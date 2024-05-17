« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 13728 times)

Offline bradders1011

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #320 on: May 17, 2024, 10:54:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on May 17, 2024, 06:30:00 am
Just about to fly to Rome, weirdly my first time there despite doing a lot of other places in Italy. Doing 4 days there, train to Florence for a few days, then getting a car to drive to Tuscany for a friends wedding for 4 days. Then up to Bologna for a few days and flying back from there.

Beautiful trip. Our honeymoon in 2022 was Milan, Turin, Verona, Padua, Bologna and Rimini and we did Florence in 2018.
Offline fridgepants

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #321 on: May 19, 2024, 11:10:57 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May  9, 2024, 01:22:08 pm
I'm flying to Heathrow tomorrow, connecting flight there.

how is the security process?

these days when you go through airport security you never know what to expect - shoes on or off? take out laptop or leave in bag is ok - how about your tablet - phone? liquids in separate bag?

I had a pair of nail clippers confiscated not long ago (airport in Vietnam).

I had an awful experience last year - needed to take some film with me, couldn't rely on getting it at my destination as there was a shortage in Japan and what I wanted to take was not guaranteed to be found over there (and trawling round ships would probably have led to divorce). Packed everything in a clear bag as I normally do with film on flights. Emailed them before I went to make things easier and lessen the possibility of destroying £200+ worth of equipment, and their security team said a hand-check will be fine, they won't put it through the scanners.

Got there and asked for my film to be hand-checked. They said no. Told them that I didn't want to risk it going through the scanners, and I'd emailed to check before I came. They asked to see the email, got it up on my phone. "Yeah, we need to see the previous emails in the chain." But it says that a hand-check is fine. "I know, but It's policy madam, I need to know what they said."

Found the email, they checked with supervisors, then told me that "it must have been crossed wires" that it was fine, and anything below 800iso must go through the scanner, including rolls at a lower speed to be shot at 800, or rollfilm that didn't have the ISO printed on. By the time we had this conversation and it had all been separated out, they could have hand-checked the lot. Stressed me out so much that I ended up crying at the Pret counter, which is probably why it didn't surprise MrF when I got diagnosed with autism a year later.

Took six more flights on that trip, including a change at CDG. Absolutely no problems. Except for MrF getting annoyed and asking why I can't just use a normal camera like normal people.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #322 on: May 19, 2024, 11:32:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:27:00 pm
Has anyone been to Manila?

My missus might have to go there for a week and might tag along with the kids.

Is it worth it? What is there to see? I know very little about it.

Not sure if this is still relevant 2 weeks later. There is not much for a married father to do in Manila.
Its an uninspiring metropolis with horrendous traffic. Filipino food is in the relegation zone for Asian countries.  Beer is cheap.  shopping is cheap.

The nice islands mentioned in other posts are a flight and ferry ride away.  There is a nearer Island called Cavite.

If her work are paying for you as well as her, then maybe nothing to lose, but its not a place I would make an effort to visit.  If you think a place is rough for having a burnt out speed camera, Id love to see your face in downtown Manila.



Offline frag

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #323 on: May 24, 2024, 11:52:13 am »
I'm off to Porto with some mates next week. Heard good things, apparently food is good and beer is cheap. Has anyone been?
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #324 on: May 25, 2024, 01:31:49 am »
Off to Ibiza for my girlfriends 40th end of June . Slightly apprehensive since last time I went I was about 22 . Im 45 and dont know if I really fancy it. Suppose itll be sound when I get there.
Offline gjr1

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #325 on: May 25, 2024, 04:56:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:27:00 pm
Has anyone been to Manila?

My missus might have to go there for a week and might tag along with the kids.

Is it worth it? What is there to see? I know very little about it.

I stayed in Manila for 5 weeks back in the mid 90s.

No idea what the place is like now but as others have said, the traffic was/still is horrendous.

Most of the good stuff happens outside of Manila from what I remember.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #326 on: May 25, 2024, 11:27:47 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on May 25, 2024, 01:31:49 am
Off to Ibiza for my girlfriends 40th end of June . Slightly apprehensive since last time I went I was about 22 . Im 45 and dont know if I really fancy it. Suppose itll be sound when I get there.

