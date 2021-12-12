« previous next »
League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September

drmick

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm
That's not quite how the maths works......
Peabee

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 11:17:03 pm
That's not quite how the maths works......

Its basic combinatorics.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

PeterTheRed ...

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #122 on: Today at 01:24:23 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
and make it 3 wins from 3 after 1983 and 2003.

After the 7-0 trashing, I think that it will be appropriate for us to humiliate them at Wembley, and I don't want them in the FA Cup final, since I have a feeling that we will be busy come the end of the season ...
Barneylfc∗

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #123 on: Today at 07:22:46 am
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

rob1966

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #124 on: Today at 08:26:15 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:24:23 am
After the 7-0 trashing, I think that it will be appropriate for us to humiliate them at Wembley, and I don't want them in the FA Cup final, since I have a feeling that we will be busy come the end of the season ...

I don't want to play them in a final, I want them gone before then, spoiling the day with their victims & Hillsborough shite, fucking scum.
Fuck the Tories

PeterTheRed ...

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #125 on: Today at 09:47:25 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:26:15 am
I don't want to play them in a final, I want them gone before then, spoiling the day with their victims & Hillsborough shite, fucking scum.

It is always the best to humiliate them on the big scene ...
Baby Huey

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #126 on: Today at 09:50:49 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:24:23 am
After the 7-0 trashing, I think that it will be appropriate for us to humiliate them at Wembley, and I don't want them in the FA Cup final, since I have a feeling that we will be busy come the end of the season ...
Nope. Twice a season is enough. No appetite for an extra round of "chants" from these c*nts. No 7-0  is worth listening to that.
tubby

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #127 on: Today at 09:55:23 am
Agreed, don't want anything to do with Utd outside of the two fixtures we have to play, it's just such a circus.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Crosby Nick 128

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #128 on: Today at 10:13:48 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:54:19 pm
All 50/50, which has a chance of 0.0244%.

So about the same chance of them winning the Champions League this season.
Elzar

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #129 on: Today at 10:18:11 am
Bournemouth's badge looks like a shampoo advert
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

PaulF

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #130 on: Today at 10:22:19 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:54:19 pm
All 50/50, which has a chance of 0.0244%.

You are if course assuming the draw is random and fair.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
