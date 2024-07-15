Did my 5th cruise with MSC



Flew to Manchester on July 18 for a night, then was supposed to fly to Barcelona the next morning



The Microsoft issues fucked everything up, was top of the check in queue, didnt move for two hours, flight delayed three hours



Got to Barcelona for the first port, lined up at baggage carousel 14, the bags never turned up. 55 people on that plane for the cruise with no bags



We waited two hours for them, nobody approached us with any advice, ship was held back a few hours for us but we had to go on with no luggage



5 in my party including a 6 year old and two in their 70s whos medication was in their bags.



We got them on day 4



First half of holiday totally ruined



of the 55, one lad only got his bag on the last day