I guess it depends on what your plans are. Or more importantly her plans.

I went in mid 30's and had a Fantastic time. The one night I spent in San Antonio was awful. But you can avoid all of that.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #327 on: May 25, 2024, 02:21:38 pm »
Currently in Cyprus. Lots of United merch around the pool today. Think therell be less United merch tomorrow
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #328 on: May 25, 2024, 04:44:06 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on May 25, 2024, 01:31:49 am
Off to Ibiza for my girlfriends 40th end of June . Slightly apprehensive since last time I went I was about 22 . Im 45 and dont know if I really fancy it. Suppose itll be sound when I get there.
It depends where you go. When my partner wanted to go to Ibiza I was also highly sceptical. It sounds like everything I hate in a holiday. We stayed well away from San Antonio and had a fantastic holiday. We did travel in one daytime though, because she was curious. I said she'd hate it, but we went for an afternoon. She hated it. 😃

The island has so much to offer though. You can avoid the bits you don't like.
Online Roady

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #329 on: May 26, 2024, 11:54:56 am »
Krakow a week on Tuesday for four nights. Heard great things about it and really can't wait. My first break abroad for two years so super excited.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #330 on: May 26, 2024, 01:29:43 pm »
^
Krakow is great. We loved it there. I'm sure you'll enjoy it. Have fun. 8)
Offline SamLad

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #331 on: May 26, 2024, 02:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Roady on May 26, 2024, 11:54:56 am
Krakow a week on Tuesday for four nights. Heard great things about it and really can't wait. My first break abroad for two years so super excited.
LOL I get to Krakow a day after you leave - visiting Warsaw first.

anyone got any Warsaw / Krakow tips?  how is the public transport in both places?
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #332 on: May 27, 2024, 05:11:35 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May 26, 2024, 02:06:10 pm
LOL I get to Krakow a day after you leave - visiting Warsaw first.

anyone got any Warsaw / Krakow tips?  how is the public transport in both places?

Krakow tram network is excellent

Auschwitz/Birkenau visit is well worth doing as is wieliczka salt mine

2 old town restaurants worth a visit are the Black duck (Czarna Kaczka) the whole duck dish to share is excellent & the old town restaurant and wine bar does a superb pork knuckle dish


Offline JovaJova

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #333 on: May 27, 2024, 08:31:54 am »
Quote from: frag on May 24, 2024, 11:52:13 am
I'm off to Porto with some mates next week. Heard good things, apparently food is good and beer is cheap. Has anyone been?

Its a cool city, compact, walkable and has incredible scenery. The thing I enjoyed the most was actually an e-bike tour as you get out of the main city centre. You also need to do a wine / port tour to Douro.

Food wasnt the best for me, but maybe got unlucky.
Offline TheRedBaron

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #334 on: May 27, 2024, 12:12:02 pm »
Anyone have any tips for Budapest?
Offline SamLad

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #335 on: May 27, 2024, 02:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on May 27, 2024, 05:11:35 am
Krakow tram network is excellent

Auschwitz/Birkenau visit is well worth doing as is wieliczka salt mine

2 old town restaurants worth a visit are the Black duck (Czarna Kaczka) the whole duck dish to share is excellent & the old town restaurant and wine bar does a superb pork knuckle dish
excellent - thanks mate.
Offline Thehunter1978

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #336 on: May 27, 2024, 10:01:13 pm »
Quote from: frag on May 24, 2024, 11:52:13 am
I'm off to Porto with some mates next week. Heard good things, apparently food is good and beer is cheap. Has anyone been?

Went with the Mrs a couple of years ago and absolutely loved it. We booked a wine tour but ended up cancelling it as we didn't want to be out all day, ended up Port tasting instead which was good.

We had some really good meals which didn't cost the earth and drinks weren't overly expensive
Offline fridgepants

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #337 on: May 28, 2024, 03:10:27 pm »
Quote from: frag on May 24, 2024, 11:52:13 am
I'm off to Porto with some mates next week. Heard good things, apparently food is good and beer is cheap. Has anyone been?

