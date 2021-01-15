It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Crosby Nick never fails.
Take that. Still play the '2nd' team like we did tonight.
Manc fuckers v Saudis are bound to be picked for TV.
Man U home draw? You do surprise me.
John Lennon in the studio alongside Neil Lennon, back from the dead and changed race whilst he was at it. Impressive
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Our team we played tonight can finish Bournemouth comfortably.Happy with that draw, some good teams are going out.
I'd like them to beat the Saudis.LFC vs Man Utd final would be nice ...
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
They did the draw in a Morrisons a few years ago so this cupboard is an improvement. Next year it could be in a cemetery.
