Did you have to pay extra for DLP tickets? If so, how much were they?



One of the times we went, I checked out the total cost of doing either a DLP hotel (Sequoia) or one of the others and, once the ticket price was factored in, I found there wasn't that much difference.



I'll agree that the DLP hotels we've stayed in (the Newport and [twice] Sequoia) can look a bit shabby in the rooms, but they're convenient.



Last time we went, because the kids were more grown up, we braved doing all the travelling in France by train. Was fairly straightforward as it happened.

Booked it all seperately last year. Looked at a package deal through DLP directly including flights or all seprately. Price worked out more or less the same, but booking individually we had better flight times and hotel we knew to be more modern with better food and still within walking distance of the park if you could be bothered, or a free 5 minute private shuttle bus. After a day on our feet though it was the bus every time. Think it was about £3500 for 6 of us. 3 nights in the hotel (2 rooms) and 4 full days in both parks.