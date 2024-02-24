« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 5113 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #120 on: February 24, 2024, 10:42:06 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 24, 2024, 09:24:04 am
Hugely jealous. Im setting aside money for a big trip next year, but were wrestling between Japan and Vietnam alongside Cambodia.

For me, 4 nights in Berlin coming up which has become a logistical nightmare due to the footy fixtures. I was stupid really, Liverpool v City was never going to be a Saturday 15:00, but I didnt think it would be moved to the slot it has, completely forgetting the Europa League. As such, because we had separate bookings, Ive cancelled my flight, my partner will still head to Berlin on our Sunday morning flight, while I race from Anfield to Manchester airport in order to follow her out there. Should be fine, weve done similar stuff before.

Then Costa Brava in July for a week for a friends wedding. Hopefully can fit another City break or quick winter sun in before the end of the year.
Cambodia is brilliant. You'll enjoy it for sure. Wasn't in my mind until Mrs mentioned it.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #121 on: February 24, 2024, 03:03:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 24, 2024, 10:42:06 am
Cambodia is brilliant. You'll enjoy it for sure. Wasn't in my mind until Mrs mentioned it.
Ive always wanted to see Angkor Wat and I think we could really pack out two weeks in Vietnam and Cambodia, with it also likely being cheaper than Japan. Long term I intend to do both, maybe the best idea is Cambodia now in case it becomes increasingly westernised or we end up having to delay, as I feel Cambodia would be tougher than Japan when were older.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #122 on: February 24, 2024, 03:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 24, 2024, 03:03:40 pm
Ive always wanted to see Angkor Wat and I think we could really pack out two weeks in Vietnam and Cambodia, with it also likely being cheaper than Japan. Long term I intend to do both, maybe the best idea is Cambodia now in case it becomes increasingly westernised or we end up having to delay, as I feel Cambodia would be tougher than Japan when were older.
Angkor Wat is stunning. In general I'm glad we did it recently when we did rather than delaying it. Definitely want to go Japan as well. Feel like many people say that. How much there is to do for children there tho I'm not sure.
Offline blink

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #123 on: February 25, 2024, 07:36:10 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 22, 2024, 01:18:41 pm
Off to Japan a month today.

I have lived here for a long time; happy to help with any questions you may have.
Offline Dubred

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #124 on: February 25, 2024, 11:41:13 am »
Anyone been to Marseille? 

It seems to have a bit of a reputation but at the same time lots say its a beautiful place and very safe, particularly in the touristy areas where you'd spend most of your time anyway.
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #125 on: February 25, 2024, 12:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 20, 2024, 05:45:58 pm

 :thumbup

Big thanks for the recommendations, Rob

Dunno if you are into watching tribute acts and stuff, but if you are, download ABC Tenerife - its an app where you can see who is on where every night. EG, if you want to see Comedy Elvis, you just look on his page and its shows where he is, or you can look at a specific place and see who is on each night.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #126 on: February 25, 2024, 01:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on February 25, 2024, 11:41:13 am
Anyone been to Marseille? 

It seems to have a bit of a reputation but at the same time lots say its a beautiful place and very safe, particularly in the touristy areas where you'd spend most of your time anyway.
Went to see the Reds play there once. It was very nice down by the Old Port. Found it very friendly. We even gatecrashed the Marseille supporters club bar and were welcomed with open arms. Like any big city theres areas to be a bit careful in, especially at night. If I went again Id be tempted to combine it with a trip to some of the surrounding areas as well. Im saying that like I know where to go, but I dont!
Offline Dubred

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #127 on: February 25, 2024, 02:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 25, 2024, 01:11:10 pm
Went to see the Reds play there once. It was very nice down by the Old Port. Found it very friendly. We even gatecrashed the Marseille supporters club bar and were welcomed with open arms. Like any big city theres areas to be a bit careful in, especially at night. If I went again Id be tempted to combine it with a trip to some of the surrounding areas as well. Im saying that like I know where to go, but I dont!

Thanks for that!
Online jason42

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:12:15 pm »
I need help and advice.
Next year, 2025, Debs and I have been married for 30 years so we wanted to book somewhere in the sun and go all-inclusive. The idea was it was just going to be the two of us but now the kids and their partners and the 3 year old grandson may well be joining us.
I have looked on the LoveHolidays website (does anyone have any recommendations for using them or for not using them as the case may be?) and I found a couple of nice AI holidays in Alanya in Turkey and the Canaries.
I have put in the filters that I would like a 5* hotel with great TripAdvisor reviews and must be good for kids with water slides and the like and be good for disabled people.
There are 2 main places that have come up inside everyone's budget.
Have never been to Turkey but 2005 and all that, so that is one destination and the other is Lanzarote.

Ane recommendations and/or horror stories please?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:05:47 pm »
How old are the kids Jase? Where in Lanzarote was it? Ive not been there for about ten years or so but my wifes brother has been there a few times with his young family and they love it. Playa Blanca I think.

