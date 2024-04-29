« previous next »
Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
April 29, 2024, 07:30:45 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:27:00 pm
Has anyone been to Manila?

My missus might have to go there for a week and might tag along with the kids.

Is it worth it? What is there to see? I know very little about it.

The food will be amazing.
My good lady was born there (her mum is Filipino) and we are going in November.

I've never been and she only went as a kid to see family so we are looking into a couple of trips.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
April 29, 2024, 12:11:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 26, 2024, 01:19:34 pm
We're at the Bellos, nice small place.

About a mile or so from us Rob.  We are the Star Beach Hotel and Waterpark.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
April 29, 2024, 12:48:47 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 29, 2024, 12:11:54 pm
About a mile or so from us Rob.  We are the Star Beach Hotel and Waterpark.

Yeah, just looked, not far from us at all.

Are you AI or going out for meals? Some lovely little restaurants in Piskopiano, we'll do a few up there and also down the main area by the sea
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
April 29, 2024, 01:08:16 pm
Quote from: kavah on April 29, 2024, 03:23:53 am
Assuming your Mrs is busy with work you could go to an Island touristy spot like Boracay for a few days, they have loads of things to keep kids amused like, water sports, crocodiles etc. and loads of hotel options, with direct flights in and out of Manilla. Manila's got some sights and it's a reasonable price to organize a guide to help you navigate the city for a day or 2, it's got quite a reputation in the region for being a bit racy but I'm sure you and the kids won't be going to cage fights or strip clubs where I've heard of some folks getting ripped off  ;D
Cheers!

The FCO has suggested restrictions on travel to parts of the country it seems. Not sure how I feel about it now Ive read that!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
April 29, 2024, 01:12:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 29, 2024, 01:08:16 pm
Cheers!

The FCO has suggested restrictions on travel to parts of the country it seems. Not sure how I feel about it now Ive read that!

That's the southern islands.. Manila and Boracay are not close
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
April 29, 2024, 02:08:06 pm
ripoff alert at Nice airport - not a lot of money but dreadful anyway ....

we arrived and wanted to use the (pretty damned efficient) tram system, a simple journey that took us to about 2 minutes walk from the apartment.

but, at the airport the ONLY tram ticket you can buy costs 10euros. this is for a return-to-the-airport ticket. the normal fare is 1.70euros.

note: we found out later that there is actually a way to avoid this, but it involves travelling one stop, getting off, and buying a normal tram ticket, then getting back on.  it's ludicrous.

how the fuck can they justify this?  "Bonjour! Welcome to Nice, we will be ripping you off now."

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
April 30, 2024, 09:58:24 am
I think Vancouver and a couple of other places have a surcharge when it comes to public transport to the airport - I suppose the city has to try and recoup money from building things somehow - but that is an insane mark-up.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
April 30, 2024, 04:20:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2024, 12:48:47 pm
Are you AI or going out for meals? Some lovely little restaurants in Piskopiano, we'll do a few up there and also down the main area by the sea

AI mate

Got our 4-year-old grandson and 9-month-old granddaughter.  Would be too much hassle finding restaurants and stuff to accommodate them (as lovely as a chilled-out meal in a Taverna sounds)

Looking forward to watching the little fella at the mini-disco and stuff on the complex. :)

If it was just me and the missus we would defo only be doing B&B.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
May 1, 2024, 08:52:58 am
Quote from: kavah on April 29, 2024, 03:23:53 am
Assuming your Mrs is busy with work you could go to an Island touristy spot like Boracay for a few days, they have loads of things to keep kids amused like, water sports, crocodiles etc. and loads of hotel options, with direct flights in and out of Manilla. Manila's got some sights and it's a reasonable price to organize a guide to help you navigate the city for a day or 2, it's got quite a reputation in the region for being a bit racy but I'm sure you and the kids won't be going to cage fights or strip clubs where I've heard of some folks getting ripped off  ;D

