Author Topic: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89

ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 01:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:24:35 pm
That was also their 2nd 11 as well though. They made 10 changes from the weekend. We do have a hell of a lot of attacking options though. When you think we still had Diaz and Salah in reserve.

So? What does that have to do with what I said? Negative for negative sake as usual
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 01:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 12:04:57 pm
He's an absolute nobhead isn't he, plays like his life depends on it when he plays against us.


Former red, I've seen him play in our colours which was a small % chance.
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 01:41:38 pm »
Villa (thanks Ev), Brighton, City, Spurs (and one of United/Newcastle) out


Not a bad night
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 12:04:57 pm
He's an absolute nobhead isn't he, plays like his life depends on it when he plays against us.

it's the attempt to show us what we missed out on by selling him.
Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 02:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 12:04:57 pm
He's an absolute nobhead isn't he, plays like his life depends on it when he plays against us.
I can imagine this is what Carra would have been like against us, if he hadn't made it with us.
Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 02:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:09:39 pm
I can imagine this is what Carra would have been like against us, if he hadn't made it with us.
If Carra hadn't made it with us, he'd have been Big Dunc on fucking steroids playing against us.

Bigger shitehouse than Coady!
Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 02:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 02:13:35 pm
If Carra hadn't made it with us, he'd have been Big Dunc on fucking steroids playing against us.

Bigger shitehouse than Coady!
;D Definitely.
NarutoReds

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 02:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:09:39 pm
I can imagine this is what Carra would have been like against us, if he hadn't made it with us.
Hahaha!! I can imagine that too. On a side note, sometimes Neil Mellor appeared on TV commentating for our game, in my country. He's always positive about us, love him.
Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm »
Neil Mellor is a sound lad. He loves the Club. He also works for the LFCTV channel and does other media work (Sky Sports etc).
Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 02:50:59 pm »
Yeah, you can tell he still loves the club. Never forget his contribution to help win No 5.
red mongoose

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 03:04:33 pm »
I wasn't able to watch the match, but when was the last time we played in a way that deserved 18 fouls called against us? I am very sure yesterday was not it. Fucking joke.

Lee1-6Liv

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 03:21:15 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 03:04:33 pm
I wasn't able to watch the match, but when was the last time we played in a way that deserved 18 fouls called against us? I am very sure yesterday was not it. Fucking joke.



Any contact and their players went down, a few times the ref didn't blow until one of theirs started rolling around holding their leg or head and then the ref would give a free. Very poor from the referee.
Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 04:06:44 pm »
This is the 3-1 season! Need to stop making life tough for ourselves, this would've been an easy game had we not conceded so early yet again. Its just a really bad habit that we need to break.

My word we were wasteful, could've easily had 10 last night! Hope we keep 3 back for Saturday. The 3 we did score were great goals though.
Nitramdorf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 04:35:11 pm »
Anyone seen a stat for how fast Doms rocket was going? I dont know what balls are made of these days but it looked as fast as Ive ever seen a shot. Jimmy Case would be proud.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 04:36:51 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 02:32:08 pm
Hahaha!! I can imagine that too. On a side note, sometimes Neil Mellor appeared on TV commentating for our game, in my country. He's always positive about us, love him.

Was on the call with Steve Hunter on LFCTVGO for the match.

I keep telling people, listen to the club audio channel-- it's free-- and sync it with the video you are watching. It's easy to do.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 04:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 02:13:35 pm
If Carra hadn't made it with us, he'd have been Big Dunc on fucking steroids playing against us.

Bigger shitehouse than Coady!

I remember Carragher talking up Liverpool signing Coady when he was at Wolves. Had we done Coady would have given it the whole "lifelong Liverpool fan" spiel.

Carragher has always had that inner Evertonian in him. So has Coady since we fucked him off.
12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 05:35:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:55:34 am
Our squad is definitely in the best shape it's been in for a few seasons.

Excellent back-up goalkeeper.  Qaunsah emerging as a genuine option in central defence has eased those concerns a bit.  Three new and so-far resilient midfielders plus the re-emergence of Jones have transformed our midfield.  Lots of quality and variety in attack with the option to play a front four when needed.

I don't think the gulf between Premier League and Championship has ever felt this big before.  Forest have a net spend of £250m since they came up to get themselves competitive (even Brentford have a net spend of over £150m since they came up and they're held up as a very well run club).  The three that came up this year all look out of their depth so far as would Leicester without some very good summer recruitment.

Its as though Jürgen actually knew what was what.
All the internet FS gout sufferers wanting £100m+ Shiny toys, and suddenly Jurgen has a new midfield, Jones fulfilling his potential, Quansah coming through, Joe looking solid, and the mad bastard up front allowing Diaz Salah and Jota to exploit the chaos he causes.
Dom looks a bargain already.
12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 05:37:51 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 03:04:33 pm
I wasn't able to watch the match, but when was the last time we played in a way that deserved 18 fouls called against us? I am very sure yesterday was not it. Fucking joke.
Didnt see the game.
Saw the stats this morning and couldnt believe that we had so much possession, outpassed them and retained possession but had committed 18 fouls to their 8.
I can only assume they were flopping every time we pressed them, and the ref bought it.
Dougle

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 06:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 03:21:15 pm
Any contact and their players went down, a few times the ref didn't blow until one of theirs started rolling around holding their leg or head and then the ref would give a free. Very poor from the referee.


