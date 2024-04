Playa Larga (easily the best near Corralejo), Playa de los Verilitos was nearest to our hotel so spent some time there and went across to El Cottilo for a day trip and that had excellent beaches. When the tide is out it is definitely more exposed rock but made for good exploration with the kids.



Forgot to mention the cockroaches. No one told us they are Queensland Australia sized fuckers (also with wings). Only really saw them on the streets but my youngest was SHOOK.



The beaches just to the south of Corralejo are brilliant, aren't they. Between the resort and the two Rui hotels. Riu Palace and Riu Olivia I think. It can be a bit windy there at times, but watching the kite surfers is entertaining.We also went over to El Cotillo. We walked north out of the town to the lagoon type beaches. We enjoyed some snorkelling there. Similarly after getting the glass bottomed boat over to Isla de Lobos. There's a small beach with a lovely lagoon on there. The southern tip of the island. The old volcano is at the northern end. I climbed to the rim of the crater. Nice view up there.I don't recall cockroaches on Fuerteventura. I'm sure they are there, but I don't recall them. Tenerife, on the other hand.Back in 1988 I stayed on the Costa del Silencio and I couldn't believe what I was seeing. People used to say walking around there at night was like walking in England in autumn. In England the crunch is leaves. In Tenerife it's cockroaches. My parents were staying in Playa de las Americas at the same time so we went up to visit one day. Same up there too. Cocky central. Same again when I stayed in Americas in '97. 🪳🪳🪳