I have been to Philippines quite a few times, including Manila 3 or 4 times. It is an amazing country, very good affordable food, some beautiful natural scenery, and lots of stuff to do and see. Manila is an assault on the senses. Very noisy, amounts of traffic I have only ever witnessed in Jakarta and some cool colonial Architecture especially around Intramuros. I really like Manila because I love the hustle and bustle. Not sure I would take kids though those. Especially to some parts of Metro Manila. You have to have your whits about you as like it or not you'll be a target for people looking to liberate you of your money one way or another. Its a very poor country and you will see this when you see the slums built right next to huge posh houses and office complexes. I have also visited Borocay about 15 years ago before a lot of the development when it had the feel of a tropical paradise. My brother has been there a couple of years ago and it says its awful now and the whole island stinks of the recently built McNasty's and would never go back. I realise this post comes across quite negative towards the Philippines however I really do love the country and almost all the people I met there. In regards to safety as other have said you're more likely to come across terrorist activity in the southern islands of Davao and places like Mindanao.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
May 5, 2024, 05:15:40 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:27:00 pm
Has anyone been to Manila?

My missus might have to go there for a week and might tag along with the kids.

Is it worth it? What is there to see? I know very little about it.

If its just Manila I would skip it. As a city it is actually modernising fairly impressively in recent years but there wouldnt be much to do for a week, and the traffic is horrific.

Philippines is one of the most beautiful places on the planet though, so if you can jump on a flight out of Manila to any other island (Siargao, Coron, Bohol) you will have an incredible time.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 03:26:53 am
Anyone know if you actually need an international driving permit to drive in Turkey?

The government website says you do, but it also says you need one to drive in the US and last time i was there i hired a rental and they never asked for proof of one, so now i don't know if its worth the 20mile round trip to the closest place i can get one.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 02:46:06 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 03:26:53 am
Anyone know if you actually need an international driving permit to drive in Turkey?

The government website says you do, but it also says you need one to drive in the US and last time i was there i hired a rental and they never asked for proof of one, so now i don't know if its worth the 20mile round trip to the closest place i can get one.
Do the car hire company sites not clarify it? They dont want to reserve a car then find out you're not eligible to take it when you show up.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 07:15:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:46:06 pm
Do the car hire company sites not clarify it? They dont want to reserve a car then find out you're not eligible to take it when you show up.

Just had another look at rental terms for a couple of places near our hotel and it's not mentioned, just needing a driving licence for a certain time and being over 23. Which neither is an issue.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 07:15:57 pm
Just had another look at rental terms for a couple of places near our hotel and it's not mentioned, just needing a driving licence for a certain time and being over 23. Which neither is an issue.
first hit on google says you'll be ok ....

Not everyone is allowed to rent cars in Turkey. Your documents must be in order and you must be a certain minimum age. You will normally be asked for:

1. A valid passport (including, if required for your nationality, a valid visa) or, from European Union countries, an official Identity Card.

2. A valid credit card to pay for the estimated rental fees, plus a security deposit "hold" of perhaps US$1000/900.

3. A valid driver's (driving) license. Normally you must have had your driver's license for at least a year before renting an inexpensive car, and perhaps two years for renting a more expensive model. If your driver's license is from a major country, and printed in the Latin alphabet, you do not normally need to have an International Driving Permit.

If your driver's license is in a writing system other than the Latin alphabet (Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, etc.) you may be required to have an International Driving Permit in addition to your driver's license. The IDP serves as a translation of your license.

4. A minimum age requirement. Normally you must be at least 21 years of age to rent, but some agencies may require you to be 23. For more expensive models, you may need to be at least 27 or 28 years of age.

Many agencies set an upper age limit of rentals at 70 to 75 years old.

5. All drivers wishing to drive the car must meet these requirements. You may have to pay an extra fee for an additional driver.

https://turkeytravelplanner.com/trans/Car/car_rental/car_rental_eligibl.html#:~:text=Not%20everyone%20is%20allowed%20to,countries%2C%20an%20official%20Identity%20Card.

and sixt agrees:
You will need a valid driver's license held for at least 2 years, plus an ID card or passport to rent with SIXT in Turkey. Renters with licenses using non-Roman alphabets like Arabic will also need an international driving permit.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 12:49:20 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm
first hit on google says you'll be ok ....

