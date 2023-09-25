One of the four major trophies we have a chance to win this season. Liverpool still retain the honour of winning the League Cup more than any other side, with 9 pots and 4 runners ups medals. The last win coming in the 21-22 season, after a scoreless 120 minutes, defeating Chelsea 11-10 on penalty kicks, Kelleher scoring the final Liverpool penalty before Kepa skied his own attempt.Leicester City who where relegated from the Premier league just 7 years after unexpectedly winning the Premier League in the 15/16 season, are under new manager in Enzo Maresca and have started the Championship season with 21 Points from the first 8 games. Leicester have won the EFL Cup 3 times, most recently in the 98/99, defeating Tranmere Rovers in the final.In the EFL Cup these teams have faced 3 times first in the 3rd round in 1986 under Dalglish winning 4-1 at Anfield with a Steve McMahon Hat trick, Dalglish also scored one.The next was 2017 in the 3rd round where Leicester under Craig Shakespeare would win 2-0 at the King Power Stadium with 2nd half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani would knock out Jurgen Klopp's Side.The next time was in 2021 in the 5th Round where 2 goals within the first 13 Minutes from Vardy put the Visitors ahead, Oxlade-Chamberlain would give Liverpool one back in the 19th minute, followed by James Maddison scoring in the 33rd minute to put Leicester up 3-1 which would be the halftime score, Klopp would make Made 3 changes at half time where Diogo Jota gave the home side 1 back before a goal before 5 minutes into Stoppage time where Taki Minamino brought down the pass from James Milner to slot home the Equalizer which lead to Penalty kicks at the Anfield Road end in front of the Leicester Supports where it would go 6 rounds where Kelleher saved Ryan Bertand Penalty, and then Diogo Jota stepped up to score the winning penalty.With this being the 4th game in 11 days I'd expect a changed side from Sunday and for Kelleher to return in goal.Jurgen Klopp has Never managed an Official game vs Enzo Maresca however the 2 sides met this summer in the preseason in Singapore with Liverpool winning 4-0