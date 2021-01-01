« previous next »
LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89

Bobinhood

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:57:58 pm
Wasn't that fun though!
Samie

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #281 on: Today at 12:00:41 am
shank94

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #282 on: Today at 12:02:24 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
The EFL really need to sort out their tv coverage and replays. Must have missed at least 10-15 restarts. Don't think I saw a single goal kick taken for at least 20 minutes.

So true!! Useless replays and suddenly a Gakpo's shot a few second ago is a already a highlight
Lynndenberries

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #283 on: Today at 12:49:34 am
Whatever happens this season, the mood around the club has completely changed since last season. Love to see all of the optimism.
Black Bull Nova

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #284 on: Today at 01:15:42 am
Am I right that 3 players making their (full) Anfield debuts got the three assist tonight
Bobinhood

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #285 on: Today at 01:40:19 am
What a treat of goals. Gakpos just unbelievable turn and fire. Doms Rocket top bins. And Quansahs best Giraffe TributeGallop for Jotas nonchalant back heel.

Tasty tasty tasty 
newterp

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #286 on: Today at 01:42:21 am
there was a play in the first half where Jones just stole the ball from McAteer and shielded him - apparently McAteer died on the play from what I saw. RIP.



oddly he came back to life later.
MdArshad

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #287 on: Today at 02:56:51 am
I know we have been successful for the past few season but the lack of goals from outside the box is something that I have really missed. Thank you Dominik and more from you and hopefully Jones/Gravenbech/Mac/Elliot and maybe even Endo.
Ruddock

Re: LC: Liv 2 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70
Reply #288 on: Today at 05:37:04 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:30:50 pm
Endo playing like a proper DM here. Lovely.

This is not the Endo. It is not even the beginning of the Endo. But it is, perhaps, the Endo the beginning.
fredfrop

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #289 on: Today at 06:19:24 am
Quote from: Ruddock on Today at 05:37:04 am
This is not the Endo. It is not even the beginning of the Endo. But it is, perhaps, the Endo the beginning.
very nice! bravo/a
emitime

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #290 on: Today at 06:19:37 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
The EFL really need to sort out their tv coverage and replays. Must have missed at least 10-15 restarts. Don't think I saw a single goal kick taken for at least 20 minutes.

My favourite was when you could hear the crowd getting excited about something, and they tried to cut back to the game, but we had to watch the painfully slow EFL ident animation first and only just saw the shot on goal.
Red Beret

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #291 on: Today at 06:24:05 am
Red Beret

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #292 on: Today at 06:36:45 am
You can tell whoever rights the Guardian sports headlines ain't an LFC fan. You would think we'd scraped a one-nil in the 94th minute, rather than run out comfortable 3-1 winners. :lmao
Schmarn

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3 Gakpo 48 Szoboszlai 70Jota 89
Reply #293 on: Today at 06:50:31 am
Quote from: emitime on Today at 06:19:37 am
My favourite was when you could hear the crowd getting excited about something, and they tried to cut back to the game, but we had to watch the painfully slow EFL ident animation first and only just saw the shot on goal.

These idents have bothered me for a while. First noticed it at the Euros, now its everywhere. Once youve seen it you cant help see it every time. Self promoting twaddle.
