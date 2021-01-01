If Carra hadn't made it with us, he'd have been Big Dunc on fucking steroids playing against us.Bigger shitehouse than Coady!

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly



"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X



Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!