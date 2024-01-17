As soon as our youngest's Prom weekend is over, we're off to Tenerife, staying at the Iberostar Selection Anthelia.



Got back from our week there yesterday, had a great week, weather was the best weve ever had at this time of the year, 25c to 29c every day, clear blue skies, warm nights. Only let down was Siam Park, I didnt know they had closed the wave pool for a full refurb and this involved closing the beach, everyone was sat on the pathways in metal deck chairs, we spent 4 hours sat in chairs outside one of the cafés, kids did 4 rides in 3.5 hours, the place was rammed  annoyed the fuck out of us all.Theres a street called Calle Londres, runs from the roundabout near your hotel and parallel with the beach  about half way down is a restaurant on the corner called Hawai, the street that is on has a few restaurants on it, we had a really nice meal at a place called Leonardos which was half way down the street, cost about 100 euros for the 4 of us.At the bottom of the hill is Azars, staff are miserable fuckers but the Dorada is 1.50 a pint 10am to 6pm. Waxy ONeils on the beach promenade had loads of screens for the footy, Testarossa does a 3 course deal for 11.50 pp, not huge portions, but the food was lovely, beer was 1.50. Da Angelos about 800yds further down does great deals on Tapas, me and the lad shared 6 dishes, cost 18 Euros. Theres a place called Blue Cactus just down from there, we went in there 3 nights for bevvies as there were live bands on. Missus liked the Elvis Bar as it had Karaoke and tribute acts, kids liked it as the pool table was always free and was only 1 euroWe also ate at a place called Marfil, out near the Bouganville Hotel, think it was 15 euros for the 3 course deal, again lovely and the next time I had mixed paella, cost 15 euros and it was ace