Colleague of mine just returned from there and loved it, but said the hills get tiring.
Offline stewil007

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #338 on: May 28, 2024, 03:39:17 pm »
Off to Brussels with the wife at the end of June for a weekend citybreak - £35 each way on Eurostar so thought, why not?  If anyone has an tips on eating /drinking/places to visit.
Offline .adam

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #339 on: May 30, 2024, 01:48:29 pm »
Enjoyed Malta last month. Car hire was super cheap so had a car for the whole week - explored most of the island including Gozo. Would say Mdina and Valletta were the highlights.

Heading off to Italy for 10 days or so next week; Florence, vineyard stay in Umbria then a couple of days in Orvieto before flying home from Rome.

Have booked the Shuttle to head over to Bruges over August Bank Holiday weekend and then 2.5 weeks in Mexico in November. In and out of Mexico City with plenty of stuff to see around there - maybe a trip over to Puerto Vallarta for some beach time too.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #340 on: May 31, 2024, 05:22:41 pm »
Just got back from a few days at Disneyland Paris. Went a couple of years ago and did something similar. Got to say I love the place, even when the weather was miserable we still had a lot of fun, decent balance of rides across the two parks (good for us really as were not a family of adrenaline junkies when it comes to roller coasters ;D ). Its obviously a pricey place to visit but Id happily go there again, sadly my wife has said that unless we win the lottery this is probably our last trip, with a view to doing Florida in a few years
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #341 on: May 31, 2024, 05:40:44 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May 31, 2024, 05:22:41 pm
Just got back from a few days at Disneyland Paris. Went a couple of years ago and did something similar. Got to say I love the place, even when the weather was miserable we still had a lot of fun, decent balance of rides across the two parks (good for us really as were not a family of adrenaline junkies when it comes to roller coasters ;D ). Its obviously a pricey place to visit but Id happily go there again, sadly my wife has said that unless we win the lottery this is probably our last trip, with a view to doing Florida in a few years

Get yourselves into them then, because you have to do the coasters  ;D  Discovery Cove is great. Be aware though, end of May is Labour Day weekend and it gets a pick packed.

My little shitbag has been twice, he was nearly 7 and nearly 9 when we went and would not go on the coasters - the eldest was nearly 10 first time and wouldn't do them either, he shit out of doing the Hulk - he decided to ride the Manta a few days before we were coming home, loved it, so I had to then take him back to Islands of Adventure to ride every coaster ;D  Second ttime he did every coaster except one at Busch Gardens which I did on my own. Anyway, shitbag went to Alton Towers with school early this month, we're now going back to Florida 2026 so he can do the coasters :butt  We're looking at Feb time as it will be quieter.
Online Roady

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:23:45 am »
Returned from Krakow on Saturday. It is everything and more that people had talked about. We stayed right on the main square so getting about was easy. Austwich is a must see for all the wrong reasons if that makes sense.We we're going to go for food and drinks after but we were both so overwhelmed we got some food from the street vendor and went back the hotel. The city itself the old town,Jewish quarter,main square etc all utterly beautiful. The food was excellent the beer great and the people will do anything to help you. It's a city I fell in love with and will definitely return to. Got a week off in September and was looking for commendations.Somethibg similar would be amazing.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:38:08 am »
Quote from: Roady on Today at 05:23:45 am
Returned from Krakow on Saturday. It is everything and more that people had talked about. We stayed right on the main square so getting about was easy. Austwich is a must see for all the wrong reasons if that makes sense.We we're going to go for food and drinks after but we were both so overwhelmed we got some food from the street vendor and went back the hotel. The city itself the old town,Jewish quarter,main square etc all utterly beautiful. The food was excellent the beer great and the people will do anything to help you. It's a city I fell in love with and will definitely return to. Got a week off in September and was looking for commendations.Somethibg similar would be amazing.

I loved Krakow as a city but found the people to be quite shit as a collective. Did a trip to Zakopane with a cool guide, but the proportion of rude and aloof people that I came across in Poland was way higher than any other country Ive been to and Ive been to most of Eastern Europe. Definitely a good city to visit though; you should go back in winter for the Christmas market.
