You can tell whoever rights the Guardian sports headlines ain't an LFC fan. You would think we'd scraped a one-nil in the 94th minute, rather than run out comfortable 3-1 winners.



2nd best defense sofar

1 less goal scored than the leaders

red cards and all

Yep. You should've seen the report when we beat Wolves 3-1 comfortably in the end, WHILE Spurs almost lost AT HOME to Sheffield- managing somehow to escape with a 2-1 victory!Spurs only managed to score on 98 and 100 minutes. An ordinary, achievable feat for any top 6 team, since you are expected to have higher concentration levels and quality than the opposition and be able to score at the end.Had this been last season, without the new extended time rule, Spurs would've lost AT HOME to a newly promoted side.I was surprised at the news- even though we're all aware of the bias. Everywhere I looked, there was a headline similar to the one you pointed out.A "small" reported victory, with a thumbnail in some little corner of the site- BBC included... but the big news- taking up easily triple the space of that little headline of ours- and supplemented with 1 or 2 additional stories were bl00dy Spurs and their bumbling victory!The rest were occupied by United, Arsenal and some other teams., but it does show the bias. And this state of affairs just continues after the break.Lemme give you an idea- from another football site:Main article- TODAY:Listen to the tone of the article: Optimism- happy times! THEY MIGHT WIN the league...WAYY down near the bottom- A team that has the- behind the leaders,, won handily after conceding the 1st- 4 times sofar-!:The tone of the article? "Meh... who cares?"