Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview

Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« on: Today at 02:40:55 pm »
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 September, 5.30pm

Referee: Simon Hooper
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long. Fourth official: Tony Harrington
VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook




It hasnt been a bad start to the season, has it? Last nights win over Leicester made it seven wins on the trot, despite five of them coming after we went a goal down. Its a sign the side isnt fully settled, with Klopp still searching for the right group in midfield while injuries and suspensions mean weve had to keep chopping and changing at the back. But Alisson looks as sharp as ever, our forwards are in lethal form and I really like the fact our midfielders generally all offer something different. I dont know if we can overhaul Man City this year, but things look the brightest they have in a while and I can see a very entertaining few months ahead.

Tottenham are also unbeaten (in normal time) this season while likeable new manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to fit his squad into a cohesive shape. James Maddison has looked excellent in the number 10 role, slotting right in next to Son Heung-min, who has five in six games in the league, while Yves Bissouma has recaptured his Brighton form and the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Pape Sarr have rejuvenated the team. The lack of European (and League Cup) football also means they can concentrate fully on the league, and I wouldnt be at all surprised to see them in the mix for top four when the weathr starts warming up again.

This has been a very rewarding tie for us over the years. It got us our sixth European Cup after all, but it also gave us a fleeting glimpse of that tantalising Sturridge/Balotelli strike partnership, a 20-year old Ronnie Whelan putting them to the sword in the 82 League Cup final, a 6-2 win under Souness that gave Rushie his 300th Liverpool goal, two thumpings in the Suarez-inspired 2013-14 season and, of course, the scintillating 7-0 in 1978 that was arguably the peak of the Paisley era, and which still ranks among the greatest performances in the clubs history. In an interesting turn of events, we also played them twice in four days in 1963, winning 5-2 at Anfield before being spanked 7-2 at theirs.

Id put predicted teams here but its a bit too early for either to say for sure. Thiago remains out while Trent is back in training, though he may stay on the bench for this one as Joe Gomez has looked bright the last few matches. On their side, Perisic is out for the season while Bentancur and Lo Celso remain sidelined. 

I went to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a match last year and its a nice place, apart from the grotesque uncanny valley player graphics. Weve scored three in each of our last five matches while Spurs have got at least two in every league game this season so far, which indicates this should be a high-scoring game. Its possibly also our biggest test so far, with neither Newcastle nor West Ham able to resist the red swarm as the match went on. The result wont determine the season ahead, but it may give a clue to where we are right now.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:43:34 pm »
They're riding a wave of positivity right now and will be well up for it but play a really open game and there will be space in behind for us to take advantage of.

If we could not concede first, that would be great, thanks.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:51:18 pm »
If we can start fast and press well, think well be good for 3 points here. Will be a tough test though, no doubt. Predicting 2-2 in a highly entertaining, yet stressful match.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:52:02 pm »
Thanks SM  :thumbup

I agree about it being a game that has goals written all over it.  I expect we'll have learnt a lot from the first half in the Wolves game but undoubtedly this is the best attacking team we've faced so far this season.   Johnson/Richarlison and Kulusevski will likely stay high and try to exploit the space behind our full-backs and Son has always had great movement.

Apparently their new 'keeper is decent and they've overhauled their defence, notably freezing out that loveable liability Dier.  With our forward line though I can't believe we won't create at least a handful of good chances.

Klopp and Ljinders tactical masterclass incoming, even with a bit less time to prepare than Postecoglou.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:57:16 pm »
Over the course of the season I still expect Spurs to be quite leaky in defence. They've given away chances when I've seen them play and expect we'll want to take advantage of that on the weekend. It'll be another tough game no doubt but one you'd still be a bit disappointed not to win given how good we're looking. The new White Hart Lane has been a happy hunting ground so far so let's hope it continues before some big games in October.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:07:59 pm »
Another 3-1 win would do nicely.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:08:56 pm »
Both Teams To Score feels the obvious bet here. This could tell us a lot whilst not trying to stress too much at the same time.

Can we win away at a decent side playing the current midfield 3 rather than having Endo or a more specialist DM in there? If we can then thats very exciting. Or will Klopp go more pragmatic I wonder and acknowledge the threat they could pose.

Hard to predict how well approach and finding it hard to predict the result too. Im surprisingly confident and hoping that wont come back to bite me. I do fancy us to win but as said above can easily see a scenario where its a bit mad and 2-2 or 3-3. Theres another world where maybe they cut through us with ease and they end up winning well but Ive seen enough evidence this season to give our boys the befit of the doubt and say theyre not going to let that happen.

Win, and were all thinking title challenge.
Draw, and were still unbeaten in months, tough away game navigated, looking good as best team not called Man City
Lose, and its a frustrating feeling and a nagging doubt that will all big away games be tough with our current set up.

Its ridiculous to put too much stock in one result in isolation and yet hard not to think the outcome will lead to one of those reactions above!
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:09:54 pm »
This has got a ridiculous score line written all over it, 4-3 or something like that....

....so 0-0 it is.
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:12:46 pm »
Both Teams To Score feels the obvious bet here. This could tell us a lot whilst not trying to stress too much at the same time.

Can we win away at a decent side playing the current midfield 3 rather than having Endo or a more specialist DM in there? If we can then thats very exciting. Or will Klopp go more pragmatic I wonder and acknowledge the threat they could pose.

Hard to predict how well approach and finding it hard to predict the result too. Im surprisingly confident and hoping that wont come back to bite me. I do fancy us to win but as said above can easily see a scenario where its a bit mad and 2-2 or 3-3. Theres another world where maybe they cut through us with ease and they end up winning well but Ive seen enough evidence this season to give our boys the befit of the doubt and say theyre not going to let that happen.

Win, and were all thinking title challenge.
Draw, and were still unbeaten in months, tough away game navigated, looking good as best team not called Man City
Lose, and its a frustrating feeling and a nagging doubt that will all big away games be tough with our current set up.

Its ridiculous to put too much stock in one result in isolation and yet hard not to think the outcome will lead to one of those reactions above!
be interesting to see who the  third player in the  midfield trio is
the rest of the team picks itself ( hopefully Trent fit)
fancy us 3-1 or 2-0
Re: Tottenham vs Liverpool, September 30: Match Preview
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm »
Two big tests here for me: Destiny Udogie is going to be up against Salah, and our deepest midfielder is going to have to handle Maddison's movement and his interplay with Son. Man for man, there's no doubt we're the superior team, but that doesn't automatically translate to a win away from home.
