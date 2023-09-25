« previous next »
LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
League Cup 3rd Round
Liverpool vs. Leicester City
19:45 Wed 27th Sep 2023

One of the four major trophies we have a chance to win this season. Liverpool still retain the honour of winning the League Cup more than any other side, with 9 pots and 4 runners ups medals. The last win coming in the 21-22 season, after a scoreless 120 minutes, defeating Chelsea 11-10 on penalty kicks, Kelleher scoring the final Liverpool penalty before Kepa skied his own attempt.



Leicester City who where relegated from the Premier league just 7 years after unexpectedly winning the Premier League in the 15/16 season, are under new manager in Enzo Maresca and have started the Championship season with 21 Points from the first 8 games. Leicester have won the EFL Cup 3 times, most recently in the 98/99, defeating Tranmere Rovers in the final.

In the EFL Cup these teams have faced 3 times first in the 3rd round in 1986 under Dalglish winning 4-1 at Anfield with a Steve McMahon Hat trick, Dalglish also scored one.
The next was 2017 in the 3rd round where Leicester under Craig Shakespeare would win 2-0 at the King Power Stadium with 2nd half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani  would knock out Jurgen Klopp's Side.

The next time was in 2021 in the 5th Round where 2 goals within the first 13 Minutes from Vardy put the Visitors ahead, Oxlade-Chamberlain would give Liverpool one back in the 19th minute, followed by James Maddison scoring in the 33rd minute to put Leicester up 3-1 which would be the halftime score, Klopp would make Made 3 changes at half time where Diogo Jota gave the home side 1 back before a goal before 5 minutes into Stoppage time where Taki Minamino brought down the pass from James Milner to slot home the Equalizer which lead to Penalty kicks at the Anfield Road end in front of the Leicester Supports where it would go 6 rounds where Kelleher saved Ryan Bertand Penalty, and then Diogo Jota stepped up to score the winning penalty.

With this being the 4th game in 11 days I'd expect a changed side from Sunday and for Kelleher to return in goal.
Jurgen Klopp has Never managed an Official game vs Enzo Maresca however the 2 sides met this summer in the preseason in Singapore with Liverpool winning 4-0
Re: LC: Liv vs Lei
Re: LC: Liv vs Lei
Re: LC: Liv vs Lei
I hope Joe is just having a night off.  :o
Re: LC: Liv vs Lei
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:55:39 pm
I hope Joe is just having a night off.  :o
Did he start in Europe, if so thats probably all it is. A deserved night off
Re: LC: Liv vs Lei
0 underway ..sorry my stream is veeeerrry behind
Re: LC: Liv vs Lei
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:47:01 pm
0 underway ..sorry my stream is veeeerrry behind
Roy Hodgsons in the dugout on mine
Re: LC: Liv vs Lei
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:48:13 pm
Roy Hodgsons in the dugout on mine

It's his fault then!
Re: LC: Liv vs Lei
2 early freekick out wide .their keeper punches clear and they score on the break.


FFS


0-1
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Tsimikas wanted a foul on halfway, but it would have been really generous
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:50:26 pm
Tsimikas wanted a foul on halfway, but it would have been really generous

Yes, even LFCTV's "impartial" commentary is admitting that.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
5 Nice move by the reds and Endo shoots just wide from outside the area.

Jones is definitely playing right back
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Another 3-1 for us then?
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
6 Leicester break again, they have 4 on 2 but Quansah does well to put the cross behind

Konate heads the corner clear
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
8 Doak into their area and goes down looked like the player went through Doak to get the ball to me.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Wow, that looked a pen. Must have taken his leg first. If not should have been a corner

No VAR and no decent camera angle to be able to be sure
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
11 nice play by the reds, shir on the turn by Gakpo deflects over.

The corner comes Jota at the back post and he cant get it out of his feet to score.


Another corner and god knows how we dont score.  Keeper pushes it out Doak smashes it back in and off the bar ..


Arrgggh
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
How are we not level. Great response to going behind.

Im not sure how Jota did what he did there but it somehow didnt end up in the net. Doak absolutely rattled the cross bar

Then the ref saved them with a weak free kick
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
14 Doak roasts their full back and wins a corner

The corner ends in a weak shot.


Over to Jill


 
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Good response from the lads since going behind. (I missed the goal.)
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:58:48 pm
How have we not scored yet?!

Not entirely sure. We keep this pressure on we will though
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Right, I have a very snowy stream with  no commentary while at the same time, I am listening to LFC TV commentary which is three minutes ahead! So, it could get confusing!

17 Leicester have managed to get a bit of ball, until Konate brilliantly pinches the ball and sets the Reds off againb on a attack.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Refs giving them everything
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
18 The Reds attack once again, but Gakpo can't control the ball and Coady manages to get it away. He was maybe a bit too intricate there.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
20 We get a free kick for a foul on Jota (lucky it wasn't a yellow card). The ball goes in the box a free header and it's cleared off the line!
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
How the fuck is this prick not booked already
    My Twitter Account
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
The foul on Jota was no different to the foul on Doak earlier!
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Hiw?
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
I hope this isn't going to be "one of those nights!"
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
22 Leicester's turn to attack as Albrighton goes past Tsimikas, although he does well to block the ball in the end. We get a free kick and can get the ball downfield.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:08:16 pm
Hiw?
both players went through our men to get to the ball, the one in the box not given as a foul though 🙄
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:07:30 pm
20 We get a free kick for a foul on Jota (lucky it wasn't a yellow card). The ball goes in the box a free header and it's cleared off the line!
Looked one off the training ground that. Worked to (almost) perfection
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
24 Leicester are attempting to play the ball across their defence and twice we have almost won the ball really high up, as a result of it.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:10:35 pm
Looked one off the training ground that. Worked to (almost) perfection

Very unlucky that, a good move.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
25 So close, again to an equaliser. This time great work by Curtis almost leads to a great chance but Leicester are just getting their feet in first and clearing.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
28 We get a free kick for a foul on Gakpo. Elliot takes it but its into the wall, it goes back in again but Leicester clear this time.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Gakpo has come alive since that header off the line. Some brilliant work
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Have we got an injury at the back? Van Dijk appears to be warming up.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
30 Leicester have had a bit of the ball recently as we take a brief rest, but they have not really created anything.
Re: LC: Liv 0 vs 1 Lei McAteer 3
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:15:40 pm
Have we got an injury at the back? Van Dijk appears to be warming up.
Cold night?
