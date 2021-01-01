The EFL really need to sort out their tv coverage and replays. Must have missed at least 10-15 restarts. Don't think I saw a single goal kick taken for at least 20 minutes.
Endo playing like a proper DM here. Lovely.
This is not the Endo. It is not even the beginning of the Endo. But it is, perhaps, the Endo the beginning.
very nice! bravo/a
My favourite was when you could hear the crowd getting excited about something, and they tried to cut back to the game, but we had to watch the painfully slow EFL ident animation first and only just saw the shot on goal.