Not everyone is allowed to rent cars in Turkey. Your documents must be in order and you must be a certain minimum age. You will normally be asked for:

1. A valid passport (including, if required for your nationality, a valid visa) or, from European Union countries, an official Identity Card.

2. A valid credit card to pay for the estimated rental fees, plus a security deposit "hold" of perhaps US$1000/900.

3. A valid driver's (driving) license. Normally you must have had your driver's license for at least a year before renting an inexpensive car, and perhaps two years for renting a more expensive model. If your driver's license is from a major country, and printed in the Latin alphabet, you do not normally need to have an International Driving Permit.

If your driver's license is in a writing system other than the Latin alphabet (Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, etc.) you may be required to have an International Driving Permit in addition to your driver's license. The IDP serves as a translation of your license.

4. A minimum age requirement. Normally you must be at least 21 years of age to rent, but some agencies may require you to be 23. For more expensive models, you may need to be at least 27 or 28 years of age.

Many agencies set an upper age limit of rentals at 70 to 75 years old.

5. All drivers wishing to drive the car must meet these requirements. You may have to pay an extra fee for an additional driver.

https://turkeytravelplanner.com/trans/Car/car_rental/car_rental_eligibl.html#:~:text=Not%20everyone%20is%20allowed%20to,countries%2C%20an%20official%20Identity%20Card.

and sixt agrees:
You will need a valid driver's license held for at least 2 years, plus an ID card or passport to rent with SIXT in Turkey. Renters with licenses using non-Roman alphabets like Arabic will also need an international driving permit.

Ah nice one cheers, i should have thought better than to rely on the government website for reliable and helpful information :D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 11:51:59 am
Do people here mostly fly from Liverpool to places or do you find it's easier/cheaper to go from Manchester or London? Just looking at the routes from there and thinking about the options.

I haven't flown EasyJet for years as they don't go from my local airport, and whenever I've costed up getting to Stansted/Luton and any luggage it doesn't feel that much cheaper, but they tend to be decent enough, right? I didn't want to give Ryanair my money even before the Rwanda thing, so I'd rather get my cheap flights from someone who at least has the veneer of not holding their customers in contempt.

MrF really likes the idea of getting the ferry to Holland so that he could take his bike with him, but I'm not convinced that's any easier from the north-west than getting the train down to London and taking the Eurostar.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 12:01:27 pm
We fly from Liverpool if we can. When flying to the Maldives and Caribbean we've had no choice other than to fly from Manchester, though. We've not flown from any other UK airports. Liverpool is a lot more convenient if they fly to your destination.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 12:18:35 pm
Last time I flew to the US from Manchester it involved changing planes at Heathrow, but that was back in 1999 when they only had four planes and a Concorde or something.

For some reason it's cheaper to start from/change in European cities for some destinations - thanks, £250 return ticket to Tokyo on Aeroflot that involved starting from Paris! - but if you can get to those easily enough from Liverpool that would be handy.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 02:40:00 pm
^ Liverpool John Lennon is decent, there is a thread on the Liverpool Life board on here.
It's also the de facto Manchester Airport thread too.
It's quite easy to get to Manchester Airport from Liverpool on the train.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:51:36 pm
^
When we have to use Manc airport we get the National Express coach from Liverpool, direct to the airport. Cheap as chips.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 06:00:53 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 12:49:20 am
Ah nice one cheers, i should have thought better than to rely on the government website for reliable and helpful information :D
no probs mate.  hope you have a great trip.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 06:05:20 pm
If flying from Liverpool with fast track security, no checked in bags and already checked in online, is 90 mins before departure enough time to arrive beforehand? Not flown out of Liverpool in a long time.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 11:32:29 pm
^ yes, 90, is fine. (You know they have those double red lines and cameras everywhere so if youre getting a lift you have to get dropped off before the red lines on Speke Hall Ave)
