My first time abroad was in Tenerife. The thing I noticed, and have noticed again since on later visits was English people being absolute gobshites. If I were a Canarian I'd have been well pissed off with the hordes of entitled knob heads taking over everywhere. I think resorts all over Europe have grown weary of that type of English tourist, and I can see why. Add that to the housing crisis locals are experiencing and you can understand their feelings.



We were in Palma the other week and I was reading about the protests there about the housing issues faced by locals as well as the saturation of tourist sites they feel is unsustainable. One point made was that a lot of people are finding it too expensive to have a weeks holiday or a two week holiday now, so many have turned to two or three day breaks at the likes of AirBnB accommodation. Thing is, if a family is on holiday for a week or two in Palma, they'll probably visit the cathedral once in that time. But if you have a couple visiting for two nights, then another family visiting for three, then another for the remaining two nights out of seven in any given accomodation, that's three lots of people visiting the cathedral and other prominent sites in the same space of time, causing saturation.



I do feel for locals. They do depend on tourism, but they also have to put up with greedy bastards pricing them out of living in their own communities, as well as hordes of entitled foreigners wrecking the place and disrespecting their culture. We try to be very respectful whilst away and we leave everywhere we go at least as tidy as we found it, but you do see a lot of bad behavior that we'd all be up in arms over if it were by foreigners coming here.



Just to add, we also see the same issues regarding housing here in the UK ourselves. Many locals living in places such as the Lake District, Anglesey, Snowdonia etc find they cannot afford to live in the villages they were born and raised in.