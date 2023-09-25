« previous next »
Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep

Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 12:55:58 pm
Just fucking batter them, I hate Leicester.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 01:01:35 pm
I fucking hate these Tory c*nts, always some of the worst away fans at Anfield. Let's batter them.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 01:10:07 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 10:03:18 am
Over the past ten fixtures, we have been by far the better team. Winning seven, drawing one and losing two.

Striking force that I hope:

Jota --- Nunez --- Gakpo

Don't want Nunez anywhere near this. He's a starter for us now every league game imo. Leave this to the fringe players.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 01:16:25 pm
Hopefully Trent back to captain the team and Bajcetic to get a go in midfield.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 01:45:19 pm
Im going out on a limb and predict it will end up 3-1.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 01:47:12 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 01:45:19 pm
Im going out on a limb and predict it will end up 3-1.
And there are two chances for a 3-1 score this time
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 02:07:15 pm
Will Lobo (RIP) be with the home fans?

I still loved Minamino's at the death equalizer and then Jota cooly slotting away the last penalty - and then taunting their shithead fans.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 03:00:42 pm
No Thiago. Still just working on the side on his own.


Trent trained yesterday. This match is too early for him per Pep.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 03:12:21 pm
Kelleher
Bajcetic
Tsimikas
Konate
Quansah
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Doak
Gakpo
Jota

Is how I think we will line up tomorrow. More than good enough to get us into the next round and rest the others for Saturday night.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 03:12:41 pm
Thanks RedG for the OP. I havent looked at the Championship so didnt realise that they had got off to such a good start.

I think their focus must surely be on getting promotion so wouldnt be surprised if they put out a weakened team. As for us, we will obviously make a lot of changes but it will still be a strong team and well have a very strong bench if needed.

Hopefully we see Doak, Bajcetic, Quanash and Gravenberch start as all four need game time.

We should have more than enough quality to win this and the longer we stay in the better it will be for the squad.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 03:19:54 pm
Another one of these please:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WhIETwDPCj0&amp;pp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WhIETwDPCj0&amp;pp</a>
One of the finest performances I've witnessed. We made them look so bad.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 03:33:11 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:00:42 pm
No Thiago. Still just working on the side on his own.


Trent trained yesterday. This match is too early for him per Pep.
Good to hear that Trents close
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 03:46:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:07:15 pm
Will Lobo (RIP) be with the home fans?

I still loved Minamino's at the death equalizer and then Jota cooly slotting away the last penalty - and then taunting their shithead fans.

Away end surely. Dressed in his crushed velvet red riding jacket and black riding hat like Joshua Tetley.

Hope youre ok Lobo. Give us a sign!
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 04:12:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 03:46:54 pm
Away end surely. Dressed in his crushed velvet red riding jacket and black riding hat like Joshua Tetley.

Hope youre ok Lobo. Give us a sign!
Didnt he return to these boards under an alias? Forget the name but pretty sure one or two know the name. Could always use The North Bank to bait him out of isolation
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 04:13:47 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 04:12:25 pm
Didnt he return to these boards under an alias? Forget the name but pretty sure one or two know the name. Could always use The North Bank to bait him out of isolation

That's Avens.  He tried to play along with it but slipped up in the VAR thread and exposed himself as a different poster.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 04:45:27 pm
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks RedG. The semi final was a great comeback and led to a fun day at Wembley. Lets hope a win here does similar. I heard Leicester will make 4-5 changes and so our much changed team will still be too strong. Could be 3-0 to us I reckon.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 05:13:06 pm
This lot. Again.

In was hoping we'd seen the last of them and their Tory following after they were relegated.

Smash them, Reds. Please.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 05:17:15 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 25, 2023, 06:40:02 pm
Similar setup to the LASK game I'd think but use the CBs and forward players who didn't start against West Ham. Strongest bench possible.


                                 Kelleher


Bajcetic         Konate         Quansah         Tsimikas


                 Elliott         Endo         Gravenberch


                  Doak         Gakpo         Jota

This for me shows great strides in the squad - a League Cup match used to be 'for the kids' or reserves that never end up making it, but you can legitimately say all of those will contribute this season and going forward.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 05:58:05 pm
Definitely on tomorrow with the approaching storm?
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 06:04:30 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 25, 2023, 06:40:02 pm
Similar setup to the LASK game I'd think but use the CBs and forward players who didn't start against West Ham. Strongest bench possible.


