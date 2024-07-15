« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 19048 times)

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,446
  • Scrubbers
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #440 on: July 15, 2024, 03:54:24 pm »
Kos in a few days, hopefully it hasn't burnt down.  My lad just wants fake footie shirts in the town
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,517
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #441 on: July 15, 2024, 04:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on July 13, 2024, 08:33:51 am
Having grown up in a town situated between the two cities, I would say that there's definitely a lot more to do in Ghent, even on Sundays. Bruges is perfect for an afternoon trip, but it gets pretty quiet in the evenings. Ghent has a better nightlife.

When I used to live in Ghent, this was my regular pub. I used to watch Liverpool matches at the Celtic Towers' pub on the Korenmarkt. The owner, if I remember correctly, is a Red.

If you're into underground house and techno, this club in the city center is a must-visit.

Thanks for this. I'll definitely be heading to Ghent for one of the three days. Assuming it's only worth spending a day in Bruges, any suggestions what to do with my 'spare' day? I'll have a car so can drive somewhere if necessary.

Accommodation is booked in Bruges with a no cancellation policy so staying elsewhere is not on the cards.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,346
  • IFWT
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #442 on: July 15, 2024, 07:26:53 pm »
Quote from: .adam on July 15, 2024, 04:16:00 pm
Thanks for this. I'll definitely be heading to Ghent for one of the three days. Assuming it's only worth spending a day in Bruges, any suggestions what to do with my 'spare' day? I'll have a car so can drive somewhere if necessary.

Accommodation is booked in Bruges with a no cancellation policy so staying elsewhere is not on the cards.

If you fancy somewhere on the coast Ostend isn't too far.   
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,517
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #443 on: July 16, 2024, 09:10:56 am »
Quote from: Millie on July 15, 2024, 07:26:53 pm
If you fancy somewhere on the coast Ostend isn't too far.   

Thanks. 13 minutes on the train - will take a look!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,141
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #444 on: July 16, 2024, 11:27:51 am »
technically my next holiday is London

ROCK AND ROLL
Logged

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #445 on: July 16, 2024, 12:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 15, 2024, 07:26:53 pm
If you fancy somewhere on the coast Ostend isn't too far.   
Ostend has a bit of a cult name in our region. It calls itself the 'City by the Sea' and of all the Belgian coastal towns, it certainly feels the most like a city - even though it's not very big. One of my favorite painters, James Ensor, lived his entire life in Ostend. There's a museum dedicated to him, and you can also visit his childhood home. Additionally, you can enjoy some delicious mussels there, if that's your thing, at 'La Moulinière'. You used to be able to go to the popular eatery 'De Kombuis', my favourite, but it seems to be closed.


« Last Edit: July 16, 2024, 12:16:21 pm by Henry Chinaski »
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #446 on: July 17, 2024, 09:45:52 am »
Any good RAWK recommendations for somewhere hot/warm for December that ideally isn't too far flight wise please?

I am just hoping for somewhere reasonably tranquil, where I go on my own and chill out, a couple of bars wouldn't hurt either.

Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,517
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #447 on: July 17, 2024, 09:52:26 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July 17, 2024, 09:45:52 am
Any good RAWK recommendations for somewhere hot/warm for December that ideally isn't too far flight wise please?

I am just hoping for somewhere reasonably tranquil, where I go on my own and chill out, a couple of bars wouldn't hurt either.


Canaries, Egypt or Morocco for "guaranteed" sun. Presumably Tunisia will be warm then too.

You might get decent weather in Seville at that time but not 100% certain.

This site is good for seeing the weather in a place at a time in the past:

https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/spain/sevilla/historic?month=12&year=2023
« Last Edit: July 17, 2024, 09:54:04 am by .adam »
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #448 on: July 17, 2024, 11:27:39 am »
Quote from: .adam on July 17, 2024, 09:52:26 am
Canaries, Egypt or Morocco for "guaranteed" sun. Presumably Tunisia will be warm then too.

You might get decent weather in Seville at that time but not 100% certain.

