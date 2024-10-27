« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 39431 times)

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #680 on: October 27, 2024, 11:53:54 am »
As Rob jets off to the Caribbean quaffing expensive drinks, in a few months time we will still get him posting pictures of cars or motorbikes telling us her needs to treat himself.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #681 on: October 27, 2024, 11:55:18 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 27, 2024, 11:53:54 am
As Rob jets off to the Caribbean quaffing expensive drinks, in a few months time we will still get him posting pictures of cars or motorbikes telling us her needs to treat himself.

Too right.

Missus has paid for this, it's her treat. Does my head in but she's ace
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #682 on: October 27, 2024, 12:52:29 pm »
have booked me Xmas away

Tenerife, fly out on the day before xmas eve, going for a week

Yesssss mate
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #683 on: October 27, 2024, 12:53:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 27, 2024, 12:52:29 pm
have booked me Xmas away

Tenerife, fly out on the day before xmas eve, going for a week

Yesssss mate

Nice! Where abouts are you going? Flew out there yesterday. :D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #684 on: October 27, 2024, 12:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 27, 2024, 12:53:47 pm
Nice! Where abouts are you going? Flew out there yesterday. :D
Ah, nice! Enjoy!

Los Cristianos, south coast is meant to be the hottest (even in December) and it's not the apparently mad bit but close enough.. I don't expect to be bored

Have you run into any anti tourism things??

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #685 on: October 27, 2024, 01:04:31 pm »
Lanzarote 3 weeks today.   8)
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #686 on: October 27, 2024, 01:32:47 pm »
Bloody hell, Rob. It's a small world. I just looked your place up online and it's right next door to where we stayed.  :o

We were in the Coral Sands Beach Resort. Your place was still getting built when we were there. It's nice snorkelling with the turtles along there. You're right on the main road to Lawrence Gap centre or Bridgetown if you go the other way. Jump the reggae bus, they can be fun.

Maybe get yourself down to Oistins for the fish fry.

We went to a really top end restaurant (birthday treat) called The Cliff in St. James. All the stars go there. Really expensive, but the food was sensational. We got a taxi there and couldn't believe it but the driver was still there hours later waiting for us to come out. He took us back and took us on a detour for free on the way back to show us where Rihanna used to live.

The Cliff -  https://www.thecliffbarbados.com/

If you or the kids enjoy snorkelling, the beach just to the immediate south of Bridgetown (Carlisle Bay) has boats that take you out a bit and you can snorkel over shipwrecks. Crystal clear water. Turtles and puffer fish swim by. I remember looking down and seeing a big turtle come out of a hatch in the ship. Wonderful experience.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #687 on: October 27, 2024, 01:42:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 27, 2024, 12:58:29 pm
Ah, nice! Enjoy!

Los Cristianos, south coast is meant to be the hottest (even in December) and it's not the apparently mad bit but close enough.. I don't expect to be bored

Have you run into any anti tourism things??



No, think there were some last weekend. Early days I guess! Thats the other side of Las Americas from where we are but that whole bit of coastline is pretty developed now.

SOS we went to the Cliff the one time we went to Barbados too. Aged to get a table outside and you could see all the rays swimming close by. Was very nice.

We booked through Virgin so the hotel might have been the one Rob is at but I cant see it on the map any more. This was about 2008 (in fact I was there for both legs of that Arsenal CL tie which made for nice afternoon viewing!) so probably changed a fair bit since then.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #688 on: October 27, 2024, 04:08:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 27, 2024, 09:42:21 am
For over a year we've been telling the kids we're going to Portugal today, they've not been too impressed. Gets to the airport, they're stood gawping as we checked in at Virgin Atlantic and the fella says no you're not going to Portugal, you're going to Barbados ;D

Fuck me I'd have left them behind the ungrateful sods!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #689 on: October 27, 2024, 07:43:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 27, 2024, 04:08:38 pm
Fuck me I'd have left them behind the ungrateful sods!

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #690 on: October 27, 2024, 10:17:22 pm »
It's boiling here ;D
« Reply #691 on: October 27, 2024, 10:22:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 27, 2024, 04:08:38 pm
Fuck me I'd have left them behind the ungrateful sods!

