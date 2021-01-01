Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Author
Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans? (Read 2541 times)
reddebs
areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,450
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 09:23:07 pm »
Actually had a look at a few days away end of Feb or early March and was pleasantly surprised at some prices, especially for Portugal.
Doubt we'll go anywhere but that's the first time I've looked for holidays abroad for probably over 5yrs 😁
Planning on going down to my sister's in Carmarthenshire next month to help her move house though 👍
Logged
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,505
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 11:08:35 pm »
Hamburg for a few days with my mate in March. We both lived there for a year on a uni year abroad, used to go annually but not been since 2019, looking forward to seeing how much more of the historic Reeperbahn they've flattened to build hotels.
Logged
