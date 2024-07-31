Nice one mate, thanks very much



Canaries are great during winter. I remember one time getting on the plane after walking through snow and then having sunny and warm 25 degrees on one of the islands (don't remember which one it was, because I've been to all the bigger ones at least once in the colder months).Will be going to Gran Canaria in September for ten days. I quit my job and my last day is August 31st. I've just gotten sick of most of the people I work with and I also want to do something different. So, I have vacations now, work the last week of August and then I'll be unemployed. The plan is to not actively look for a job in September and October and just enjoy life a bit before getting back into the daily grind. A week or so ago I decided to go on a holiday abroad as I haven't been for a while except for the weekend in Paris when we made the final. I was thinking about maybe going to Greece, but then decided to go to the Canary Islands again, because I love Spain and Spanish. Really looking forward to it now.