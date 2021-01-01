« previous next »
Offline Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm »
Wasn't that fun though!

 




Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #281 on: Today at 12:00:41 am »


Offline shank94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #282 on: Today at 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
The EFL really need to sort out their tv coverage and replays. Must have missed at least 10-15 restarts. Don't think I saw a single goal kick taken for at least 20 minutes.

So true!! Useless replays and suddenly a Gakpo's shot a few second ago is a already a highlight



Offline Lynndenberries

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #283 on: Today at 12:49:34 am »
Whatever happens this season, the mood around the club has completely changed since last season. Love to see all of the optimism.



Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #284 on: Today at 01:15:42 am »
Am I right that 3 players making their (full) Anfield debuts got the three assist tonight



Offline Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:40:19 am »
What a treat of goals. Gakpos just unbelievable turn and fire. Doms Rocket top bins. And Quansahs best Giraffe TributeGallop for Jotas nonchalant back heel.

Tasty tasty tasty 

 




Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:42:21 am »
there was a play in the first half where Jones just stole the ball from McAteer and shielded him - apparently McAteer died on the play from what I saw. RIP.



oddly he came back to life later.


Offline MdArshad

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:56:51 am »
I know we have been successful for the past few season but the lack of goals from outside the box is something that I have really missed. Thank you Dominik and more from you and hopefully Jones/Gravenbech/Mac/Elliot and maybe even Endo.



Offline Ruddock

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70
« Reply #288 on: Today at 05:37:04 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:30:50 pm
Endo playing like a proper DM here. Lovely.

This is not the Endo. It is not even the beginning of the Endo. But it is, perhaps, the Endo the beginning.


Offline fredfrop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:19:24 am »
Quote from: Ruddock on Today at 05:37:04 am
This is not the Endo. It is not even the beginning of the Endo. But it is, perhaps, the Endo the beginning.
very nice! bravo/a



Online emitime

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:19:37 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
The EFL really need to sort out their tv coverage and replays. Must have missed at least 10-15 restarts. Don't think I saw a single goal kick taken for at least 20 minutes.

My favourite was when you could hear the crowd getting excited about something, and they tried to cut back to the game, but we had to watch the painfully slow EFL ident animation first and only just saw the shot on goal.


Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:24:05 am »





Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:36:45 am »
You can tell whoever rights the Guardian sports headlines ain't an LFC fan. You would think we'd scraped a one-nil in the 94th minute, rather than run out comfortable 3-1 winners. :lmao





Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:50:31 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 06:19:37 am
My favourite was when you could hear the crowd getting excited about something, and they tried to cut back to the game, but we had to watch the painfully slow EFL ident animation first and only just saw the shot on goal.

These idents have bothered me for a while. First noticed it at the Euros, now its everywhere. Once youve seen it you cant help see it every time. Self promoting twaddle.


Offline keyop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #294 on: Today at 07:18:49 am »
Great result and performances all round. 3 very different goals, and all so well taken.

We just have energy, desire, and quality in abundance, plus a strong bench every game, and Trent/Thiago still to come back. It's all coming together nicely - unbeaten at Anfield in almost a year, unbeaten in our last 17 games in all comps, plus 7 wins/1 draw from our first 8 games this season.

Endo MOTM and showing why we bought him, Szobozlai just getting better every week, and so many options for Jurgen to choose from now. We are golden  8)



Offline goalrushatgoodison

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #295 on: Today at 07:30:19 am »
This was our second team! - we are good aren't we?



Offline meady1981

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #296 on: Today at 07:55:58 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:36:45 am
You can tell whoever rights the Guardian sports headlines ain't an LFC fan. You would think we'd scraped a one-nil in the 94th minute, rather than run out comfortable 3-1 winners. :lmao

The lack of hoopla about us across the board this season is really interesting.
We're going quite under the radar. Maybe it's not being in the CL.


Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #297 on: Today at 07:58:27 am »
We were so bad last season itll take a while for the narrative to catch up to how good we are this season (or hopefully are, the next few PL games will give us a sense I suspect).


Offline MdArshad

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #298 on: Today at 08:01:56 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:55:58 am
The lack of hoopla about us across the board this season is really interesting.
We're going quite under the radar. Maybe it's not being in the CL.

Long it may continue, the good thing is City after that lost, cannot do any better than last season. Hopefully that means their players will get consistent.

We just need to lay low and just pick up maximum points till our visit to their place on 25Nov.


Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #299 on: Today at 08:09:04 am »
Always good to hammer them, though 8 or 9 would have been a much fairer reflection. Draw is opening up very nicely, City, Brighton, Tottenham gone, one of Newcastle, Mancs gone next and wouldn't surprise me if Arsenal went too. An unbeaten league season and 3 cups is beginning to look likely.


Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #300 on: Today at 08:42:03 am »
Bookies now have us favourites to win the trophy.



Offline Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #301 on: Today at 08:43:36 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:55:58 am
The lack of hoopla about us across the board this season is really interesting.
We're going quite under the radar. Maybe it's not being in the CL.

I quite like it, as from recent weeks, it's not even like people are writing us off and not caring, people are basically going "Of course Liverpool won easily, its what they do, no need to discuss". Jurgen's changed this team and opinion around AGAIN in the space of a summer.




Offline meady1981

  
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #302 on: Today at 08:46:24 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:43:36 am
I quite like it, as from recent weeks, it's not even like people are writing us off and not caring, people are basically going "Of course Liverpool won easily, its what they do, no need to discuss". Jurgen's changed this team and opinion around AGAIN in the space of a summer.

No I like it too.
It just interests me that there seems to be more interest in Newcastle. Its like theyve pre-ordained that theyll be the next city whatever happens so we better just start talking about them like they are.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #303 on: Today at 09:34:13 am »
That Choudary is one of the biggest shithouses in English football.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,926
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #304 on: Today at 09:44:22 am »
We might never win another game by any other scoreline again for the rest of the season.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #305 on: Today at 09:55:27 am »
That could have been 10-1 and it wouldn't have flattered us

Hit the bar twice, had 2 off the line, Jota should have scored at the back post, Elliott should have scored at the end and Nunez was unlucky with his effort as well. On another day we would have been 3-1 up at HT and ran out 6/7-1

That is our 2nd XI by the way. Absolutely no issues when we have to play this side or when they need to come into the full XI. We are absolutely stacked with talent all over the place
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,926
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #306 on: Today at 10:06:29 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:36:45 am
You can tell whoever rights the Guardian sports headlines ain't an LFC fan. You would think we'd scraped a one-nil in the 94th minute, rather than run out comfortable 3-1 winners. :lmao
Yep. You should've seen the report when we beat Wolves 3-1 comfortably in the end, WHILE Spurs almost lost AT HOME to Sheffield- managing somehow to escape with a 2-1 victory!
Sheffield was leading until the 98th minute!
Spurs only managed to score on 98 and 100 minutes. An ordinary, achievable feat for any top 6 team, since you are expected to have higher concentration levels and quality than the opposition and be able to score at the end.

Had this been last season, without the new extended time rule, Spurs would've lost AT HOME to a newly promoted side.

I was surprised at the news- even though we're all aware of the bias. Everywhere I looked, there was a headline similar to the one you pointed out.
A "small" reported victory, with a thumbnail in some little corner of the site- BBC included... but the big news- taking up easily triple the space of that little headline of ours- and supplemented with 1 or 2 additional stories were bl00dy Spurs and their bumbling victory!
The rest were occupied by United, Arsenal and some other teams.

I don't really care for much attention on us- preferring to stay under the radar, but it does show the bias. And this state of affairs just continues after the break.



Lemme give you an idea- from another football site:

Main article- TODAY:


Listen to the tone of the article: Optimism- happy times! THEY MIGHT WIN the league...

WAYY down near the bottom- A team that has the 2nd best defense sofar- behind the leaders, 1 less goal scored than the leaders, won handily after conceding the 1st- 4 times sofar- red cards and all!:

The tone of the article? "Meh... who cares?"
« Last Edit: Today at 10:16:19 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #307 on: Today at 10:32:42 am »
Good game. Leicester are a footballing team these days so it does suit us. Caught the game 5 minutes in. One down already.  Should have been 3 up at half-time. Really enjoying the early days of this new team. As much as I'd like to see us lift the trophy I look forward to every game this B-team plays. Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup. Lovely jubbley. Bring on The Cherries in the next round. Well done Jurgan and the backroom staff and Jorge out there in Ibiza.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,259
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #308 on: Today at 10:39:38 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:06:29 am

Listen to the tone of the article: Optimism- happy times! THEY MIGHT WIN the league...

WAYY down near the bottom- A team that has the 2nd best defense sofar- behind the leaders, 1 less goal scored than the leaders, won handily after conceding the 1st- 4 times sofar- red cards and all!:

The tone of the article? "Meh... who cares?"

It's the "Anybody but Liverpool" Brigade out in full force again. After last year with Arsenal, and likely starting to fear City winning the league virtually every season, they will big up every team that has a half decent result - like Saudi nicking a win against Abu Dhabi in a cup competition where the total prize money wouldn't cover a week's wages for a top drawer Championship player.

