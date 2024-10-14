« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 32107 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #640 on: October 14, 2024, 04:53:44 pm »
the AirBnB thing (squeezing options for people looking to buy) is happening all over the world - it's a problem here in Toronto.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,451
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #641 on: October 14, 2024, 04:54:04 pm »
It won't be long before it starts to turn nasty, it's unacceptable that the people on the island cannot afford to live.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,451
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #642 on: October 14, 2024, 04:54:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 14, 2024, 04:53:44 pm
the AirBnB thing (squeezing options for people looking to buy) is happening all over the world - it's a problem here in Toronto.

All these types of things need either heavily regulating or fucking off
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #643 on: October 14, 2024, 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 14, 2024, 04:54:42 pm
All these types of things need either heavily regulating or fucking off
yep.  I really feel for people who buy a nice apartment in a popular area, then see streams of yobs showing up week after week, ruining their home's common areas / facilities and partying 24/7.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,121
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #644 on: October 14, 2024, 06:43:47 pm »
My first time abroad was in Tenerife. The thing I noticed, and have noticed again since on  later visits was English people being absolute gobshites. If I were a Canarian I'd have been well pissed off with the hordes of entitled knob heads taking over everywhere. I think resorts all over Europe have grown weary of that type of English tourist, and I can see why. Add that to the housing crisis locals are experiencing and you can understand their feelings.

We were in Palma the other week and I was reading about the protests there about the housing issues faced by locals as well as the saturation of tourist sites they feel is unsustainable. One point made was that a lot of people are finding it too expensive to have a weeks holiday or a two week holiday now, so many have turned to two or three day breaks at the likes of AirBnB accommodation. Thing is, if a family is on holiday for a week or two in Palma, they'll probably visit the cathedral once in that time. But if you have a couple visiting for two nights, then another family visiting for three, then another for the remaining two nights out of seven in any given accomodation, that's three lots of people visiting the cathedral and other prominent sites in the same space of time, causing saturation.

I do feel for locals. They do depend on tourism, but they also have to put up with greedy bastards pricing them out of living in their own communities, as well as hordes of entitled foreigners wrecking the place and disrespecting their culture. We try to be very respectful whilst away and we leave everywhere we go at least as tidy as we found it, but you do see a lot of bad behavior that we'd all be up in arms over if it were by foreigners coming here.

Just to add, we also see the same issues regarding housing here in the UK ourselves. Many locals living in places such as the Lake District, Anglesey, Snowdonia etc find they cannot afford to live in the villages they were born and raised in.
« Last Edit: October 14, 2024, 06:51:50 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #645 on: October 14, 2024, 06:51:34 pm »
Have to be careful they dont bite the hand that feeds. A nation like Spain are making their places a hostile place to visit and these are places that have fuck all else to offer except tourism. Even accounting for the masses of tourists these places are still a whole pile more enjoyable than they would be with no tourists. Ask Albania how much their unspoiled beaches are earning them every year.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,803
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #646 on: October 14, 2024, 06:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 14, 2024, 06:51:34 pm
Have to be careful they dont bite the hand that feeds. A nation like Spain are making their places a hostile place to visit and these are places that have fuck all else to offer except tourism. Even accounting for the masses of tourists these places are still a whole pile more enjoyable than they would be with no tourists. Ask Albania how much their unspoiled beaches are earning them every year.

You say that, but when you can't afford to live where you grew up or near your friends and family, even if tourism is employing you, then it means fuck all.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,121
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #647 on: October 14, 2024, 07:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 14, 2024, 06:51:34 pm
Have to be careful they dont bite the hand that feeds. A nation like Spain are making their places a hostile place to visit and these are places that have fuck all else to offer except tourism. Even accounting for the masses of tourists these places are still a whole pile more enjoyable than they would be with no tourists. Ask Albania how much their unspoiled beaches are earning them every year.
This is a valid point that I think the people complaining are mindful of. They are looking for balance, not looking to kill an industry they need. I was reading in Majorca that English tourism was down 10% after the protests, but German tourism held up well. To be honest, if we hadn't already booked Majorca I think we'd have swerved it and gone somewhere that felt more welcoming. I'm glad we went though, because despite the media sensationalising the protests and ill feeling, we found everyone really welcoming and friendly.

