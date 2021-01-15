« previous next »
League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Reply #80 on: Today at 10:27:48 pm
Lennon looks like a Bond villain.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:28:30 pm »
Draw coming to you live from a broom cupboard.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:29:03 pm »
state of this tin pot set up :lmao
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
John Lennon in the studio alongside Neil Lennon, back from the dead and changed race whilst he was at it. Impressive
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
15 v 4 please
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Argh wanted one of those teams ha.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Port Vale at home please.

Although we're getting Arse/Newcastle/United away.

EDIT: forget that
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Not terrible, not brilliant.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Nice - easy draw.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Meh.

Bit of a mission that midweek
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Lovely, Saudis v mancs.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Bournemouth away. Could be better, could be worse.

One of Mansfield or Port Vale the Quarters. Crikey.

United v Newcastle
West Ham v Arsenal

Gets rid of some potential runners up too.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
That'll do.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Jammy BS, Burnley.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Take that. Still play the '2nd' team like we did tonight.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,270
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Not the worst draw from Crab Man and Milk Tray Man.
AHA!

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Manc fuckers v Saudis are bound to be picked for TV.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:32:43 pm
Take that. Still play the '2nd' team like we did tonight.

Yep, maybe a Trent in there if possible.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Our team we played tonight can finish Bournemouth comfortably.

Happy with that draw, some good teams are going out.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 10:34:14 pm
Manc fuckers v Saudis are bound to be picked for TV.

And West Ham vs arsenal will defo be the televised games. They can build it up for rice  going back bla bla bla
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Draw is wide open now
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Man U home draw? You do surprise me.
THE TRUTH?

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
I'll take a shite prem side any day.

God the Sean Dyche Derby does sound like something from Dante's Inferno.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Take that all day, woulda preferred a home game like but should do them with giving some first teamers a rest
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Quote from: FOOT on Today at 10:36:02 pm
Man U home draw? You do surprise me.
they won't get past the horse punchers.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 10:29:15 pm
John Lennon in the studio alongside Neil Lennon, back from the dead and changed race whilst he was at it. Impressive
hey that's Don Lennon to you Sir!
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:35:34 pm
Our team we played tonight can finish Bournemouth comfortably.

Happy with that draw, some good teams are going out.

We'd have to fancy our chances with City out. If we can get past Bournemouth and draw one of the non-PL ties in the quarters and we'd be well placed.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Quote from: FOOT on Today at 10:36:02 pm
Man U home draw? You do surprise me.

I'd like them to beat the Saudis.

LFC vs Man Utd final would be nice ...
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:38:23 pm
I'd like them to beat the Saudis.

LFC vs Man Utd final would be nice ...
and make it 3 wins from 3 after 1983 and 2003.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Full last-16 draw...

Mansfield Town v Port Vale
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers
West Ham United v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Exeter City v Middlesbrough

matches played w/c 18 December 2023


https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup : www.efl.com/competitions/carabao-cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_EFL_Cup
.
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
They did the draw in a Morrisons a few years ago so this cupboard is an improvement. Next year it could be in a cemetery.
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:41:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:38:23 pm
I'd like them to beat the Saudis.

LFC vs Man Utd final would be nice ...

Yeah, don't want to be anywhere near them Saudi scum. They make enough money trying to use our badge to cleanse their image.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:40:26 pm
They did the draw in a Morrisons a few years ago so this cupboard is an improvement. Next year it could be in a cemetery.
I remember them doing it from like Thailand or somewhere a few years back, when I was working nights.
AHA!

Re: League Cup 3rd Round 26th - 27th September
Quote from: FOOT on Today at 10:36:02 pm
Man U home draw? You do surprise me.

How many in a row for them? All of last seasons domestic cup ties were home draws (obviously excluding semi finals). Two from two so far this season. No idea the season before as they couldnt last the pace.