Remember when Spurs were league dark horses the year we walked to the title? Which game did that finally die? Wolves wasn't it? 3-1 or something? I remember pissing myself laughing seeing the result flash up in the pub.

I remember Spurs finishing above us five years straight but they didn't have a title to show for it. We do.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline bathoz

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • Wants a showpony.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #309 on: Today at 10:44:13 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:42:21 am
there was a play in the first half where Jones just stole the ball from McAteer and shielded him - apparently McAteer died on the play from what I saw. RIP.



oddly he came back to life later.

The replays made it look very swinging-elbowy, which made me thoroughly nervous. I assume he just didn't actually connect.
Logged
The opinions related above are in no way to be taken as anything more (or less) than those of an bored mind.

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • gerrup the yard
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #310 on: Today at 10:51:02 am »


I see this a little differently.. they are bigging up spurs, and its getting up a head of steam,, when the inevitable bad result comes.. itll be a frenzy of BOTTLERS, SPURSY, POSTECOGLU ENTERS SACK RACE!!!
and so on..
Better off on the bottom of the page, the only plaudits that matter are from the fans, and the team lifting cups for me...






Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:06:29 am
Yep. You should've seen the report when we beat Wolves 3-1 comfortably in the end, WHILE Spurs almost lost AT HOME to Sheffield- managing somehow to escape with a 2-1 victory!
Sheffield was leading until the 98th minute!
Spurs only managed to score on 98 and 100 minutes. An ordinary, achievable feat for any top 6 team, since you are expected to have higher concentration levels and quality than the opposition and be able to score at the end.

Had this been last season, without the new extended time rule, Spurs would've lost AT HOME to a newly promoted side.




I was surprised at the news- even though we're all aware of the bias. Everywhere I looked, there was a headline similar to the one you pointed out.
A "small" reported victory, with a thumbnail in some little corner of the site- BBC included... but the big news- taking up easily triple the space of that little headline of ours- and supplemented with 1 or 2 additional stories were bl00dy Spurs and their bumbling victory!
The rest were occupied by United, Arsenal and some other teams.

I don't really care for much attention on us- preferring to stay under the radar, but it does show the bias. And this state of affairs just continues after the break.



Lemme give you an idea- from another football site:

Main article- TODAY:


Listen to the tone of the article: Optimism- happy times! THEY MIGHT WIN the league...

WAYY down near the bottom- A team that has the 2nd best defense sofar- behind the leaders, 1 less goal scored than the leaders, won handily after conceding the 1st- 4 times sofar- red cards and all!:

The tone of the article? "Meh... who cares?"
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #311 on: Today at 10:55:34 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:55:27 am
That could have been 10-1 and it wouldn't have flattered us

Hit the bar twice, had 2 off the line, Jota should have scored at the back post, Elliott should have scored at the end and Nunez was unlucky with his effort as well. On another day we would have been 3-1 up at HT and ran out 6/7-1

That is our 2nd XI by the way. Absolutely no issues when we have to play this side or when they need to come into the full XI. We are absolutely stacked with talent all over the place
Our squad is definitely in the best shape it's been in for a few seasons.

Excellent back-up goalkeeper.  Qaunsah emerging as a genuine option in central defence has eased those concerns a bit.  Three new and so-far resilient midfielders plus the re-emergence of Jones have transformed our midfield.  Lots of quality and variety in attack with the option to play a front four when needed.

I don't think the gulf between Premier League and Championship has ever felt this big before.  Forest have a net spend of £250m since they came up to get themselves competitive (even Brentford have a net spend of over £150m since they came up and they're held up as a very well run club).  The three that came up this year all look out of their depth so far as would Leicester without some very good summer recruitment.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,701
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #312 on: Today at 10:55:51 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:34:13 am
That Choudary is one of the biggest shithouses in English football.

Diogo was telling him as much!
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,701
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #313 on: Today at 10:57:31 am »
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #314 on: Today at 11:13:42 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:49:34 am
Whatever happens this season, the mood around the club has completely changed since last season. Love to see all of the optimism.
It's great to see Jurgen with a spring in his step again. He's one of life's optimists - always looking for solutions rather than dwelling on problems - but he looked quite down at times last season. Watching him skipping in the direction of the Kop after West Ham sort of summed up the change in mood.
Logged

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,760
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
« Reply #315 on: Today at 12:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:26:49 pm
How much of a fucking loser is Connor Coady? Seems to have it in for us for whatever reason and always, always leaves Anfield having made a nob head of himself in a defeat.

He's an absolute nobhead isn't he, plays like his life depends on it when he plays against us.
Logged
