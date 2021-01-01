« previous next »
LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:24:35 pm
That was also their 2nd 11 as well though. They made 10 changes from the weekend. We do have a hell of a lot of attacking options though. When you think we still had Diaz and Salah in reserve.

So? What does that have to do with what I said? Negative for negative sake as usual
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:04:57 pm
He's an absolute nobhead isn't he, plays like his life depends on it when he plays against us.


Former red, I've seen him play in our colours which was a small % chance.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Villa (thanks Ev), Brighton, City, Spurs (and one of United/Newcastle) out


Not a bad night
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:04:57 pm
He's an absolute nobhead isn't he, plays like his life depends on it when he plays against us.

it's the attempt to show us what we missed out on by selling him.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:04:57 pm
He's an absolute nobhead isn't he, plays like his life depends on it when he plays against us.
I can imagine this is what Carra would have been like against us, if he hadn't made it with us.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:09:39 pm
I can imagine this is what Carra would have been like against us, if he hadn't made it with us.
If Carra hadn't made it with us, he'd have been Big Dunc on fucking steroids playing against us.

Bigger shitehouse than Coady!
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:13:35 pm
If Carra hadn't made it with us, he'd have been Big Dunc on fucking steroids playing against us.

Bigger shitehouse than Coady!
;D Definitely.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:09:39 pm
I can imagine this is what Carra would have been like against us, if he hadn't made it with us.
Hahaha!! I can imagine that too. On a side note, sometimes Neil Mellor appeared on TV commentating for our game, in my country. He's always positive about us, love him.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Neil Mellor is a sound lad. He loves the Club. He also works for the LFCTV channel and does other media work (Sky Sports etc).
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Yeah, you can tell he still loves the club. Never forget his contribution to help win No 5.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
I wasn't able to watch the match, but when was the last time we played in a way that deserved 18 fouls called against us? I am very sure yesterday was not it. Fucking joke.

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:04:33 pm
I wasn't able to watch the match, but when was the last time we played in a way that deserved 18 fouls called against us? I am very sure yesterday was not it. Fucking joke.



Any contact and their players went down, a few times the ref didn't blow until one of theirs started rolling around holding their leg or head and then the ref would give a free. Very poor from the referee.