But what is ever done about the "head holding" ? It's obviously cheating, but, players do it to stop play, break up rhythm even try to get opposition players censured and carded. It's also embarrassing for the cheats but that is irrelevant for them. In a way it's almost comical the whole dashing on to the field of various physios and medics, the charade of pain and checking and radio contact with the bench and what happens in the end. The player wanders off rubbing ruefully the part of his anatomy which has been assaulted (99% of the time it hasn't of course) only to run on again as soon as he gets to the touchline. Embarrassing, cheating, but no consequences.
Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm »
An elbow to the face that doesn't produce blood is probably not an elbow to the face.
So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 07:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 02:42:16 pm
Neil Mellor is a sound lad. He loves the Club. He also works for the LFCTV channel and does other media work (Sky Sports etc).

He does a detailed analysis show on LFCTV which is decent.
So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 07:15:07 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:35:19 pm
Its as though Jürgen actually knew what was what.
All the internet FS gout sufferers wanting £100m+ Shiny toys, and suddenly Jurgen has a new midfield, Jones fulfilling his potential, Quansah coming through, Joe looking solid, and the mad bastard up front allowing Diaz Salah and Jota to exploit the chaos he causes.
Dom looks a bargain already.

Last night Jones, Quansah, Bajetic, Chambers, Elliott and Doak all played. Obviously not all at the club since they were five, like Quansah, but have all spent some time coming through the ranks.


Even though Kelleher is the old man at 24 he been here since he was 16 so maybe you could include him as well.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 07:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 06:38:38 pm

But what is ever done about the "head holding" ? It's obviously cheating, but, players do it to stop play, break up rhythm even try to get opposition players censured and carded. It's also embarrassing for the cheats but that is irrelevant for them. In a way it's almost comical the whole dashing on to the field of various physios and medics, the charade of pain and checking and radio contact with the bench and what happens in the end. The player wanders off rubbing ruefully the part of his anatomy which has been assaulted (99% of the time it hasn't of course) only to run on again as soon as he gets to the touchline. Embarrassing, cheating, but no consequences.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm
An elbow to the face that doesn't produce blood is probably not an elbow to the face.

McAteer almost died. Almost.
afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:10:30 pm
He does a detailed analysis show on LFCTV which is decent.

Scored an epic motherfucking goal against the Arse, too...
Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 08:04:34 pm »
On a rewatch there's some very high quality shithousery from Gakpo, but he has the knack of making it look like an accident.

I shall watch his career with great interest.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,715
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm »
Agree with the comments about Mellor, one of the few ex-reds who are actually quite decent.

Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm
Scored an epic motherfucking goal against the Arse, too...

Great goal! Scored against Olympiakos too in the same month I think? Must have been amazing that.
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,271
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 08:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm
Agree with the comments about Mellor, one of the few ex-reds who are actually quite decent.

Great goal! Scored against Olympiakos too in the same month I think? Must have been amazing that.

Was quite a brilliant moment, wasn't it?
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,715
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 08:49:46 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:40:08 pm
Was quite a brilliant moment, wasn't it?

Yep :)
Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 09:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm
An elbow to the face that doesn't produce blood is probably not an elbow to the face.
Clearly a parent... ;D
Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,157
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 06:38:38 pm

But what is ever done about the "head holding" ? It's obviously cheating, but, players do it to stop play, break up rhythm even try to get opposition players censured and carded. It's also embarrassing for the cheats but that is irrelevant for them. In a way it's almost comical the whole dashing on to the field of various physios and medics, the charade of pain and checking and radio contact with the bench and what happens in the end. The player wanders off rubbing ruefully the part of his anatomy which has been assaulted (99% of the time it hasn't of course) only to run on again as soon as he gets to the touchline. Embarrassing, cheating, but no consequences.
By the looks of things referees arent allowing players to come straight back on, they have to wait on the sidelines for almost a minute. It happened to Jones against West Ham and they did the same with McAteer last night.
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,335
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm
By the looks of things referees arent allowing players to come straight back on, they have to wait on the sidelines for almost a minute. It happened to Jones against West Ham and they did the same with McAteer last night.

That's not a bad plan at all. Going down fake holding your head: the ref should trot straight over to the guy and instead of a card, give him a firm but fair nudge in the goolies as he's lying there all Don Jose stabbed by Carmen. That would be a more appropriate punishment. Actual drama class stuff some of this foolishness.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,708
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:27:51 pm
Agree with the comments about Mellor, one of the few ex-reds who are actually quite decent.

Great goal! Scored against Olympiakos too in the same month I think? Must have been amazing that.

Was at both of those. Think they were within 10 days of one another.
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,928
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #352 on: Today at 06:48:06 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 12:04:57 pm
He's an absolute nobhead isn't he, plays like his life depends on it when he plays against us.
I can't fault the lad for that though.
He's a Liverpool fan and a former player. These are the greatest games in his life and so he gives it his all.
He makes me nervous and sometimes really pisses me off, but that's about what I expect.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:51:26 am by the_red_pill »
