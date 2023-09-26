I've been listening to Rory Gallagher for most of today and I only just realised something. I've never listened to his albums in chronological order. I got into him in the 80s from listening to Top Priority which was his tenth album I think. And then only because it was my older brothers which he didn't listen to any longer. From then on just I bought random albums here and there as I got to know his music. It's the same with other bands I like, all the stuff I listened to years ago.



When you're listening to bands do you listen to their albums in the order they were/are originally released? It probably makes sense yes? That way you get to hear how the music style evolves. Of course some albums won't be as good as the previous ones so you either skip them or listen to them as they were released and then make up your mind.



I'm in a Rory Gallagher mood so from tomorrow I'll start with his first, from when he was in Taste. The last few weeks I've been in a Pink Floyd mood so I'll do the same with them after. Then on and on with whatever tickles my fancy. It's easier nowadays as all of their albums are available online but in the old days it could be a little expensive. So I'm wondering do any of you do the same?