Author Topic: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep  (Read 1124 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« on: Yesterday at 06:19:55 pm »


League Cup 3rd Round
Liverpool vs. Leicester City
19:45 Wed 27th Sep 2023

One of the four major trophies we have a chance to win this season. Liverpool still retain the honour of winning the League Cup more than any other side, with 9 pots and 4 runners ups medals. The last win coming in the 21-22 season, after a scoreless 120 minutes, defeating Chelsea 11-10 on penalty kicks, Kelleher scoring the final Liverpool penalty before Kepa skied his own attempt.



Leicester City who where relegated from the Premier league just 7 years after unexpectedly winning the Premier League in the 15/16 season, are under new manager in Enzo Maresca and have started the Championship season with 21 Points from the first 8 games. Leicester have won the EFL Cup 3 times, most recently in the 98/99, defeating Tranmere Rovers in the final.

In the EFL Cup these teams have faced 3 times first in the 3rd round in 1986 under Dalglish winning 4-1 at Anfield with a Steve McMahon Hat trick, Dalglish also scored one.
The next was 2017 in the 3rd round where Leicester under Craig Shakespeare would win 2-0 at the King Power Stadium with 2nd half goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani  would knock out Jurgen Klopp's Side.

The next time was in 2021 in the 5th Round where 2 goals within the first 13 Minutes from Vardy put the Visitors ahead, Oxlade-Chamberlain would give Liverpool one back in the 19th minute, followed by James Maddison scoring in the 33rd minute to put Leicester up 3-1 which would be the halftime score, Klopp would make Made 3 changes at half time where Diogo Jota gave the home side 1 back before a goal before 5 minutes into Stoppage time where Taki Minamino brought down the pass from James Milner to slot home the Equalizer which lead to Penalty kicks at the Anfield Road end in front of the Leicester Supports where it would go 6 rounds where Kelleher saved Ryan Bertand Penalty, and then Diogo Jota stepped up to score the winning penalty.

With this being the 4th game in 11 days I'd expect a changed side from Sunday and for Kelleher to return in goal.
Jurgen Klopp has Never managed an Official game vs Enzo Maresca however the 2 sides met this summer in the preseason in Singapore with Liverpool winning 4-0
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,917
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:25:33 pm »
The changes made here plus a strong bench should have enough to see off Championship opposition.

Kelleher
Gomez   Konate   Quansah   Tsimikas
Bajcetic   Gravenberch   Elliot
Doak   Gakpo   Jota

Usual suspects from off the bench if we need to rescue the situation
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,699
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:27:13 pm »
Nice one RedG, the 2021 game was one of the highs of that season but hopefully nothing as dramatic this time round.

Think we could conceivably play 8/9 players who would have a shout of starting on Saturday too which is pretty great. Still would like to see Doak start and test himself against decent opposition.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:38:53 pm by Hazell »
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,602
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:33:35 pm »
Will be interesting to see how strong they go, gotta expect some fringe players from Leicester too
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm »
Similar setup to the LASK game I'd think but use the CBs and forward players who didn't start against West Ham. Strongest bench possible.


                                 Kelleher


Bajcetic         Konate         Quansah         Tsimikas


                 Elliott         Endo         Gravenberch


                  Doak         Gakpo         Jota
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
Similar setup to the LASK game I'd think but use the CBs and forward players who didn't start against West Ham. Strongest bench possible.


                                 Kelleher


Bajcetic         Konate         Quansah         Tsimikas


                 Elliott         Endo         Gravenberch


                  Doak         Gakpo         Jota

I think that will be the team.
Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,093
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:49:52 pm »
I think it'll be 11 changes again (like Lask) but it still gives us a strong side at the moment.

I remember when we played Leicester in that quarter final it was a weak side we put out and they should have put it to bed at half time. Rodgers put a stronger side out that night than he did for Man City in their league match a few days later as well the bellend. We did have a strong bench though and we basically made 4 or 5 changes at half time and a pumped up Anfield  helped turn it around, after the Leicester fans acted like fuckwits. Derby there was quite a few youngsters in the side last season as well and we relied on pens that night as well.
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:34:57 pm »
Thanks for the OP RedG13, I noticed theyd started well. I imagine their sole focus is promotion so expect they will ring the changes as well.

