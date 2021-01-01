That was also their 2nd 11 as well though. They made 10 changes from the weekend. We do have a hell of a lot of attacking options though. When you think we still had Diaz and Salah in reserve.
He's an absolute nobhead isn't he, plays like his life depends on it when he plays against us.
I can imagine this is what Carra would have been like against us, if he hadn't made it with us.
If Carra hadn't made it with us, he'd have been Big Dunc on fucking steroids playing against us.Bigger shitehouse than Coady!
I wasn't able to watch the match, but when was the last time we played in a way that deserved 18 fouls called against us? I am very sure yesterday was not it. Fucking joke.