I'd have been unimpressed with Portugal too ;D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #692 on: October 28, 2024, 01:00:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 27, 2024, 10:17:22 pm
It's boiling here ;D

Ha ha. Have a cold one dude. Enjoy the reggae
« Reply #693 on: October 28, 2024, 01:48:23 am »
Quote from: kavah on October 28, 2024, 01:00:02 am
Ha ha. Have a cold one dude. Enjoy the reggae

Just chilling by the beach drinking Pina Coladas and trying to stay awake to get on Barbados time. Just about read for bed
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #694 on: October 28, 2024, 07:30:13 am »
Have a great time Rob. I went with a mate in 2007 and loved it. The rum punches, the reggae blasting out on the buses, the beaches (especially Reeds, aka Thunder Bay and Gibbs, which you can walk to south from Mullins then cut down an alleyits paradise that onenothing there though so take supplies), a brilliant experience. Best of all the cricket World Cup was on and we saw a cracking match between WI and England which England won by a wicket in the final over. It was Brian Laras last match so the atmosphere was something else.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #695 on: October 28, 2024, 07:40:17 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 27, 2024, 12:52:29 pm
have booked me Xmas away

Tenerife, fly out on the day before xmas eve, going for a week

Yesssss mate

Me too, might see you there.
« Reply #696 on: October 28, 2024, 07:42:00 am »
Was in Spain a couple of weeks ago, Portugal at the end of November and then Tenerife December. I've already been booking various stuff for next year.
 8)
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #697 on: October 29, 2024, 01:53:28 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 27, 2024, 12:53:47 pm
Nice! Where abouts are you going? Flew out there yesterday. :D

What's the weather like? Flying there on Thursday and hope I get away with a week of sunshine at the pool doing fuck all. Don't think I've ever had any bad weather when I was on one of the Canary Islands...
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #698 on: October 29, 2024, 10:52:17 am »
Quote from: stoa on October 29, 2024, 01:53:28 am
What's the weather like? Flying there on Thursday and hope I get away with a week of sunshine at the pool doing fuck all. Don't think I've ever had any bad weather when I was on one of the Canary Islands...

Yeah, nice and consistent. Shows as 22 on the phone, feels hotter than that when youre in the sun. Takes a while to get hot in the mornings and sun goes down quite quickly compared to if youve been here in the summer but very pleasant!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #699 on: October 29, 2024, 11:07:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 27, 2024, 09:42:21 am
For over a year we've been telling the kids we're going to Portugal today, they've not been too impressed. Gets to the airport, they're stood gawping as we checked in at Virgin Atlantic and the fella says no you're not going to Portugal, you're going to Barbados ;D

Haha, nice one. Enjoy!
« Reply #700 on: October 29, 2024, 11:29:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 27, 2024, 01:32:47 pm
Bloody hell, Rob. It's a small world. I just looked your place up online and it's right next door to where we stayed.  :o

We were in the Coral Sands Beach Resort. Your place was still getting built when we were there. It's nice snorkelling with the turtles along there. You're right on the main road to Lawrence Gap centre or Bridgetown if you go the other way. Jump the reggae bus, they can be fun.

Maybe get yourself down to Oistins for the fish fry.

We went to a really top end restaurant (birthday treat) called The Cliff in St. James. All the stars go there. Really expensive, but the food was sensational. We got a taxi there and couldn't believe it but the driver was still there hours later waiting for us to come out. He took us back and took us on a detour for free on the way back to show us where Rihanna used to live.

The Cliff -  https://www.thecliffbarbados.com/

If you or the kids enjoy snorkelling, the beach just to the immediate south of Bridgetown (Carlisle Bay) has boats that take you out a bit and you can snorkel over shipwrecks. Crystal clear water. Turtles and puffer fish swim by. I remember looking down and seeing a big turtle come out of a hatch in the ship. Wonderful experience.



Bloody small world indeed. I ended up landing on the beach outside that hotel yesterday ŵhile swimming in the sea when we got caught in the current and just let it take us there  ;D

Wandered into Lawrence Gap last night, went to My Friends place, full of locals, so really nice, Caves today, glass bottom boat and snorkelling tomorrow, Pebble beach to watch the horses hopefully Harbour Lights for the Halloween show and doing Oistins Friday.

Absolutely loving this place.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #701 on: October 29, 2024, 11:42:39 am »
It sounds wonderful, Rob. I'm glad you're enjoying it so much. It's a fabulous place.

I remember taking a picture that reminded me of home when I was there. Just off The Wharf Road in Bridgetown I came across a little road called Liverpool Lane. 😃

Anyway, have fun. 🌴🌞
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #702 on: October 29, 2024, 12:01:16 pm »
that trip to Hackney next week is just sounding less & less salubrious
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #703 on: October 29, 2024, 12:27:10 pm »
Just found out Xmas Eve is a working day for me - albeit one where we're likely to finish early - so jealous of all of you jetting off for Christmas.