I think the team above with Bajcetic starting at RB is most likely with Gomez needed again Saturday unless Trents 100%.

Still a lot to look forward to watching that team. A really good mix of experience and young prospects. Very hopeful we can go on another run deep into this Cup
Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:49:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:25:33 pm
The changes made here plus a strong bench should have enough to see off Championship opposition.

Kelleher
Gomez   Konate   Quansah   Tsimikas
Bajcetic   Gravenberch   Elliot
Doak   Gakpo   Jota

Usual suspects from off the bench if we need to rescue the situation

I think Baj will play RB and Endo comes into MF. He needs the game time, Gomez started on the weekend
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,677
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:09:50 pm »
Referee: Tim Robinson
Assistant Referee: Simon Bennett
Assistant Referee: Daniel Robathan
Fourth Official: David Webb

No VAR for the match.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,452
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:23:09 pm »
Play the kids.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,699
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:09:50 pm
Fourth Official: David Webb

Wasn't he one Jason Bourne's aliases?
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,999
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
Wasn't he one Jason Bourne's aliases?

I think he was. But Im old enough for it to make me think of the ex Chelsea player and manager.
Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:49:54 pm »
News on Thiago and Trent?
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,699
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm
I think he was. But Im old enough for it to make me think of the ex Chelsea player and manager.

That is old!

No offence.
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,183
  • BoRac
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm
I think he was. But Im old enough for it to make me think of the ex Chelsea player and manager.

I'm thinking Howard's younger brother.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 08:49:54 pm
News on Thiago and Trent?

Thiago was due to join in the training warms ups (rondos, etc) last Friday. Doubt he'd be available for this even if that all went well.

Not sure about Trent but I guess Pep Lijnders will be asked about injuries in the pre-game press conference tomorrow at 1.30pm.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,216
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:52:44 pm »
Expecting this shite to go full strength. They probably still haven't gotten over Minamino dumping them out a couple seasons back.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,999
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:51:13 pm
That is old!

No offence.

To be fair I remember him as a manager. And then found out he was a player (scored in a cup final I think). One of their early 90s crop of shit managers like Ian Porterfield who all lasted about 5 minutes.
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,344
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm »
Would like to win this Cup if possible but it's not high on the list for this season. All eyes should be on the game at the weekend. Ange has Spurs in a good form and it will be a tough game. Would rest whatever that starting XI is expected to be and let the dice roll where they may on this one. Should still be strong enough to win but Leicester seem like the best Championship team this season so should be a good challenge.
Offline anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:27:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:09:50 pm
Referee: Tim Robinson
Assistant Referee: Simon Bennett
Assistant Referee: Daniel Robathan
Fourth Official: David Webb

No VAR for the match.

VAR only for the later stages, from the semis isnt it?
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,848
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:08:57 am »
At least leicester have the confidence booster of knowing they no longer have that useless biff Maddison if it goes to penalties

#stillnotoverit

Does Steptoe still play for them?
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:37:10 am »
Play the kids. 

Kweev will play his 2nd game in the space of a week :D
Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:52:19 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
Similar setup to the LASK game I'd think but use the CBs and forward players who didn't start against West Ham. Strongest bench possible.


                                 Kelleher


Bajcetic         Konate         Quansah         Tsimikas


                 Elliott         Endo         Gravenberch


                  Doak         Gakpo         Jota

Yeah, this should be the team.
Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 19:45 Wed 27th Sep
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:53:22 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm
Thiago was due to join in the training warms ups (rondos, etc) last Friday. Doubt he'd be available for this even if that all went well.

Not sure about Trent but I guess Pep Lijnders will be asked about injuries in the pre-game press conference tomorrow at 1.30pm.

Thanks!
