yours want in the Liverpool side?

Maddison we meant to be needing am amputation on his knee, but it's now fine and will play. Can't stand the arrogant, charmless wanker.

0-3 will do me fine
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:47:53 pm
Hope to hear the EastEnders theme cut in over Ange's stricken features as Darwin gets his hat trick goal
 

Bit more like 

 

A lunch time kick off east coast time,a nice sociable watch down the pub maybe.The Spursy bartender is over in Ireland so he can't ruin my pint when we batter them. :hally
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,621
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:08:17 pm »
Think we will have enough to win this. Only worry is our habit of starting slowly and conceding the first goal.  Like other posters I can see a few goals in this.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:26:18 pm »
Jon Mackenzie posted a visual from Statsbomb earlier today showing where sides press the most and Spurs have been pressing very high up the pitch this season. We still sometimes struggle with our build up, so I wonder if we will resort to going long more than usual. I would back Nunez in a physical battle against Romero or Van de Ven.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,534
  • ...All the best
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:26:18 pm
We still sometimes struggle with our build up, so I wonder if we will resort to going long more than usual.
Yup, which is why it'd be unnecessary imo to go with our front 3 because we're not gonna dominate possession(hope I'm wrong btw), so just give them the ball, press them like maniacs, get Mo and Darwin upfront to use their complimentary skills to crush them in transitions.
Logged

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:18:29 pm
Two big tests here for me: Destiny Udogie is going to be up against Salah, and our deepest midfielder is going to have to handle Maddison's movement and his interplay with Son. Man for man, there's no doubt we're the superior team, but that doesn't automatically translate to a win away from home.

Maddison is the reason why Endo has to play. Hes probably the best in the League at finding space in the pockets so we need a proper number 6 to take care of him. Nullify him and we will win, especially the way Endo won the ball back last night and immediately played it forward accurately  at pace.

Curtis doesnt deserve to be dropped, but this is a defining game on whether we will challenge or not.

Think Endo will have a Gary Mac impact - his experience and will to win will rub off on the younger talents around him.

Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 04:47:20 pm

Feels like the media recently have been hyping Spurs up in a big way, whilst simultaneously downplaying our own excellent start to the season.

Depends what you read and watch I guess. Most of what Ive seen about us has been highly complimentary
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm »
Good man for the OP, always nice reading these in the lead up to a game as opposed to the drivel you see on TV or hear on radio. To give you an example, there's a conversation on the radio now about who are the more appealing club right now if you're a player on the move. Seriously.
Looking forward to this and might chance my arm for a few pintos for it. Tough game, probably be loads of goals.
Maybe this is a bit unfair but are we very reactionary at the moment? Or just slow starters. Either way we need to get going early and we can go places again. Son's an obvious threat they have him playing well. I think Endo plays, we have to stop them running at us, time for him to show how good he is.
We have some class players by the way. There's a few now who, when they play, you fancy your chances against anybody.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,696
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:01:58 am »
We'll keep a clean sheet.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,335
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:35:32 am »
Yeah. 0-3 sounds good.

Time to tonk some half decent oppo instead of simply toying with the merely average. Up a gear here we go. 

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,147
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:41:51 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:01:58 am
We'll keep a clean sheet.

We don't do that here.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:07:49 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 