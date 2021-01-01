« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 35679 times)

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:53:54 am »
As Rob jets off to the Caribbean quaffing expensive drinks, in a few months time we will still get him posting pictures of cars or motorbikes telling us her needs to treat himself.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:53:54 am
As Rob jets off to the Caribbean quaffing expensive drinks, in a few months time we will still get him posting pictures of cars or motorbikes telling us her needs to treat himself.

Too right.

Missus has paid for this, it's her treat. Does my head in but she's ace
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 12:52:29 pm »
have booked me Xmas away

Tenerife, fly out on the day before xmas eve, going for a week

Yesssss mate
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 12:53:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:52:29 pm
have booked me Xmas away

Tenerife, fly out on the day before xmas eve, going for a week

Yesssss mate

Nice! Where abouts are you going? Flew out there yesterday. :D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 12:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 12:53:47 pm
Nice! Where abouts are you going? Flew out there yesterday. :D
Ah, nice! Enjoy!

Los Cristianos, south coast is meant to be the hottest (even in December) and it's not the apparently mad bit but close enough.. I don't expect to be bored

Have you run into any anti tourism things??

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 01:04:31 pm »
Lanzarote 3 weeks today.   8)
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 01:32:47 pm »
Bloody hell, Rob. It's a small world. I just looked your place up online and it's right next door to where we stayed.  :o

We were in the Coral Sands Beach Resort. Your place was still getting built when we were there. It's nice snorkelling with the turtles along there. You're right on the main road to Lawrence Gap centre or Bridgetown if you go the other way. Jump the reggae bus, they can be fun.

Maybe get yourself down to Oistins for the fish fry.

We went to a really top end restaurant (birthday treat) called The Cliff in St. James. All the stars go there. Really expensive, but the food was sensational. We got a taxi there and couldn't believe it but the driver was still there hours later waiting for us to come out. He took us back and took us on a detour for free on the way back to show us where Rihanna used to live.

The Cliff -  https://www.thecliffbarbados.com/

If you or the kids enjoy snorkelling, the beach just to the immediate south of Bridgetown (Carlisle Bay) has boats that take you out a bit and you can snorkel over shipwrecks. Crystal clear water. Turtles and puffer fish swim by. I remember looking down and seeing a big turtle come out of a hatch in the ship. Wonderful experience.

The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:58:29 pm
Ah, nice! Enjoy!

Los Cristianos, south coast is meant to be the hottest (even in December) and it's not the apparently mad bit but close enough.. I don't expect to be bored

Have you run into any anti tourism things??



No, think there were some last weekend. Early days I guess! Thats the other side of Las Americas from where we are but that whole bit of coastline is pretty developed now.

SOS we went to the Cliff the one time we went to Barbados too. Aged to get a table outside and you could see all the rays swimming close by. Was very nice.

We booked through Virgin so the hotel might have been the one Rob is at but I cant see it on the map any more. This was about 2008 (in fact I was there for both legs of that Arsenal CL tie which made for nice afternoon viewing!) so probably changed a fair bit since then.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 04:08:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:42:21 am
For over a year we've been telling the kids we're going to Portugal today, they've not been too impressed. Gets to the airport, they're stood gawping as we checked in at Virgin Atlantic and the fella says no you're not going to Portugal, you're going to Barbados ;D

Fuck me I'd have left them behind the ungrateful sods!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 07:43:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:08:38 pm
Fuck me I'd have left them behind the ungrateful sods!

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm »
It's boiling here ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 10:22:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:08:38 pm
Fuck me I'd have left them behind the ungrateful sods!

I'd have been unimpressed with Portugal too ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #692 on: Today at 01:00:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm
It's boiling here ;D

Ha ha. Have a cold one dude. Enjoy the reggae
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #693 on: Today at 01:48:23 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:00:02 am
Ha ha. Have a cold one dude. Enjoy the reggae

Just chilling by the beach drinking Pina Coladas and trying to stay awake to get on Barbados time. Just about read for bed
Jurgen YNWA