Really fancy going to Germany next year but there aren't that many convenient flights from Liverpool or Manchester, or maybe they're just not scheduled in for the dates I'm thinking about whenever I go to try and price it up - nothing seems to be going to Munich without a load of awkward changes being involved. Actually thinking it might be easier to fly to Amsterdam, hang out in Utrecht for a few days then get the train over to Cologne.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #704 on: October 29, 2024, 12:36:38 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on October 29, 2024, 12:27:10 pm
Just found out Xmas Eve is a working day for me - albeit one where we're likely to finish early - so jealous of all of you jetting off for Christmas.

Really fancy going to Germany next year but there aren't that many convenient flights from Liverpool or Manchester, or maybe they're just not scheduled in for the dates I'm thinking about whenever I go to try and price it up - nothing seems to be going to Munich without a load of awkward changes being involved. Actually thinking it might be easier to fly to Amsterdam, hang out in Utrecht for a few days then get the train over to Cologne.

Are you already looking for Christmas 2025? You'll probably have to wait until December or January at least for the most common flights to be released
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #705 on: October 29, 2024, 12:42:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 29, 2024, 12:36:38 pm
Are you already looking for Christmas 2025? You'll probably have to wait until December or January at least for the most common flights to be released

355 days before is when most flights are released
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #706 on: October 29, 2024, 01:18:28 pm »
Looking around spring next year, although I didn't live close to an airport that made LCC easily accessible before, so I wasn't sure when those flights were released or routes stop and start again seasonally. I also really don't want to use Ryanair which cuts down options a bit!
« Reply #707 on: October 29, 2024, 02:08:00 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on October 29, 2024, 01:18:28 pm
Looking around spring next year, although I didn't live close to an airport that made LCC easily accessible before, so I wasn't sure when those flights were released or routes stop and start again seasonally. I also really don't want to use Ryanair which cuts down options a bit!

Did you have a poor experience with Ryanair? Personally, Ive never had any issues with them. As long as you have your ducks in a row theyre no worse than most airlines. Admittedly theyre not Emirates or Singapore but I would never pay more for Jet2 or EasyJet.
« Reply #708 on: October 29, 2024, 03:39:00 pm »
No poor experience, they just don't pass my 'happy to give these people my money' test, making the little extra to use easyJet or Jet2 worth it for me personally. (And I say that as someone who used to use Megabus for cross-country journeys often and has taken a flight with Aeroflot that involved changing in the hell that is Sheremetevyo, my tolerance for crap customer service and lack of comfort is high in the pursuit of a cheap fare.)

Speaking of cheap fares - I keep seeing very cheap flights to Korea and Okinawa with China Southern and China Eastern - has anyone used them? Some of them involve a fairly long stopover in Beijing Airport which might be why...
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #709 on: October 29, 2024, 09:38:52 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on October 29, 2024, 03:39:00 pm
Speaking of cheap fares - I keep seeing very cheap flights to Korea and Okinawa with China Southern and China Eastern - has anyone used them? Some of them involve a fairly long stopover in Beijing Airport which might be why...
IIRC they each have poor safety records never mind abysmal service reviews.
« Reply #710 on: October 30, 2024, 11:26:33 am »
Fuck me, the reggae bus is an experience. 6am, music blasting out, driving like Lewis Hamilton, brilliant :lmao
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #711 on: October 30, 2024, 12:29:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 30, 2024, 11:26:33 am
Fuck me, the reggae bus is an experience. 6am, music blasting out, driving like Lewis Hamilton, brilliant :lmao
Great, aren't they.  8)  ;D
« Reply #712 on: October 30, 2024, 01:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 30, 2024, 12:29:06 pm
Great, aren't they.  8)  ;D

Oh yes. We did pebbles beach first thing, back to the hotel and next up  we're going snorkelling in a bit, so getting the bus back up to Bridgetown. It's dirt cheap too, it was 10 bbd for 3, that's about a quid each
« Reply #713 on: Today at 08:15:19 am »
The bit where she's dragging you around some Spanish shopping centre and you're checking your phone during lunch for the score and it's still 0-1 and it'll remain 0-1 forever, and she heads into yet another shoe shop and you wait outside and you check your phone again and it's suddenly 2-1 and you give a Tim Henman-esque fist pump and quietly shout Come on!! while the locals decide to give you a bit of space?
That's my favourite part of any holiday.