This site is good for seeing the weather in a place at a time in the past:

https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/spain/sevilla/historic?month=12&year=2023

Nice one mate, thanks very much
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,852
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #449 on: July 17, 2024, 11:30:18 am »
Cape Verde tends to get excellent weather around then too.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,141
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #450 on: July 17, 2024, 05:05:40 pm »
Antalya over Xmas: all I gotta do is book the thing, everyone from sisters and partner to work are happy with the plan

Fuck England lol

I can fly from Liverpool I do believe
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,043
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #451 on: July 17, 2024, 05:56:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 17, 2024, 05:05:40 pm
Antalya over Xmas: all I gotta do is book the thing, everyone from sisters and partner to work are happy with the plan

Fuck England lol

I can fly from Liverpool I do believe

Yeah easyJet and Jet2 both go from Liverpool.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,558
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #452 on: July 26, 2024, 11:00:32 am »
Im travelling to Ho Chi Minh City for 4 days in November - anyone who has any recommendations for places to eat or things to see or do, these would be greatly appreciated ;D
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,517
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #453 on: July 26, 2024, 01:54:14 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July 26, 2024, 11:00:32 am
Im travelling to Ho Chi Minh City for 4 days in November - anyone who has any recommendations for places to eat or things to see or do, these would be greatly appreciated ;D

Looked up my Google Map pins to see where I ate and all the places have shut down since I was there!

From memory:

1. There's a few good sky bars - worth looking which one appeals most and try to get there for sunset
2. Downed B-52 (Huu Tiep Lake)
3. Bến Thành Market for some street food stalls
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,840
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #454 on: July 26, 2024, 01:56:26 pm »
Don't know about specific places to eat, but the duck paté Bánh mì's are absolutely banging and the stalls can be found all over the road sides.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #455 on: July 26, 2024, 07:20:21 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July 26, 2024, 11:00:32 am
Im travelling to Ho Chi Minh City for 4 days in November - anyone who has any recommendations for places to eat or things to see or do, these would be greatly appreciated ;D


Vespa tours is always a fun way to see the city and eat some local food (I've done it loads of times with teenage kids and it's safer than it looks).
https://vespaadventures.com/

The Deck in D2 is great, they'll organize a boat if you want from D1
https://www.thedecksaigon.com/index.php/menu

The bar in the Rex, if you want some of that 60s vibe with your gin and Tonic
https://www.rexhotelsaigon.com/dining/rooftop-garden/

have fun - lived there for years - great place

PS avoid on the street Cyclo hire - you WILL get ripped off.
And to avoid confusion cover 4 noughts with your thumb and divide by 3 (so 100,000 VND = £3) otherwise you end up over paying / tipping it's easily done when the restaurant bill maybe millions

Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #456 on: July 29, 2024, 08:53:13 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July 26, 2024, 11:00:32 am
Im travelling to Ho Chi Minh City for 4 days in November - anyone who has any recommendations for places to eat or things to see or do, these would be greatly appreciated ;D

The War Remnants Museum and the Cu Chi Tunnels are absolute musts for at least one of the days. If you have time as well a trip to the Mekong Delta is pretty cool as well.
Logged

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,444
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #457 on: July 29, 2024, 10:18:12 am »
Anybody been to pefkos or Lindos in Rhodes? Going with the Mrs in September.whilst a relaxing holiday is on the cards and much needed are there any must dos? Day trips etc that I must check out?
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 06:40:04 pm »
Nowhere this year, going to Sri Lanka next year
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,041
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #459 on: Today at 09:12:51 am »
Did my 5th cruise with MSC

Flew to Manchester on July 18 for a night, then was supposed to fly to Barcelona the next morning

The Microsoft issues fucked everything up, was top of the check in queue, didnt move for two hours, flight delayed three hours

Got to Barcelona for the first port, lined up at baggage carousel 14, the bags never turned up. 55 people on that plane for the cruise with no bags

We waited two hours for them, nobody approached us with any advice, ship was held back a few hours for us but we had to go on with no luggage

5 in my party including a 6 year old and two in their 70s whos medication was in their bags.

We got them on day 4

First half of holiday totally ruined

of the 55, one lad only got his bag on the last day
« Last Edit: Today at 09:17:17 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,116
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:12:41 am »
^
Wow. What a nightmare, Paul.  :-\
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,398
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:18:49 am »
Lost/delayed luggage is shite having experienced it myself this year. At least I could buy a few things, I imagine thats a lot harder to do on a cruise ship! Or if they have any shops theyre probably very expensive boutique types.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 