Speaking more widely, in some ways I think many resorts have brought this on themselves. They made a killing by appealing to the lowest common denominator. They raked in the cash from the types who simply want to go there and get annihilated on drink and drugs, piss all over the local culture then fight and vomit all over the place. There are a lot of resorts across Europe that basically sold themselves as a modern Sodom and Gomorrah, thus eventually reaping what they've sown. Of course, that a separate issue to the housing crisis in tourist resorts.
« Last Edit: October 14, 2024, 07:07:27 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,451
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #648 on: October 14, 2024, 07:44:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on October 14, 2024, 06:52:54 pm
You say that, but when you can't afford to live where you grew up or near your friends and family, even if tourism is employing you, then it means fuck all.

:thumbup

Nail on head mate, you may as well be living in a battered old shed without a job but with family nearby, that working your bollocks off to live in a battered old shed, isolated, while gobshites ruin where you live.
« Last Edit: October 14, 2024, 07:46:26 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #649 on: October 15, 2024, 11:54:29 am »
tourist bad behaviour and holiday towns clamping down ..... just came across this:

Prague city councillors have banned night-time pub crawls organised by travel agencies because the city wanted to target more cultured tourists.

The Czech capital of 1.3 million people has for a long time been a popular destination for noisy stag parties and pub crawlers, largely from Britain.

Prague deputy mayor Zdenek Hrib told reporters on Monday that organised night-time pub crawls would now be banned.

It will not be possible to have guided tours between 10pm and 6am, he added.

Jiri Pospisil, another deputy mayor, said Prague city hall was seeking a more cultured, wealthier tourist  not one who comes for a short time only to get drunk.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,451
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #650 on: October 15, 2024, 03:37:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 15, 2024, 11:54:29 am
tourist bad behaviour and holiday towns clamping down ..... just came across this:

Prague city councillors have banned night-time pub crawls organised by travel agencies because the city wanted to target more cultured tourists.

The Czech capital of 1.3 million people has for a long time been a popular destination for noisy stag parties and pub crawlers, largely from Britain.

Prague deputy mayor Zdenek Hrib told reporters on Monday that organised night-time pub crawls would now be banned.

It will not be possible to have guided tours between 10pm and 6am, he added.

Jiri Pospisil, another deputy mayor, said Prague city hall was seeking a more cultured, wealthier tourist  not one who comes for a short time only to get drunk.


Don't blame then, loads of pissed up gobshites puking all over the place.

I remember seeing a docu about Magascruff, they were with a paramedic and she fucking hated the English pissed c*nts, she was sick of being called out to the idiots lying in the gutter covered in puke, or injured from their own stupidity and then ambulances being tied up when heart attacks were being called.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #651 on: October 15, 2024, 06:01:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 15, 2024, 03:37:43 pm
Don't blame then, loads of pissed up gobshites puking all over the place.

I remember seeing a docu about Magascruff, they were with a paramedic and she fucking hated the English pissed c*nts, she was sick of being called out to the idiots lying in the gutter covered in puke, or injured from their own stupidity and then ambulances being tied up when heart attacks were being called.
never heard of Magascruff, seems like google's a bit baffled as well.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,451
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #652 on: October 15, 2024, 06:04:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 15, 2024, 06:01:28 pm
never heard of Magascruff, seems like google's a bit baffled as well.

