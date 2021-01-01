Bloody hell, Rob. It's a small world. I just looked your place up online and it's right next door to where we stayed.
We were in the Coral Sands Beach Resort. Your place was still getting built when we were there. It's nice snorkelling with the turtles along there. You're right on the main road to Lawrence Gap centre or Bridgetown if you go the other way. Jump the reggae bus, they can be fun.
Maybe get yourself down to Oistins for the fish fry.
We went to a really top end restaurant (birthday treat) called The Cliff in St. James. All the stars go there. Really expensive, but the food was sensational. We got a taxi there and couldn't believe it but the driver was still there hours later waiting for us to come out. He took us back and took us on a detour for free on the way back to show us where Rihanna used to live.
The Cliff - https://www.thecliffbarbados.com/
If you or the kids enjoy snorkelling, the beach just to the immediate south of Bridgetown (Carlisle Bay) has boats that take you out a bit and you can snorkel over shipwrecks. Crystal clear water. Turtles and puffer fish swim by. I remember looking down and seeing a big turtle come out of a hatch in the ship. Wonderful experience.