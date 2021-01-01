Any contact and their players went down, a few times the ref didn't blow until one of theirs started rolling around holding their leg or head and then the ref would give a free. Very poor from the referee.



But what is ever done about the "head holding" ? It's obviously cheating, but, players do it to stop play, break up rhythm even try to get opposition players censured and carded. It's also embarrassing for the cheats but that is irrelevant for them. In a way it's almost comical the whole dashing on to the field of various physios and medics, the charade of pain and checking and radio contact with the bench and what happens in the end. The player wanders off rubbing ruefully the part of his anatomy which has been assaulted (99% of the time it hasn't of course) only to run on again as soon as he gets to the touchline. Embarrassing, cheating, but no consequences.