Magaluff

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,289
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #653 on: October 15, 2024, 06:39:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 15, 2024, 06:04:36 pm
Magaluff



I went there when I was about 19. Got too hammered on the first night. Threw up somewhere. Woke up with a Spanish policeman giving me a (deserved) kick in the ribs. Very cringe looking back now.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,437
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #654 on: October 16, 2024, 04:40:17 pm »
I was beside someone on a plane going to shagaluf a good few years back

I was only going there to pick up a cruise, wasnt staying in magaluf

Guy said he was looking forward to a break, he was in his 40s or 50s

Sat beside him again a week later, said it was no break for him. he didnt sleep a wink all holiday as he was stuck in the centre where it was just party party for everyone else every night

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #655 on: October 16, 2024, 04:58:49 pm »
I Am Off To Germany for 3 weeks over the Christmas period
I will be staying at my Brother's & Sister In Law's Place
They live between Munich & Salzburg
Went 2 years ago and enjoyed it loads of walks etc
Could not go last year as she was having treatment for breast cancer
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,370
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 01:11:57 pm »
Lads here. I am in the middle of Shanghai right now for company trip.

I didn't have much time few weeks back to do some research about the trip due to many tasks at hands.

Is there any of you has been here and any recommendation where to go, interesting stuffs and how to go?

** Fucking hell it's almost fully Mandarin words here and I am struggling here.

I can't even fully get their train system. Any website or blog I could read or something?
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 01:36:13 pm »
^ ha - good luck NR
 ;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,289
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 01:45:48 pm »
Im sorry Naruto, please finish your cider.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,803
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 01:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:45:48 pm
Im sorry Naruto, please finish your cider.

Someones looking for some action.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,370
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm »
Aarrghhh I am a bit fucked up now here.

Obviously from my skin colour, big chance OBVIOUSLY I am someone who can't speak in Mandarin.

But fucking hell yet 98.99999% of them will start the conversation (and even asking me a question for direction in the train) in Mandarin.

I give up. I'll start this Saturday by hanging around with my colleague who can speak in Mandarin and try to understand their train system.

My biggest challenge is the Google Map is blocked here, and Google service, literally anything with Google IP Address. Fucking hell!!!

I was just using Google Map when I was in Seoul and Tokyo. Here, I download the helper Android apps and it's still in Mandarin!! The app!!! Language barrier is truly a hurdle!!

It's a great city, with superb infrastructure, nice people too. They even got French quarters here!!

But lord, I am out of my depth right now and in a penis situation.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm »
^ at least you have rawk  ;D
Hope you get to see the match on Sunday
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm
Aarrghhh I am a bit fucked up now here.

Obviously from my skin colour, big chance OBVIOUSLY I am someone who can't speak in Mandarin.

But fucking hell yet 98.99999% of them will start the conversation (and even asking me a question for direction in the train) in Mandarin.

I give up. I'll start this Saturday by hanging around with my colleague who can speak in Mandarin and try to understand their train system.

My biggest challenge is the Google Map is blocked here, and Google service, literally anything with Google IP Address. Fucking hell!!!

I was just using Google Map when I was in Seoul and Tokyo. Here, I download the helper Android apps and it's still in Mandarin!! The app!!! Language barrier is truly a hurdle!!

It's a great city, with superb infrastructure, nice people too. They even got French quarters here!!

But lord, I am out of my depth right now and in a penis situation.
need a piss?
feeling horny?

need more detail if you want someone to help, mate.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,803
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #663 on: Today at 01:18:46 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm
Aarrghhh I am a bit fucked up now here.

Obviously from my skin colour, big chance OBVIOUSLY I am someone who can't speak in Mandarin.

But fucking hell yet 98.99999% of them will start the conversation (and even asking me a question for direction in the train) in Mandarin.

I give up. I'll start this Saturday by hanging around with my colleague who can speak in Mandarin and try to understand their train system.

My biggest challenge is the Google Map is blocked here, and Google service, literally anything with Google IP Address. Fucking hell!!!

I was just using Google Map when I was in Seoul and Tokyo. Here, I download the helper Android apps and it's still in Mandarin!! The app!!! Language barrier is truly a hurdle!!

It's a great city, with superb infrastructure, nice people too. They even got French quarters here!!

But lord, I am out of my depth right now and in a penis situation.

Download yourself a VPN and you can sort access to all that, as well as Google Translate.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,451
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #664 on: Today at 06:41:16 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:18:46 am
Download yourself a VPN and you can sort access to all that, as well as Google Translate.

VPNs are probably blocked too ....
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 