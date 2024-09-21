My sort of sister in law is going there in a few weeks.. currently on a sabbatical with her fiance in Australia



Any tips for then?



Bit of a late reply, apologies.Where are they looking to go and what do they want to do? The Caribbean coast is amazing. Cartagena is a must, especially the old walled city. Barranquilla is a lovely city too. There are tons of restaurants, cafes, bars, and you name it there. The heat and humidity is oppressive though. Sunscreen (lots of it), light clothing and bug spray are a must.Medellin is a great cosmopolitan city. Very green and modern. The weather is also great. Not as hot and the humidity is nothing like the northern cities. Guatapé and Salento are lovely little towns that I'd recommend. Of course if you go to Salento you must go to Valle de Cocora or Parque del Cafe. Prepare for a lot of walking in any of those places. Flights within most of these places are about 30-60 minutes long. Avianca and LATAM are the airlines I'd go with and they're not expensive for local flights.Is Colombia safe? You bet it is. Just be smart. Don't wear expensive jewelry and keep your belongings (wallets, phones, etc) in your front pockets. Don't go around flashing your phone or other electronics everywhere. Avoid bad areas. You can easily Google or ask a local where not to go and it's pretty obvious too. Avoid the yellow taxis. Uber is a great and fairly inexpensive way to get around. Cards are accepted almost everywhere but always have some cash on you in case you wander into a small and local restaurant or shop and you see something you like.