And hello! Hope all is well! Have you not been posting so much of late?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:51:33 pm »
Quote from: jason42 on Today at 03:12:15 pm
I need help and advice.
Next year, 2025, Debs and I have been married for 30 years so we wanted to book somewhere in the sun and go all-inclusive. The idea was it was just going to be the two of us but now the kids and their partners and the 3 year old grandson may well be joining us.
I have looked on the LoveHolidays website (does anyone have any recommendations for using them or for not using them as the case may be?) and I found a couple of nice AI holidays in Alanya in Turkey and the Canaries.
I have put in the filters that I would like a 5* hotel with great TripAdvisor reviews and must be good for kids with water slides and the like and be good for disabled people.
There are 2 main places that have come up inside everyone's budget.
Have never been to Turkey but 2005 and all that, so that is one destination and the other is Lanzarote.

Ane recommendations and/or horror stories please?


We had a spate of going to Turkey between about 2010 and 2015 - and all the hotels we stayed in were at Lara Beach, near Antalya

Lara Beach is a purpose-built resort that's still growing (AFAIK). The first phase was building a strip of hotels fronting onto the beach, and that was finished in the 00's. Subsequent phases have built landwards from there. I'll just talk about the beach-fronting ones cos that's where we stayed.

They range a bit in size, with some 5* and some 4*. The * rating isn't really that accurate in terms of opulence by UK/USA standards (knock perhaps half a * off)

Most have the own small pier, and most of those have a bar on it that's included in the AI, plus water sports (some are included; others like jetski you need to pay for) and the beach is Blue Flag and sand (quite coarse, though). All have great pools & a variety of water slides and fairground rides (usually only open in the evening). All seem great with kids activities. Entertainment on a night is pretty generic and often Eastern European dancing/acting along to a pre-recorded show.

Food is the potential spanner in the works. Standard is the buffet-format. I always found loads I liked (loved the carvery meats) - but Mrs R is more fussy and would probably only give a 6/10. It's a Muslim country, so pig-derived products are out (some did one day a week as 'English breakfast' with proper bacon) All tend to have multiple small outlets through the day serving different things (kebab, sandwiches, pide, jacket spuds, ice cream, etc) and free - but different ones sometimes open at different times.

Antalya is about 30 mins by taxi and has a lot of historical cultural things to sightsee (like Hadrian's Gate). Very convenient for the airport.

When we went, we stayed in either the Royal Wings or Delphin Diva, both of which were good.

Online jason42

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:05:47 pm
How old are the kids Jase? Where in Lanzarote was it? Ive not been there for about ten years or so but my wifes brother has been there a few times with his young family and they love it. Playa Blanca I think.

And hello! Hope all is well! Have you not been posting so much of late?

Hiya Nick. All is as well as can be expected. Still buzzing after Sunday.

I took a fair old break - seems nobody missed me ;)

When I say kids, they are both grown adults now. James is 27 this year and Jess just turned 29. My grandson will be 3 when we go.

Yes mate, Playa Blanca.
Online jason42

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:51:33 pm

We had a spate of going to Turkey between about 2010 and 2015 - and all the hotels we stayed in were at Lara Beach, near Antalya

Lara Beach is a purpose-built resort that's still growing (AFAIK). The first phase was building a strip of hotels fronting onto the beach, and that was finished in the 00's. Subsequent phases have built landwards from there. I'll just talk about the beach-fronting ones cos that's where we stayed.

They range a bit in size, with some 5* and some 4*. The * rating isn't really that accurate in terms of opulence by UK/USA standards (knock perhaps half a * off)

Most have the own small pier, and most of those have a bar on it that's included in the AI, plus water sports (some are included; others like jetski you need to pay for) and the beach is Blue Flag and sand (quite coarse, though). All have great pools & a variety of water slides and fairground rides (usually only open in the evening). All seem great with kids activities. Entertainment on a night is pretty generic and often Eastern European dancing/acting along to a pre-recorded show.

Food is the potential spanner in the works. Standard is the buffet-format. I always found loads I liked (loved the carvery meats) - but Mrs R is more fussy and would probably only give a 6/10. It's a Muslim country, so pig-derived products are out (some did one day a week as 'English breakfast' with proper bacon) All tend to have multiple small outlets through the day serving different things (kebab, sandwiches, pide, jacket spuds, ice cream, etc) and free - but different ones sometimes open at different times.

Antalya is about 30 mins by taxi and has a lot of historical cultural things to sightsee (like Hadrian's Gate). Very convenient for the airport.

When we went, we stayed in either the Royal Wings or Delphin Diva, both of which were good.



I read somewhere that Lara Beach was described as Las Vegas like. Not too fussed on an overly busy resort which is why we picked Alanya hopefully.

I really like the look of the Delphin Deluxe Hotel in Alanya - https://delphinhotel.com/360sanaltur/deluxe/en/
Online Red_Mist

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:21:34 pm »
Hi Jason. Weve been to Alanya (not far from Antalya) in August and I remember it being very hot and humid (not surprising really!) So thats something to bear in mind if you suffer in the heat, depending on when youre thinking of going (or also if you love the heat of course, go!)

Weve also been to Lanzarote, Playa Blanca, in April and it was very nice. More my kind of temp, low 20s. Decent resort, not amazing for beaches but theres nice ones nearby. Liked the evening strolls along the very long waterfront with views of Fuertaventura. And the volcano trip was fun if you like that sort of thing. Out of the two Id probably go back to Lanzarote, BUT theres loads of other places in Turkey (my sister loves it) so definitely one to consider. You perhaps get more bang for your buck there as well.