                                 Kelleher


Bajcetic         Konate         Quansah         Tsimikas


                 Elliott         Endo         Gravenberch


                  Doak         Gakpo         Jota

If Trent is looking close to ready for the next league game then I'd be tempted to play Gomez at RB and Bajcetic in midfield, but other than that I'd agree with that lineup.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 06:35:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 12:19:41 pm
With no extra time these days, theres always a risk of games you feel you should be winning getting taken to penalties. Like Derby last season, or if you go ahead but cant kill it off with a second.

Seem to have a lot of good penalty taking options in the squad, depending on who makes the bench here. Nice back up in case we needed it.

I have absolutely no recollection of playing Derby last season or it going to penalties, which is worrying!
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:35:46 pm
I have absolutely no recollection of playing Derby last season or it going to penalties, which is worrying!

0-0 at Anfield. You didnt miss much!
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 08:13:05 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 01:01:35 pm
I fucking hate these Tory c*nts, always some of the worst away fans at Anfield. Let's batter them.

Newcastle take the Crown for that one. Despicable bunch even before the lottery win.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 08:18:45 pm
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 08:13:05 pm
Newcastle take the Crown for that one. Despicable bunch even before the lottery win.
A lottery win is a fine and noble thing compared to becoming the plaything of a murderous, hate-filled, despotic regime.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 09:47:20 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 01:01:35 pm
I fucking hate these Tory c*nts, always some of the worst away fans at Anfield. Let's batter them.

This. I absolutely fucking detest them.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Yesterday at 10:04:47 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:58:05 pm
Definitely on tomorrow with the approaching storm?
Don't bring Nunez into this.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Today at 09:48:33 am
Is this being televised in the UK? And if it isn't, what the fuck is wrong with this country?

                 Kelleher

Bajcetic  Matip   Quanseh   Tsimikas

   Elliott      Endo    Gravenberch

   Doak      Gakpo     Jota


I would like to see some rhythm/consistency in these mid-week selections between this and the Europa, and I think its time to start thinking about keeping Gomez fresh as our first backup CB and RB. I also have a suspicion TAA might not be ready for Saturday. Nunez and Diaz have for me cemented themselves as first choice but to be honest we have an embarrassment of riches and I don't care which 2 of the 4 play any particular game.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Today at 10:39:13 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:48:33 am
Is this being televised in the UK? And if it isn't, what the fuck is wrong with this country?

                 Kelleher

Bajcetic  Matip   Quanseh   Tsimikas

   Elliott      Endo    Gravenberch

   Doak      Gakpo     Jota


I would like to see some rhythm/consistency in these mid-week selections between this and the Europa, and I think its time to start thinking about keeping Gomez fresh as our first backup CB and RB. I also have a suspicion TAA might not be ready for Saturday. Nunez and Diaz have for me cemented themselves as first choice but to be honest we have an embarrassment of riches and I don't care which 2 of the 4 play any particular game.

Eh?

No, and there are higher profile games than ours tonight.

Most of our own fans cant be arsed with this game so dont expect the TV companies to do so
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Today at 10:44:15 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:48:33 am
Is this being televised in the UK? And if it isn't, what the fuck is wrong with this country?


Tonights main entertainment is the Oil Derby when you can witness some of the most unlikeable people in football.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Today at 11:08:13 am
These are obviously the big boys in the Championship this season but in pre season they looked like amateurs, you can tell a lot of the quality in the squad has been gutted and I'd be concerned if this version of Jamie Vardy caused us any problems. Their passing out of defence was also poor, should be plenty of chances for Jota/Gakpo to take IMO, and we should be relatively comfortable.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Today at 11:12:26 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 03:12:41 pm
Thanks RedG for the OP. I havent looked at the Championship so didnt realise that they had got off to such a good start.

I think their focus must surely be on getting promotion so wouldnt be surprised if they put out a weakened team. As for us, we will obviously make a lot of changes but it will still be a strong team and well have a very strong bench if needed.

Hopefully we see Doak, Bajcetic, Quanash and Gravenberch start as all four need game time.

We should have more than enough quality to win this and the longer we stay in the better it will be for the squad.


For what it's worth I was listening to some pre-game chat and it seems like Leicester rotate the squad pretty much every game. I think they will really give it a shot myself. Ipswich, their main rivals for promotion beat Wolves last night. Leicester are, by a mile, the best team in the Championship and they are full of confidence. I think it's going to be a right cracker tonight. It wouldn't surprise me if there were a few goals in it too. Wild weather and a mad game.
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
Today at 11:25:04 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:13:47 pm
That's Avens.  He tried to play along with it but slipped up in the VAR thread and exposed himself as a different poster.

Did he? Got a link? I owe him an apology if so.
