Our squad is definitely in the best shape it's been in for a few seasons.
Excellent back-up goalkeeper. Qaunsah emerging as a genuine option in central defence has eased those concerns a bit. Three new and so-far resilient midfielders plus the re-emergence of Jones have transformed our midfield. Lots of quality and variety in attack with the option to play a front four when needed.
I don't think the gulf between Premier League and Championship has ever felt this big before. Forest have a net spend of £250m since they came up to get themselves competitive (even Brentford have a net spend of over £150m since they came up and they're held up as a very well run club). The three that came up this year all look out of their depth so far as would Leicester without some very good summer recruitment.
Its as though Jürgen actually knew what was what.
All the internet FS gout sufferers wanting £100m+ Shiny toys, and suddenly Jurgen has a new midfield, Jones fulfilling his potential, Quansah coming through, Joe looking solid, and the mad bastard up front allowing Diaz Salah and Jota to exploit the chaos he causes.
Dom looks a bargain already.